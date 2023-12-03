Israel-Hamas war: 5 key developments on Sunday 3 December

Hospitals are overwhelmed with the dead and wounded after fighting resumed in Gaza. (Reuters) (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / reuters)

Hospitals and clinics have been inundated with wounded people as the third day of bombing continued in Gaza following the end of a week-long truce.

Israel has been bombarding the southern part of Gaza, warning people to evacuate, though it is facing pressure to do more to protect civilians.

It comes a Gaza's health ministry said more than 15,000 people have been killed since the start of the conflict - more than 300 since Friday when the truce ended.

The conflict has been the subject of comment by leaders attending COP28 in Dubai, with French president Emmanuel Macron warning that it could take a decade for Israel to achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas, and it may have to give a more precise definition of its aims.

Here are the main stories from today:

1. Southern Gaza hospital overwhelmed

The hospital in southern Gaza has been overwhelmed after three days of resumed fighting, following the end of a week-long truce. The UN and aid groups say dozens of medics have been killed, while basic supplies including fuel to run generators are also running short in hospitals and clinics.

Footage taken by Reuters shows young people in desperate need of treatment - several with what looked like serious injuries. Some unconfirmed reports described people carrying children and young people into hospitals, but being unable to get adequate treatment, leading to them dying in their arms.

A senior adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that Gaza will be in a "better situation" when the war between Hamas and Israel is "over". Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mark Regev insisted Israel was trying to "protect" civilians, saying: "It’ll be in a better situation. Not only has Hamas been controlling Gaza for 16 years and not only has that been horrific and terrible for the people of Israel, but that has been very sad for the people of Gaza."

On Saturday the health ministry in Gaza said the death toll has surpassed 15,200, and 70% of those killed are women and children. It said over 300 Palestinians have been killed since the end of a week-long truce, when Israel resumed bombing targets in southern Gaza, ordering people to evacuate.

Bombing has resumed in Gaza after a temporary truce ended. (Reuters) (Alexander Ermochenko / reuters)

3. Macron: Israel risking lengthy war

French president Emmanuel Macron has warned that Israel's goal of eliminating Hamas could take a decade - if it is possible at all. Speaking on Saturday, Macron said: "What is the total destruction of Hamas, and does anyone think it’s possible? If it is, the war will last 10 years." He added: "“I think we’re at a point where the Israeli authorities are going to have to define their objective and desired end state more precisely."

Macron's comments come after Netanyahu repeated the pledge to continue ground operations until "all its goals" are achieved. Those goals include the eradication of Hamas. In an address on Saturday night, the Israeli PM said: "We will continue the war until we achieve all its goals."

4. Decomposing babies' bodies 'in footage'

Footage taken in an abandoned Gaza hospital claims to show decomposing bodies of babies who were left behind when it was evacuated. According to reports, the footage appears to show a number of several infants who had to be left in their beds when the paediatric intensive care unit at al Nasr children's hospital was evacuated around 10 November during the Israeli ground invasion.

According to the NBC report, shared by Sky News, journalist Mohammed Baalousha, from the Emirati TV channel Al Mashhad entered the hospital during the week-long ceasefire - two weeks after the hospital was evacuated - where he found bodies of several children. The report suggests that the footage shows at least three of five dead children.

5. US warship attacked in Red Sea

A US warship and several commercial vessels were the latest ships to come under attack in the Red Sea amid heightened tensions in the area. The Pentagon said it was aware of reports that the USS Carney and commercial vessels had been attacked.

It comes after a British-owned ship passing through the Red Sea was reportedly been hit by rocket fire, a maritime security group has said, with another agency reporting possible drone activity in the area. The unnamed Bahamas-flagged vessel was "struck by a rocket" while sailing south around 35 nautical miles off Yemen’s western coast, maritime security firm Ambrey said, saying it had been issuing "distress calls relating to piracy/missile attack".

Where is Gaza?

Map of Gaza Strip with roads and cities. (Getty)

Gaza, also known as the Gaza Strip, is a densely-populated Palestinian enclave on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean, north-east of the Sinai Peninsula.

Bound by the Mediterranean Sea to the west, Israel to the north and east and Egypt to the south, it is just 25 miles long and six miles wide.

Gaza is one of two Palestinian territories. The other is the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

