  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israel-Hamas tensions aren't new — but this level of pro-Palestinian support in the U.S. is

Ben Kesslen
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensified in recent weeks before the cease-fire announced Thursday, tens of thousands of people gathered in striking numbers across the country, demanding an end to the occupation of the Palestinian territories — and, in some cases, the dissolution of the Israeli state.

At rallies in cities like New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, diverse groups of people demanded that the U.S. stop funding Israel's military, saying the Biden administration is complicit in "war crimes" in the region, as the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, hit Gaza with airstrikes and artillery and Hamas launched rockets into Israel.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday to mark Nakba Day, an annual commemoration of the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes in 1948, and to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Str (Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News)
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday to mark Nakba Day, an annual commemoration of the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes in 1948, and to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Str (Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News)

The massive rallies signal a break from decades of bipartisan support Israel has enjoyed, said Palestinian activists, who said they believe the shift was spurred by social media, the George Floyd protests last summer and the chummy relationship between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former President Donald Trump, which unsettled many progressives.

At least 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed in the last two weeks, according to officials on both sides. At least 65 Palestinian children were among those killed in Israel's bombardment of the tiny, blockaded Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

That Palestinians make up the majority of the death toll is familiar to the people of Gaza, more than 2,100 of whom died in the 2014 Gaza War compared to 67 Israeli soldiers and six civilians.

"Nothing that we are seeing right now being done by the IDF, Netanyahu's government or by the settlers is different," Ahmad Abuznaid, executive director of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, said of the recent escalation. "What's different is that the Palestinian people are united in this moment, a collective and unified population that is fed up."

Another difference: support from Americans.

Image: Protest against Israel and in support of Palestinians in Los Angeles (Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP)
Image: Protest against Israel and in support of Palestinians in Los Angeles (Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP)

Pro-Palestinian protests took shape across the country last weekend. One in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday lasted several hours as people flooded the streets and blocked part of a highway. Photos showed a sea of Palestinian flags among thousands of people. In Los Angeles, protesters caused heavy traffic congestion as they marched with "Free Palestine" signs and shouted "long live intifada." Hundreds in Houston marched in solidarity with Gaza on Tuesday, holding a silent prayer outside the Israeli Consulate. The same day, pro-Palestinian protesters in Michigan booed President Joe Biden during his visit to an auto plant.

Abuznaid said social media is a big reason for the unity and growing solidarity.

"We are no longer dependent on major media networks to tell our story," he said. "We are tired of our stories not being told, and we aren't waiting for permission anymore."

Abuznaid said that despite complicated feelings about sharing images of the destruction in Gaza, it's crucial to illuminate what's happening on the ground and to build global support for Palestinian liberation

Recently, a viral clip on Twitter compared public Snapchat stories from Israel and Gaza. In Tel Aviv, things appeared to be business as usual as people enjoyed sunny weather, went out for meals and played with their children. In Gaza, the stories showed streets covered in rubble and residents surveying flattened buildings and homes.

"Images and videos that people are seeing today are making it all that much clearer to them that it's not just a, quote-unquote, 'conflict between both sides.' The power imbalance is so great," Abuznaid said.

A 2019 poll conducted by the left-wing think tank Data for Progress found that 64 percent of Democrats supported reducing aid to Israel.

"It's clear we are seeing a surge in the movement for basic humans rights for Palestinian people. It's no longer enough for the Democratic Party and Democratic Party leadership to blindly stand by Netanyahu," said Marcela Mulholland, the group's political director.

In Washington, progressive lawmakers are sharpening their criticism of Israel, which Mulholland said used to be a "third rail" in American politics.

This week, a group of progressive Democratic lawmakers announced a move to block the sale of $735 million of precision-guided U.S. weapons to Israel.

"The U.S. has long sold the Israeli government billions of dollars in weaponry without placing any conditions regarding the human rights of Palestinians," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said in a statement Wednesday. "In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions."

That kind of statement from a member of the House, which might have been rare a decade ago, is a clear sign of change, said Omar Barghouti, a co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement for Palestinian rights.

"The flood of courageous support for Palestinian rights" from members of Congress is a sign that "all the work at the grassroots and civil society levels may finally begin to affect policy change," said Barghouti, who said Israel is an apartheid state.

"We are not yet at what I've called our South Africa moment, but we are nearing it," he said in an email.

The "seismic" shift didn't appear overnight, he said, and it was in part boosted by the uprisings last summer in the wake of George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police.

Some Black activists in the U.S. have aligned themselves with pro-Palestinian causes for decades, but the efforts were especially strengthened during the summer of 2014. The Gaza War raged at the same time that Michael Brown, an 18-year old Black man, was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

"We were marching for Mike Brown and screaming 'Free Palestine,'" said a prominent voice for Palestinian liberation, Marc Lamont Hill, a professor of media, cities and solutions at Temple University.

The connections found traction again last summer as people took to the streets to protest police violence and anti-Black racism.

"It's hard to see George Floyd with a knee on his neck and only be outraged by that," said Hill, who said a rise in consciousness turned the American public's eyes on Israel.

Last summer, Palestinian social media users offered Americans tips about what to do if they are tear-gassed at a George Floyd protest, claiming the U.S.-made gas deployed by U.S. police was used by the IDF against Palestinian protesters.

"International solidarity has changed the conversation and sharpened our political analysis," Hill said, adding that Trump's relationship with Netanyahu also played a role.

During his presidency, Trump stayed close to Netanyahu, moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and abandoning a long-held U.S. position that Jewish settlements in the West Bank were inconsistent with international law. Had it been implemented, his Middle East peace plan would have expanded Israeli territory. Many anti-Trump Democrats were suddenly forced to reconsider their stances on Israel: If Trump supported Netanyahu's regime, should they?

All that has created a climate in which "to be progressive is to be also supportive of the Palestinian liberation struggle," Barghouti said, adding that being "progressive except on Palestine has become ethically untenable."

Many of Israel's supporters contest that idea, including Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., who has repeatedly asserted in the last few weeks that one can and should be both progressive and pro-Israel.

Image: People demonstrate in support of Palestinians during a protest outside the Israeli consulate in Los Angeles on May 15, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images)
Image: People demonstrate in support of Palestinians during a protest outside the Israeli consulate in Los Angeles on May 15, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images)

Roz Rothstein, founder and CEO of the pro-Israel advocacy group Stand With Us, said the shifting support for Palestinians comes in part from a lack of education about the issue in the U.S. She said people don't realize that reducing aid to Israel — including funds for the Iron Dome, the anti-missile system that intercepts rockets launched toward Israel — would "empower Hamas."

Israel would be carpet-bombed if it didn't have the Iron Dome, Rothstein said. She said U.S. residents see huge amounts of disinformation about Israel online, which is abetted by "advocates of Palestinians [who] have inserted themselves into every important American struggle."

Abuznaid said that no matter the reason, the surge in support for Palestinians is electrifying.

"Gradually, we are winning," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden calls Israel's Netanyahu, asks for 'significant de-escalation' of conflict

    President Biden called for “significant de-escalation” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

  • The Biden administration wants to help immigrants become citizens. Here’s the latest.

    There is hope — and financial resources— for legal immigrants living in the United States who yearn for U.S. citizenship.

  • Julian Edelman has interesting take on Patriots' QB competition

    Newly-retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gave an interesting answer when asked about the QB competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

  • Channing Tatum Buys $5.6 Million Midcentury Farmhouse in Brentwood

    The two-story property was constructed almost entirely out of wood and stone in 1950

  • US borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed to nonessential travel through June 21

    DHS confirmed the extension of border travel restrictions but noted it is "working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions."

  • Graves at home of former El Salvador police officer investigated as possible femicide

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -El Salvador officials said on Thursday they were excavating graves discovered at the house of a former police officer that contained as many as 40 bodies, most of them believed to be women. The remains of at least 24 people have been recovered so far at the house in the municipality of Chalchuapa, about 48 miles (78 km) northwest of the capital, San Salvador. At least 10 people are facing charges, according to the office of the attorney general, including a former police officer, Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, whose home is on the same site as the graves.

  • Canadian court finds Iran liable for downed Ukrainian plane

    A court in the Canadian province of Ontario ruled on Thursday that Iran owes damages to families who sued after Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020, soon after it took off from Tehran. Ontario's Superior Court of Justice found that "on a balance of probabilities" the missile attack was an intentional act of terrorism, based mainly on written evidence provided by lawyers representing families of some of the victims. Iran did not defend itself in court.

  • China fund managers embrace robots as competition intensifies

    Chinese fund managers, grappling with a rapidly-growing list of publicly-traded securities and mountains of data, are rapidly embracing machine learning and other types of artificial intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency and bolster returns. From using computers for analyzing news and research reports and crunching numbers to getting robots to pick stocks, the move comes as foreign players are expanding their footprint in China's $3.4-trillion mutual fund industry. While AI has already been widely used in China's mammoth e-commerce and manufacturing sectors, it is now being adopted by asset managers as Beijing aims to digitize the economy further and close the technology gap with the western world.

  • Disgruntled Oregonians in five counties vote in favor of joining Idaho. What’s next?

    The vote is only the beginning of the lengthy process.

  • Hamas must ‘understand the consequences’ of rocket fire: Former Israeli official

    Amos Yadlin, the former head of Israeli military intelligence, speaks with ABC News’ Linsey Davis about the cease-fire agreement and what comes next.

  • Police officer sexually assaulted 19-year-old woman in bathroom, Texas cops say

    The police chief called it an “abhorrently shameful act.”

  • Two AstraZeneca shots could be 85-90% effective, UK data suggests

    LONDON (Reuters) -Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, while cautioning that it did not yet have enough data to be conclusive. Britain has suffered one of the worst death tolls globally from the pandemic, but has also had one of the fastest vaccine rollouts, generating a lot of data about the use of the shots in real-world settings. It was the first country to roll out AstraZeneca's vaccine, which faced questions over the construction of its clinical trials, the efficacy of the vaccine and the optimal gap between doses of its shot.

  • Taiwan president negative for COVID-19 after scare at residence

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has tested negative for COVID-19 after a worker at her residence was confirmed to be infected, her spokesman said on Thursday, as the island reported 286 new domestic cases amid a spike in infections. Having for months been held up as an example of how to stop the virus in its tracks, Taiwan has over the past two weeks reported a spiralling number of infections in the community, with 1,572 cases. Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said a person who helped look after dogs at Tsai's residence was confirmed infected on Wednesday, and Tsai and 24 of her staff were immediately tested but found to be negative.

  • Optimal coronavirus vaccine for autumn booster investigated by scientists

    People who have received both doses of a jab are encouraged to sign up for the study.

  • The Latest: UN: Gaza has significant trauma, medical needs

    The World Health Organization has tallied “significant trauma needs” in Palestinian areas, where at least 243 people have been killed during 11 days of fighting between Palestinians and Israelis. WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said a total of 8,538 people had been injured across Palestinian areas during the violence, and 30 health facilities in Gaza had been damaged -- with one clinic fully destroyed and another sustaining significant damage. The comments to a U.N. briefing in Geneva came as humanitarian aid workers assessed the fallout from the latest fighting between Hamas militant fighters and Israeli forces.

  • Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday warned the Palestinian militant group Hamas against any rocket fire, saying Israel will respond with "new level of force." A cease-fire took effect early Friday, after 11 days of violence. (May 21)

  • Asian American woman who survived brutal attack speaks out

    ABC News’ Juju Chang sat down with 65-year-old Vilma Kari, who was attacked by a man in New York City last month. President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Thursday.

  • Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

    Attorneys for the state and for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd 's death appeared before the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Thursday as prosecutors sought to add an additional charge to the case. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to face trial next March on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors want to add an additional count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder — a charge that defense attorneys say is legally impossible.

  • U.S. regulators signal stronger risk, tax oversight for cryptocurrencies

    U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell turned up the heat on cryptocurrencies on Thursday, saying they pose risks to financial stability, and indicating that greater regulation of the increasingly popular electronic currency may be warranted. The Treasury Department, meanwhile, flagged its concerns that wealthy individuals could use the largely unregulated sector to avoid tax and said it wanted big crypto asset transfers reported to authorities. The back-to-back announcements came in a week when Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, took a wild ride, falling as much as 30% on Wednesday after China announced new curbs on the sector, underscoring the volatility of the sector.

  • Venmo’s Censorship of Gaza Payments Makes Case for Neutral Platforms

    Whatever the rights and wrongs of the Gaza conflict, platforms like Venmo shouldn't decide who gets paid or not. We need open systems like Bitcoin.