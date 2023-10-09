Israel and Hamas: A long and violent history
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
Iran's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war will be key in determining how much it could impact oil prices.
On Monday, Israel ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza after launching several airstrikes from land and sea into the strip, an area of 140 square miles, from which the 2.3 million civilians are unable to flee. “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. “We are fighting human animals and are acting accordingly.”
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
Israel’s defense minister has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’s attacks over the weekend.
Some attendees seemed to revel in the murder of innocents, while others justified the Hamas terrorist attack.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
Unveiled to great fanfare in 2011 by Volkswagen Chairman Martin Winterkorn at the Frankfurt motor show, the VW Up has passed on to the great car graveyard.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Biles would have won gold if she wasn't deducted for taking a safety measure on the Yurchenko double pike.
AI-powered parking platform Metropolis today announced that it raised $1.7 billion to acquire SP Plus, a provider of parking facility management services, in a combination of equity and debt. Eldridge Capital and 3L Capital co-led the tranche with participation from BDT & MSD Partners’ affiliated credit funds, Vista Credit Partners, Temasek, Slow Ventures and Assembly Ventures. Metropolis will pay roughly $1.5 billion for SP Plus "while retaining significant capital on its balance sheet," Metropolis co-founder and CEO Alex Israel said in a press release.
Markets are finally starting to punish the United States for years of shabby financial management. Don't expect relief from the jokers in Congress.
More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.
Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
Docker today announced a slew of new products at DockerCon, the company's user conference which has returned as an in-person event. The event comes at an interesting point in Docker's history. When it pivoted in 2019 to re-focus on its developer tools and community (and sold Docker Enterprise to Mirantis), the company was seeing just under 12 million monthly active users, Docker CEO Scott Johnston told me.
Avowed metal fan Blake Shelton would have loved this loud lady.