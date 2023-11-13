Israel-Hamas war to cloud Biden talks with Indonesia president

US President Joe Biden is seen with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in November 2022 (Dita Alangkara)

President Joe Biden will urge his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo to take a larger role in resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict in talks at the White House on Monday, US officials said.

The meeting had been aimed at showing unity ahead of Biden's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco this week, with Washington trying to counter Beijing in the Asia-Pacific region.

But the devastating conflict in the Gaza Strip will now loom over the talks between Biden, who has firmly backed Israel, and Widodo, the leader of the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

"I think it will be critical to hear the perspectives from Indonesia, about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East," a senior US administration official said Sunday in a call with reporters.

"I think the president will look to Indonesia to play a larger role as we go forward there."

This would include the "ceasefire issue" but also long-term goals such as a two-state solution after the war and rebuilding the shattered Gaza Strip, the US official said.

Biden "is going to want to listen carefully to what President Widodo heard" during a joint summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday during which leaders condemned Israel's "barbaric" actions in Gaza.

Widodo for his part said he would convey to Biden the "very strong message" from the joint summit.

In a statement late Sunday from Washington broadcast to Indonesia, Widodo also said he would "deliver a specific message from President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, who asked me to convey it to President Biden," regarding the war.

At the Saudi summit Widodo advocated for "justice for the Palestinian people," and said he discussed how in Gaza, "public facilities and humanitarian activities should not be targeted, and Israel must be held accountable for the atrocities committed."

Indonesia last week denied an allegation by Israel that a hospital built in Gaza using Indonesian charity funding sits atop a network of Hamas tunnels.

- 'Strategic' -

The US official said Indonesia was playing an increasingly important global role which it had recently shown by engaging on efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

The US and Indonesian presidents will also focus on deepening ties with an eye on China, announcing a "comprehensive strategic partnership," Indonesia's highest level of partnership, a second US official said.

Biden unveiled a similar upgrade to ties with Vietnam on a visit to Hanoi in September, part of Washington's push to bolster its network of allies in Asia and the Pacific.

Indonesia, like many emerging and developing countries, has received massive Chinese investment and loans, particularly for infrastructure projects.

The leaders will also discuss cooperation on "critical minerals" for electric vehicle batteries and other clean energy technologies, the second official said.

Biden and Widodo -- who is set to leave office next year after reaching the end of a two-term limit -- will hold one-on-one talks in the White House Oval Office before having "afternoon tea," US officials said.

Widodo's Washington visit comes ahead of what the officials called a "very consequential week" in which Biden hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

Biden will meet China's Xi on the sidelines of the summit on Wednesday -- their first talks since the G20 gathered in the Indonesian resort island of Bali in November 2022.

Indonesia and other countries will be watching the talks between the superpower rivals because "they want a situation that is not risking global conflict," the first US official said.

