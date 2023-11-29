​​Israel and Hamas may extend their truce once more – Bloomberg

On the night of 29-30 November, new prisoners were traded between Israel and Hamas. The chances that US and Qatari negotiators can convince both parties to extend the ceasefire before it expires in a few hours have increased.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Israel freed thirty Palestinians after Hamas released ten hostages: five women, five children, as well as citizens of the US, Germany, and the Netherlands. These were the exchange conditions.

Two Russian-Israeli nationals and four Thai nationals were freed by Hamas in a different agreement.

Background:

At 07:00 on 24 November, a four-day ceasefire began between Israel and Hamas militants.

On the evening of 24 November, the first 13 Israeli hostages, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

Under the terms of the talks, during the truce, Hamas is to free 50 hostages taken captive on 7 October, and the Israeli authorities are to release 150 Palestinian prisoners.

On Monday 27 November, the four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was successfully extended for an additional two days thanks to the mediation efforts of Qatar.

