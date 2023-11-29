​​Israel and Hamas may extend their truce once more – Bloomberg

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
1
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On the night of 29-30 November, new prisoners were traded between Israel and Hamas. The chances that US and Qatari negotiators can convince both parties to extend the ceasefire before it expires in a few hours have increased.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Israel freed thirty Palestinians after Hamas released ten hostages: five women, five children, as well as citizens of the US, Germany, and the Netherlands. These were the exchange conditions.

Two Russian-Israeli nationals and four Thai nationals were freed by Hamas in a different agreement.

Background: 

  • At 07:00 on 24 November, a four-day ceasefire began between Israel and Hamas militants.

  • On the evening of 24 November, the first 13 Israeli hostages, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

  • Under the terms of the talks, during the truce, Hamas is to free 50 hostages taken captive on 7 October, and the Israeli authorities are to release 150 Palestinian prisoners.

  • On Monday 27 November, the four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was successfully extended for an additional two days thanks to the mediation efforts of Qatar.

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories