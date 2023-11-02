Israel-Hamas live updates: Evacuations to Egypt continue as Israeli troops surround Gaza City
The latest developments in the war as the civilian death toll continues to climb.
• Israel's ground assault continued Thursday with troops completing an "encirclement" around Gaza City, an IDF spokesman said.
• International calls for a ceasefire are growing louder as civilian deaths mount and the humanitarian crisis grows. Israel has so far rejected such calls in its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 people dead.
• More than 8,800 people — including thousands of children — have since been killed in retaliatory strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.
• President Biden suggested a humanitarian “pause” on Wednesday, as limited evacuations into Egypt began through the Rafah border crossing.
• U.S. citizens were among the first foreign nationals and injured Palestinians allowed leave the besieged enclave, and 400 American nationals were approved to leave Gaza Thursday.
Explainer: What war crimes laws apply to the Israel-Palestinian conflict?
"New York-based Human Rights Watch cited as possible war crimes the deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate rocket attacks, and the taking of civilians as hostages by Palestinian armed groups, as well as the Israeli counter-strikes in Gaza that have killed thousands of Palestinians.
The taking of hostages, murder and torture are explicitly banned under the Geneva Conventions, while Israel's response could also be subject to a war crimes investigation.
Hamas militants stormed from Gaza into nearby southwestern Israeli communities on Oct. 7 and killed about 1,400 people, most of them civilians, in one day. They also took about 240 hostages back to the small, Hamas-ruled enclave.
In response, Israel laid siege to Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, and launched the most powerful bombing campaign in the 75-year-old history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, destroying entire neighbourhoods. Israeli ground forces then swept into Gaza at the end of last week with the stated aim of annihilating Hamas, with air strikes continuing."
IDF says it has completed its 'encirclement' around Gaza City
Israel continues to deploy soldiers, tanks and armored vehicles near the Gaza border in Sderot, Israel on Nov. 2, 2023. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said ground forces have completely surrounded Gaza City.
"Our troops have completed the encirclement of Gaza City, the center of Hamas activity," Hagari said in a Thursday press conference.
"Our soldiers are killing terrorists in face-to-face battles," Hagari said, adding that “a cease-fire is currently not on the table" as the IDF focuses on its ground operation.
Kirby offers more details on what a 'humanitarian pause' would entail
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby took questions from reporters at the White House Thursday about what, exactly, the Biden administration hopes a “humanitarian pause” in Israel’s military operations in Gaza would look like.
“We're really not just talking about one pause. What we’re trying to do is explore the idea of as many pauses as might be necessary to continue to get aid [in] and to continue to work to get people out safely, including hostages,” Kirby said, explaining that these would be “temporary, localized pauses in the fighting to meet a certain goal or goals.”
He noted that Biden previously successfully negotiated one such pause in fighting in order to secure the release of two Americans held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
Kirby also clarified that this “doesn’t mean we’re calling for a general ceasefire. There's a big difference here.”
"We believe a general ceasefire would benefit Hamas," giving the militant group breathing space and time to plot additional attacks against Israel, Kirby said. Humanitarian pauses, on the other hand, would not “stop Israel from defending itself.”
What's the difference between a ceasefire and a humanitarian pause?
A demonstrator at a pro-Palestinian rally in Seattle, Oct. 28. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
"What is a ceasefire?
The website for the Peace Agreements Database describes ceasefire as the antonym of the military phrase, “open fire.” It’s a long-term “cessation of hostilities” according to the United Nations’ website.
It’s seen as a crucial part of the peace process, and usually indicates a willingness from both parties to end all hostilities and violence.
It can be a verbal or written agreement, with public or secret terms, and is sometimes initiated by a third-party mediator.
What is a humanitarian pause?
The U.N. defines this as a 'temporary cessation of hostilities' so humanitarian aid can be taken into the war zones.
It lasts for a defined period and occurs in a specific area — meaning violence is expected to continue at some point."
Dozens of Americans and other foreign nationals leave Gaza under multi-country deal
"At least 74 American citizens crossed into Egypt from Gaza on Thursday as part of a deal brokered by the U.S., Israel, Egypt and Qatar, which acted as a mediator with Hamas.
'Good news we got out today 74 American folks, dual citizens,' U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. It comes one day after Mr. Biden declared that he had 'secured safe passage' for wounded Palestinians and foreign nationals to exit the territory.
More than 400 U.S. citizens have been cleared to leave under the deal, according to a list of names seen by the Independent. But precisely how many will be able to make it to the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, is unclear, due to the intensity of Israeli bombing across the Gaza Strip."
Lebanon's Hezbollah attacks Israeli forces with drones
"Lebanon's Hezbollah said it had attacked Israeli army position using explosive drones for the first time, prompting heavy Israeli shelling in an escalation of more than three weeks of clashes at the frontier.
The Israeli army said it was striking a series of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon following a number of launches towards Israel, in post on social media platform X.
Lebanon's National News Agency reported Israeli shells hitting various areas of the south along the border."
Blinken departs for Israel
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to reporters Thursday before departing for Israel, where he said he plans to talk to Israeli officials about "concrete steps that can be taken to minimize harm" to civilians in Gaza who are caught "in a cross fire of Hamas's making."
"The fact that [Hamas] cynically and monstrously, deliberately, has men, women and children as human shields, puts its command posts, puts its leadership, puts its fighters, puts its weapons, puts its munitions underneath hospitals or even inside of them, schools, mosques makes this incredibly challenging," Blinken said. "But we have to rise to that responsibility."
Israeli general eyes admitting fuel to Gaza if hospitals run out
Palestinian kidney patients at Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Oct. 15. Health officials say they are running out of fuel to operate dialysis devices. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)
"The chief of Israel's armed forces signaled willingness on Thursday to ease its wartime embargo on fuel for the Gaza Strip, saying that if hospitals there run out they could be resupplied under supervision.
Following the surprise Hamas cross-border killing spree on Oct 7, Israel has besieged Gaza and waged a counter-offensive. It has allowed in humanitarian aid but ruled out fuel imports, citing a need to starve Hamas's power generators.
Hospitals in the Palestinian enclave have increasingly been raising alarms about their own electricity supplies waning."
Biden calls for 'pause' in Israel-Gaza conflict
"US President Joe Biden has called for a 'pause' in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The president was making a campaign speech in Minneapolis when a heckler urged him to call for a ceasefire.
'I think we need a pause,' he replied, saying that it would allow for hostages to get out."
The New York Times also reports that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will travel to Israel on Friday, plans to urge officials there to agree to briefly halt military operations in Gaza to allow for the release of hostages and the distribution of humanitarian aid.
A Palestinian aid worker describes the moment a rocket destroyed his Gaza neighborhood
Mahmoud Shalabi, a senior program manager in Gaza for the U.K.-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, has remained in the city of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza with his family despite warnings from Israel for civilians to move further south amid intensifying airstrikes.
In a WhatsApp voice note taken last Sunday and sent to Yahoo News this week, Shalabi described the moment a “vicious bomb” destroyed houses in his area, killing 10 — including children — and injuring many more.
“At least 10 of my neighbors were killed,” he told Yahoo News, describing the “panic that happened in the children and the women [and] the fear I saw in the eyes of people.”
“My neighborhood is full of the color gray,” he says. “I hate the color gray now.”