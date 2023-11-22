Israel-Hamas truce to begin Thursday morning, but war 'will continue': Live updates

A four-day truce between Israel and Hamas will begin Thursday morning, Hamas leaders and Egyptian officials said Wednesday as details of the hostage-release deal began to emerge.

Moussa Abu Marzouk, deputy chairman of the Hamas political bureau, told Al Jazeera the temporary cease-fire will start at 10 a.m. local time, or 3 a.m. ET. Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV issued a similar report; Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. helped broker the deal announced late Tuesday.

The deal calls for Hamas to free 50 of the estimated 240 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, with the truce extended an additional day for every 10 hostages released. Israel has said the militant-held hostages being freed will be Israeli citizens or residents. Three of them could be Americans, according to multiple media reports citing unnamed U.S. officials.

Israel has agreed to free 150 women and children from among the hundreds of Palestinians detained since Oct. 7, when militants raced across the border from Gaza on a bloody rampage, killing 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage, Israel says. Israel struck back with a massive military attack on Gaza. More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, the Gaza Health Ministry says.

Details on when and how the hostages would be freed were not immediately revealed.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said called the deal a "step in the right direction" but said more must be done to permanently end the war.

"I welcome the agreement," Guterres said Wednesday in a social media post. "The U.N. will mobilize all its capacities to support the implementation and maximize positive impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza."

But both sides stressed that the war was far from over. “We are at war, and we will continue the war,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said when announcing the deal late Tuesday.

Developments:

∎ The European Union Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic says the halt in fighting must be used to flood Gaza with desperately needed aid. He said fewer than 50 aid trucks a day make it into Gaza, a number which he described as “woefully inadequate.”

∎ The Israel military says it has uncovered and destroyed about 400 tunnel shafts in the Gaza Strip since the start of the ground offensive last month.

Hope, but 'excruciating' wait for families of hostages

Abigail Edan, a 3-year-old Israeli American, was orphaned when her parents were killed by militants. Liz Hirsh Naftali, Edan’s great-aunt, told CNN about the “excruciating” wait to hear if her great-niece is being released.

"We have spent the last seven weeks worrying, wondering, praying, hoping,” she said.

When the militants stormed into their Israeli community Oct. 7, Yarden Roman-Gat, 36,handed her 3-year-old daughter to her husband, hoping he could outrun the gunmen. He did −but Yarden has been missing ever since. Her cousin Maya told CNN the family now must wait and hope as the identities of those being released are revealed in coming days.

“My family, like all the other families, is going to go through a terrible week," Maya Roman said. "We don’t know if my cousin is going to be amongst those released in this round."

UN aid worker deaths set grim record

Four more U.N. humanitarian aid workers were killed in Gaza in the last few days, raising the total to 10 since the war began Oct. 7, the U.N. says. In total, 108 U.N. aid workers have been killed −the highest number in one conflict in U.N. history, the United Nations Relief and Workers Agency said in a statement Wednesday.

Additionally, at least 191 people seeking shelter in U.N. schools and other facilities have been killed, and about 800 wounded, the UNRWA says. Almost 1 million Palestinians are seeking protection in U.N. shelters, the agency says.

Pope Francis meets with families of Israeli, Palestinian hostages

Pope Francis met Wednesday with family members of hostages seized by militants from Israel border villages during the deadly Oct. 7 rampage as well as relatives of Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons. The pope urged an end to the bloodshed and for both sides in the conflict "not be driven by the passions that wind up killing everyone."

The pope discussed the meetings, arranged before the hostage deal was announced, during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square where some in attendance waved Palestinian flags and small "genocide" posters. He cited a recurring theme: "I heard how they both suffer. Wars do that." But he said this conflict had "gone beyond war" to terrorism.

"Let us pray for the Palestinian people; let us pray for the Israeli people, so that peace may come," the pope said.

