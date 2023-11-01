Israel-Hamas live updates: Limited Gaza evacuations begin out of Rafah crossing
The latest developments in the war as the civilian death toll continues to climb.
Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in Gaza's largest refugee camp for a second day in a row, the Hamas-run government said Wednesday.
The Israel Defense Forces claimed Tuesday it had killed a top Hamas commander in an airstrike on the same camp, a claim Hamas has denied.
Limited evacuations began out of Gaza via the Rafah crossing.
The developments come as Israeli troops push deeper into Gaza as part of an expanded ground operation against Hamas in response to the militant group's Oct. 7 attack that left more than 1,400 people dead in Israel.
More than 8,500 people have since been killed in retaliatory strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, with civilian casualties continuing to rise.
Limited evacuations begin from Gaza via Rafah crossing
"The first wave of injured people have been evacuated from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah crossing, opening for the first time since Israel’s siege on the enclave following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.
A deal to allow limited evacuations of foreign nationals and some critically injured Palestinians was struck between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas, with mediation from the Qatari government.
More than 60% of the Palestinians living in Gaza are refugees, Al Jazeera notes. Jabalia, the camp targeted by Israel in a Tuesday airstrike, is the largest of eight camps in the Strip, with an estimated 116,000 registered refugees. The U.N. has said that the camp is overcrowded, and 90% of the water available is unfit to drink."
What is the Rafah crossing and why is it Gaza's lifeline?
"The first civilians from the Gaza Strip have crossed the Rafah border into Egypt since the Israel-Gaza war started.
Several severely injured Palestinians were taken in ambulances and more than 100 foreign passport-holders made the crossing on Wednesday.
Some 80 injured and several hundred foreign and dual nationals in total are expected to leave, in a deal said to have been brokered by Qatar.
This is the first such evacuation since the conflict began more than three weeks ago. It is not clear how long the border will stay open.
It has already been open for more than 10 days to allow aid into Gaza. So far more than 200 trucks have crossed the border but much more is needed."
Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camp for a 2nd day
"The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israeli airstrikes have hit apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries. The toll from Wednesday’s strikes was not immediately known.
Meanwhile, dozens of people with foreign passports entered the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt. It appeared to be the first time that foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave the besieged territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war more than three weeks ago.
Communications and internet services were gradually being restored after the second major cut in five days, according to Paltel, the main service provider. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.
The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 122 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Oct. 7 Hamas rampage that started the fighting."
People search the rubble in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza Tuesday. (Anas al-Shareef/Reuters)
Blinken to visit Israel on Friday, make other stops in region
"U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel on Friday for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said on Tuesday amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Palestinian health officials said earlier that at least 50 Palestinians were killed when Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday, as Israeli ground forces battled Hamas gunmen based in a sprawling tunnel network.
'Secretary Blinken will travel to Israel on Friday for meetings with members of the Israeli government, and then will make other stops in the region,' State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said."
New Speaker Johnson's Israel proposal runs into stiff Senate opposition
"The effort to pass an emergency defense spending package through Congress is turning into a mess.
Senators say that new Speaker Mike Johnson’s demand to separate Israel funding from Ukraine and offset the $14.3 billion in Israel aid with cuts to the IRS budget isn’t going anywhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
It’s uncertain whether Johnson can even get his controversial proposal passed through the House, where Republicans hold a slim four-seat majority.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland, declared the House Republican proposal to cut IRS funding to pay for aid to Israel dead on arrival in the Senate.
‘It’s a nonstarter. It’s a poison pill,’ he said."
Emotive deepfakes in Israel-Hamas war further cloud what's real
"An image of a bloodied corpse. A photo of a crying baby edited to look as if it were lying in rubble. Shots of what at first appears to be an entire neighborhood leveled in Gaza.
There’s little doubt that deepfakes -- images and videos digitally altered and spread to form false narratives -- have been deployed by both sides in the war between Israel and Hamas. What’s less clear is whether the images — many seemingly created using generative AI tools — are swaying the masses on social media or influencing decisions.
The majority of the fake photos that have emerged on platforms including X and Facebook since Hamas attacked Israel two weeks ago are what Henry Ajder, an expert on deepfakes and generative artificial intelligence, call 'shock and awe' images. The creators intended for them to be ‘very emotive, very sensational’ and to elicit immediate emotional responses, such as images of an injured baby or destroyed buildings, he said."
Person of interest being questioned after antisemitic threats made at Cornell University
A New York State Police Department cruiser in front of Cornell University's Center for Jewish Living, in Ithaca, N.Y., on Monday. (David Bauder/AP)
"A person of interest is in custody following antisemitic threats made at Cornell University, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.
Hochul visited the campus Monday and promised action.
'When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them New York State would do everything possible to find the perpetrator who threatened a mass shooting and antisemitic violence on campus. Earlier today, law enforcement identified a person of interest as part of the investigation and this individual is currently in the custody of the New York State Police for questioning. Public safety is my top priority and I'm committed to combating hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head,' Hochul said.
'We can confirm that a subject has been identified as a suspect in the antisemitic threats made against our Jewish students on Sunday and is currently in custody. We thank the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for their coordination,' Cornell University Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina said."
No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, Muslim Americans tell Biden
"Some Muslim and Arab American groups are threatening to withhold donations and votes towards President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection unless he takes immediate steps to secure a Gaza ceasefire.
The National Muslim Democratic Council, which includes Democratic Party leaders from hotly contested states that can decide elections, such as Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, urged Biden to use his influence with Israel to broker a ceasefire by 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) on Tuesday.
In an open letter entitled '2023 Ceasefire Ultimatum,' Muslim leaders pledged to mobilize 'Muslim, Arab, and allied voters' to 'withhold endorsement, support, or votes for any candidate who endorses the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people.'
'Your administration's unconditional support, encompassing funding and armaments, has played a significant role in perpetuating the violence that is causing civilian casualties and has eroded trust in voters who previously put their faith in you,' the council wrote."
Scenes of the aftermath of the strike on Jabalia refugee camp
Photojournalists captured the following images after the strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in the Jabalia refugee camp. (Anas al-Shareef/Reuters)
A man carries an injured Palestinian child as Israeli attacks continue for the 25th day. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A view from the area after Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on houses lie outside a hospital. (Anas al-Shareef/Reuters)