Israel, Hamas trade blows as Gaza tensions simmer

GAZA/JERUSALEM, March 26 (Reuters) - Gaza militants fired

rockets into southern Israel and Israeli aircraft carried out

strikes in the Hamas-ruled territory overnight Tuesday, though

the level of violence appeared to abate after Palestinians said

a ceasefire had been reached.

After a day of intense cross-border fighting, Palestinian

officials said Egypt had mediated a truce late on Monday. The

respite didn't last long, however.

Rocket sirens continued sounding in Israeli towns near the

border, sending residents running for shelter. The military,

which amassed extra troops and tanks along the border, said it

struck a Hamas compound and outposts in response.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The latest round of violence began early Monday when seven

Israelis were wounded near Tel Aviv when a house was destroyed

by a rocket attack. Hours later Israel carried out a wave of

retaliatory strikes, wounding five Palestinians.

Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules Gaza, and

smaller Palestinian factions put out a late-night statement that

Egypt had mediated a ceasefire. Israeli officials did not

comment on whether a truce had been reached.

Israel remained on high alert, with schools near the border

kept closed and residents instructed to stay near bomb shelters.

The military said in a statement it remained "prepared for

various scenarios."

The escalation came just two weeks before an election in

which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting for his

political life after a decade in power, campaigning on a tough

line against Palestinian militants.

Beset by corruption scandals, he faces a strong challenge

from a centrist coalition led by a top general.

Netanyahu cut short a visit to the United States, saying he

would fly home right after meeting President Donald Trump.

"Israel will not tolerate this. I will not tolerate this,"

Netanyahu said. "And as we speak... Israel is responding

forcefully to this wanton aggression."

Trump told reporters with Netanyahu at his side that Israel

has the "absolute right" to defend itself.

Dozens of explosions had rocked the Palestinian coastal

enclave of Gaza on Monday and ambulance sirens echoed in the

mostly empty streets. In one neighborhood, people rushed to buy

bread in anticipation of a long escalation. The office of Hamas

chief Ismail Haniyeh was one of the initial targets hit,

although he was likely to have been evacuated in advance.

Gaza militants fired barrages of rockets into Israel late

into the night. Some were shot down by Israeli defenses and

others landed in empty areas.

Israel has waged three wars on Gaza since Hamas took control

of the territory in 2007. Israeli air strikes in retaliation for

rockets from Gaza are a frequent occurrence, but Israel's swift

mobilization of extra troops to the border area was unusual.

The two sides have managed to avert all-out war for five

years, most recently with the help of Egyptian mediation after a

major escalation in November last year.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Ran Tzabari and Ari

