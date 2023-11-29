Israel-Hamas war: Hamas hands over 14 hostages after 'logistical' delay

The 12 Israelis released today. Top (L-R): Raz Ben Ami, Yarden Roman, Liat Atzili, Moran Stela Yanai; middle: Liam Or, Itay Regev, Ofir Engel, Amit Shani; bottom: Gali Tarshansky, Raaya Rotem, Yelena Trupanob, and her mother Irena Tati - Times of Israel

Hamas has handed over 10 Israeli and four Thai hostages to the Red Cross after a delay caused by “logistical obstacles”.

“According to the information provided by the Red Cross, 10 Israeli abductees and four abductees with Thai citizenship are on their way to Israel,” the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

It was expected that only 10 Israelis would be released tonight.

The 14 are in addition to two dual Russian-Israeli citizens who were released earlier on Wednesday. Hamas thanked Vladimir Putin after freeing the pair.

A senior Hamas spokesperson said the delay on Wednesday had been caused by “logistical obstacles,” without offering any further details.

Before today, 81 hostages had been released. The IDF said earlier that 159 remain in captivity.

The truce in Gaza, which has enabled the hostages to be freed, is due to expire at 7am Israeli time (5am GMT) on Thursday morning.

10:10 PM GMT

That's all for today

Thank you for following our live coverage today. Join us again tomorrow for all the latest developments.

10:09 PM GMT

Today's headlines

Freed hostage Emily Hand, 9, now only “whispers” after 50 days in captivity, her father said

Mossad chief David Barnea said Israel will not consider extending the truce until all women and children are released

The Israeli government said Hamas terrorists “serially abused” child hostages

The IDF said it killed a commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group

Hamas claimed Kfir Bibas, 10 months, his brother Ariel, 4, and mother Shiri, 32, were killed in an Israeli air strike

Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to resume the war in Gaza when the truce ends

Hamas released two dual Russian-Israeli citizens: Yelena Trupanov, 50, and her mother Irena Tati, 73

The Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister claimed Israel has “no right to self-defence”

The 17 freed Thai hostages are on their way back to Thailand

Hamas released an additional 10 Israeli and four Thai hostages

The war in Gaza is set to resume at 5am GMT (7am Israeli time) on Thursday with no truce extension yet agreed

09:49 PM GMT

Pictured: Freed Russian-Israeli

The freed Russian-Israeli hostage Irena Tati has arrived at the Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv - Athit Perawongmetha

09:47 PM GMT

Hostages now in Egypt

The 14 hostages have now crossed the Gaza-Egypt border and are on their way to the Israeli border crossing at Kerem Shalom, the IDF has said.

“The representatives of the security system will verify the identity of the returning abductees at the meeting point,” it said in a statement.

09:45 PM GMT

Qatar still 'hopeful' truce will be extended

Qatar is still “hopeful” the truce between Hamas and Israel will be extended.

“Qatar remains hopeful that the progress made in recent days can be sustained, and a further extension to the humanitarian pause agreement can be reached,” foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari said.

09:28 PM GMT

Israel releases 30 prisoners

Israel has released 30 prisoners in exchange for the hostages freed today.

They include 16 children and 14 women, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

09:26 PM GMT

Released Israeli hostages named

The 10 Israeli hostages released tonight have been named. They include Itay Regev, whose sister Mia was released on Sunday, and Raaya Rotem, whose daughter Hila Rotem Shoshani, 13, was freed on Saturday.

Raaya Rotem, 54

Raz Ben Ami, 57

Yarden Roman-Gat, 36

Liat Beinin Atzili, 49

Moran Stela Yanai, 40

Liam Or, 17

Itay Regev, 18

Ofir Engel, 17

Amit Shani, 16

Gali Tarshansky, 13

The 10 are in addition to the two Russian-Israeli dual citizens – Elena Trupanov, 50, and Irena Tati, 73 – released earlier today.

Four Thai hostages have also been released. Their names are not yet known.

09:04 PM GMT

Hostages handed over to Red Cross, say Israeli media

The 10 Israeli hostages expected to be released tonight have now been handed over to the Red Cross, a number of Israeli media are reporting.

The i24 television channel, Army Radio, N12 News and GLZ Radio are all reporting the development.

08:46 PM GMT

No agreement on extending truce, says second Hamas official

A second Hamas official has said no agreement has been reached on a potential truce extension.

“Negotiations in Doha [the capital of Qatar] regarding extending the humanitarian truce are continuing,” Mahmoud al Mardawi said.

“We are open to all truce proposals according to what we have specified, and the occupation is the one that imposes the obstacles.”

08:34 PM GMT

'Technical problems' delaying hostage handover, reports Haaretz

Tonight’s expected hostage handover is being delayed by “technical problems”, the Left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz has reported.

It cited Israeli sources as saying the unspecified problems are expected to be resolved.

08:29 PM GMT

No agreement on truce extension, says senior Hamas official

Israel and Hamas have not reached an agreement to extend the current truce, a senior Hamas official in Lebanon has said.

“Efforts to extend the truce have not yet matured, and as for the offer that has been made to us to extend the truce, we do not find it worthy to study,” Osama Hamdan told the Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Madayeen.

The truce, which has held for six days, is set to expire tomorrow morning at 7am Israeli time (5am GMT) if no agreement to extend it is reached.

08:18 PM GMT

Thai foreign minister weeps as he meets freed hostages

Thailand’s foreign minister broke down in tears when he met the Thai hostages freed by Hamas.

“We are no one’s enemy,” Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said later.

“I went around to speak to various countries who can connect with the Hamas group to explain that the Thai workers are innocent, they are not involved in politics, they are not part of anyone’s conflict, and they probably don’t even know how the situation came to be, who’s fighting with whom.”

Hamas has released 19 Thais so far and 13 remain in captivity.

07:44 PM GMT

Hamas initially only wanted to free nine hostages, says Netanyahu

Hamas initially only wanted to release two Israelis and seven Thais, Benjamin Netanyahu has said in remarks reported by the Times of Israel.

In a leaked recording of a meeting with council leaders this evening, the Israeli prime minister said Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar then offered 50 hostages in exchange for a five-day truce. Both offers were rejected.

A total of 83 hostages have now been released by Hamas, a figure which will rise to 93 if the 10 who are expected to be released tonight are freed.

Mr Netanyahu also doubled down on his refusal to end the war in Gaza.

“The price of agreeing to end the fighting is that you leave Hamas there, that Sinwar emerges from the rubble and flashes a ‘V’ sign,” he said.

“I won’t agree to that.”

07:32 PM GMT

Pictured: Hamas hands over Russians

Yelena Trupanov and her mother Irini Tati are handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross

07:30 PM GMT

Reuters: Handover is underway

The sixth handover of hostages by Hamas is underway in Gaza, Reuters has reported.

The news agency follows AFP in reporting the development.

It did not say how many hostages have been handed over. 10 are expected to be released tonight, in addition to the two Russian-Israeli dual nationals who have already been released.

07:17 PM GMT

IDF kills three Palestinian gunmen who broke truce

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) killed three Palestinian gunmen who broke the truce on Wednesday, spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said.

He told an evening press conference that they had “violated the ceasefire and were a threat to our forces”.

“Troops will continue to operate against any threat,” he added.

He did not say which armed group the men were members of.

07:06 PM GMT

10-month old hostage was killed in Israeli air strike, says Hamas

The youngest hostage held captive in Gaza was killed alongside his family in an Israeli airstrike, Hamas has claimed.

Kfir Bibas, his four-year-old brother Ariel and their parents were kidnapped from their home in a southern Israeli kibbutz on October 7.

Kfir’s story was widely publicised this week when Israel claimed he had been handed to another terror group in southern Gaza, where the IDF is expected to shift its offensive once the current truce ends.

Hamas said shortly before a sixth release of women and children on Wednesday that Kfir, Ariel and their mother Shiri had been killed by Israeli bombs.

It did not disclose the date they are said to have died and did not say whether the family’s father, Yarden, who was also seized by Hamas, is alive or dead.

“We are waiting for the information to be confirmed and hopefully refuted by military officials,” the Bibas family said in a statement.

The IDF said it was “assessing the accuracy of the information” and that liaison officers are with the Bibas family “at this difficult time”.

07:04 PM GMT

Freed Thai hostages wave as they start journey home

The 17 Thai hostages released by Hamas are now on their way back to Thailand.

They left the Shamir hospital in Be’er Ya’akov on Wednesday evening for Ben Gurion airport, from where they will fly back to the South-East Asian country.

The freed Thai hostages wave as they leave the Shamir hospital - Oren Ziv

They are heading to Ben Gurion airport to fly back to Thailand - Oren Ziv

06:52 PM GMT

Pictured: Hostage families arrive at hospital

Relatives of hostages who are expected to be released tonight have arrived by helicopter at an Israeli hospital.

The family members were seen disembarking from an IDF chopper at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, a city near Tel Aviv.

It is expected that 10 hostages will be released tonight in addition to the two Russian-Israelis who are now back on Israeli territory.

Hostage relatives disembark from an IDF helicopter at the Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan - Jack Guez

06:47 PM GMT

Freed Russian-Israelis now in Israel

Yelena Trupanov and Irena Tati are now in Israeli territory, the IDF has said.

“An elite unit of the IDF and a force of the Shin Bet are now accompanying the two abductees back in Israel,” it said.

“After they undergo an initial assessment of their medical condition, our forces will accompany the returnees until they arrive at their families in the hospitals.”

Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has now confirmed the identities of the women.

06:26 PM GMT

Released Russian-Israeli hostages arrive in Egypt

The two Russian-Israeli women who have been released by Hamas are now in Egypt, the IDF has said.

Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said the women will be handed over by the Red Cross to the IDF at the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

“The families of the hostages are being updated by IDF representatives with the latest available information,” he said.

Elena Trupanov, 50, seen in a propaganda video released by Hamas

06:22 PM GMT

Freed Russian-Israeli hostages 'identified'

The two Russian-Israeli dual citizens released by Hamas tonight have been identified, the Times of Israel has reported.

It named Yelena Trupanov, 50, and her mother Irena Tati, 73, using footage of them in a Red Cross vehicle in Gaza.

Two Russian women have been released by Hamas separately to the 10 other hostages who are expected to be freed tonight.

The office of Benjamin Netanyahu has now confirmed the women’s identities.

Mrs Trupanov and Mrs Tati were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. Yelena’s husband Vitaly was killed in the attack and her son Sasha and his girlfriend Sapir Cohen remain in captivity.

Irena Tati, 73, is said to have been released tonight - Family handout

05:52 PM GMT

Red Cross transporting two hostages to Israel, says IDF

The Red Cross is currently transporting two hostages to Israel, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said.

“Their release is in addition to the list of abductees scheduled to be released today,” he said.

Hamas said earlier today that it has released two Russian women from captivity.

A Red Cross vehicle believed to be transporting two Russian-Israeli hostages arrives at the Rafah border crossing in Egypt - Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

05:28 PM GMT

Truce extension is in Hamas's hands, says US ambassador to UN

An extension to the six-day truce is “all in the hands of Hamas”, the US ambassador to the United Nations has said.

“We’re hopeful the truce can be extended,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Wednesday.

“This is all in the hands of Hamas.

“The Israelis have said if they continue to release 10 hostages a day, they will extend by a day.

“So it truly is in their hands.

“But I do think there’s a potential for that and we’re actively working to extend the deal.”

05:17 PM GMT

Hostages handed over by Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad has said that it has handed over a number of civilian hostages as part of an exchange deal with Israel, Reuters report.

It also handed over hostages on Tuesday night.

05:15 PM GMT

Bibas relative: I doubt Hamas

A relative of the Bibas family has said he doubts Hamas’s claims that 10-month-old Kfir, his 4-year-old brother Ariel and their mother Shiri, 32, were killed in Gaza by an Israeli air strike, Middle East Correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva reports.

Yossi Schneider, a cousin of the boys’ captive father Yarden, told the Telegraph on Wednesday that he had seen the reports but had no way of verifying them.

“They are liars and they are responsible for their security,” he said of Hamas.

“They are responsible for bringing her back to Israel alive.”

The Bibas family were abducted from their home in the kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

04:57 PM GMT

IDF approves battle plans ahead of truce expiry

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has finalised its battle plans ahead of the expiration of the six-day truce at 5am GMT (7am Israeli time) on Thursday.

“We know what needs to be done, and are ready for the next stage,” chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said.

הרמטכ״ל: ״אנחנו יודעים מה צריך לעשות, ומוכנים לשלב הבא״



הרמטכ״ל קיים היום אישורי תוכניות להמשך הלחימה בפיקוד הדרום יחד עם מפקד פיקוד הדרום וחברי פורום מטכ״ל, במסגרתם אישר את תוכניות ההתקפה להמשך התמרון pic.twitter.com/xbzM9ymR6L — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 29, 2023

04:49 PM GMT

Five premature babies found dead at Gaza hospital, says Hamas

Five premature babies have been found dead at a hospital in Gaza City, the Hamas-run health ministry has said.

Spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra told AFP that Israeli soldiers had prevented doctors and familes accessing the intensive care unit at the Al-Nasr paediatric hospital until Tuesday.

There, Al-Qudra said, “the occupation forces left five premature babies” who were found “partly decomposed”.

The IDF said it was unable to immediately comment when approached by AFP.

04:42 PM GMT

Hamas 'solely responsible' for Bibas family, cousin says

Hamas is “solely responsible” for the Bibas family, their cousin has told Israeli television.

The terror group has claimed 10-month-old Kfir, his four-year-old brother Ariel and their mother Shiri, 32, were killed in an Israeli air strike on an unspecified date. The IDF is attempting to verify the claim.

“Hamas abducted them alive,” Jimmy Miller said on Channel 12.

“Hamas is solely responsible for their well-being. Hamas must return them to us alive.

“We’re not interested in whether they transferred them to somebody else or to some other group.

“Hamas is solely responsible for returning them to us alive, healthy and intact… Make no mistake.”

Hamas has previously backed up its claims of hostage deaths with videos showing their bodies. It is yet to publish any videos or pictures of the Bibas family.

04:38 PM GMT

Bibas family statement

The family of Yarden, Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas has released the following statement.

Our family has learned of Hamas’ latest claims. We are waiting for the information to be confirmed and hopefully refuted by military officials. We thank the people of Israel for their warm support, but kindly request privacy during this difficult time.

04:31 PM GMT

All women and children 'must be freed before new negotiations'

Hamas must release the 27 women and children who remain in captivity before negotiations are held on the release of soldiers and civilian men, an official from Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has said.

The Times of Israel quote the unnamed official as saying Israel “won’t abandon 27 people in order to discuss a new agreement that would also be violated in the same way,” referring to the women and children who have not been released by Hamas.

“We have an agreement, the agreement concerns kids and women,” they said.

“We know the names of all the kids and all the women that are in the Gaza Strip.

“We don’t accept this suggestion that Hamas doesn’t know where they are…that it would have trouble finding them.”

Hamas is said to be willing to extend the six-day truce that is set to expire on Thursday at 5am GMT (7am Israeli time).

04:24 PM GMT

We want truce extension, says Israeli official

Israel’s “preference” is that the six-day truce with Hamas continues, an official has told Reuters.

“We are of course fully prepared to resume fighting but our preference would be to continue,” they said.

The official said Hamas has enough women and children in captivity to extend the truce by two or three days.

“We know for a fact that there are additional hostages in the hands of Hamas for at least two more days, potentially three days from the list of women and children,” they said.

The terms of the truce allow it to be extended by one day for every 10 hostages that Hamas releases, suggesting 30 women and children remain in captivity.

“Any additional agreement would be conditional on first of all releasing these remaining women and children and only then could we negotiate follow-on agreements,” the source added.

04:17 PM GMT

At least one American 'expected to be released today'

At least one American citizen being held hostage by Hamas is expected to be released today, CNN has reported citing two sources.

A total of 10 hostages are expected to be part of the sixth group freed since a truce was agreed between Israel and Hamas.

04:13 PM GMT

What we know about the Bibas family

04:10 PM GMT

Qatar: Hostage talks 'moving toward civilian men being released'

Hostage talks between Israel and Hamas are “moving toward” the release of civilian men, Qatar’s foreign ministry has said.

Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told CNN: “Our negotiations regarding women and children take paramount position within the discussions, but obviously we are moving toward civilian men being released.”

Discussions are also being held about the potential release of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and a “longer truce” that could “lead to a ceasefire,” he added.

04:01 PM GMT

Pictured: Israeli soldiers briefed ahead of truce expiry

Israeli soldiers are briefed beside two tanks on the Gaza border ahead of the expected expiry of the truce early tomorrow - Menahem Kahana

04:00 PM GMT

Resumption of war will 'devour' Middle East, says China

The expected resumption of the war in Gaza on Thursday threatens to “devour” the entire Middle East, China’s foreign minister has said.

“(A resumption) in fighting would only, most likely, turn into a calamity that devours the whole region,” Wang Yi told the United Nations Security Council.

A six-day truce between Israel and Hamas is due to expire early tomorrow morning if an extension is not agreed.

03:34 PM GMT

Israel has 'no right to self-defence', claims Palestinian Authority

Israel has “no right to self-defence”, the Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister has said.

“We are owed respect to our inherent dignity... Israel has no right to self-defense against a people that it occupies,” Riyad Al-Maliki told the United Nations Security Council.

The comments appear to justify Hamas’s October 7 terror attacks.

Mr Al-Maliki added that the current “truce must become a ceasefire, a permanent ceasefire” and that the “massacres cannot be allowed to resume”.

The Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority governs the West Bank and was ousted from Gaza by Hamas in 2007.

03:24 PM GMT

Hostage, 85, asked Hamas chief: 'How are you not ashamed?'

An 85-year-old Israeli hostage asked Hamas’s leader in Gaza how he was not ashamed of himself when he visited those in captivity.

Yocheved Lifshitz, who was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, told the Israeli newspaper Davar that she confronted Yahya Sinwar a few days after the October 7 terror attacks.

“Sinwar was with us three to four days after we arrived,” she said.

“I asked him how he is not ashamed to do such a thing to people who all these years have supported peace.

“He didn’t answer. He was silent.”

Mrs Lifshitz is a peace activist who transported Palestinians from Gaza to hospitals in Israel for years, her grandson told Reuters.

Her 83-year-old husband, Oded, remains in captivity.

03:17 PM GMT

Hamas: We have released two Russian women because of Putin

Hamas has released two more Russian hostages because of Vladimir Putin, the terror group’s armed wing has said.

The Al Qassam Brigades said two women were handed over to the Red Cross this afternoon “after the efforts of the Russian president”.

The Red Cross then handed the two hostages over to representatives from the Russian foreign ministry, the statement added.

Its spokesperson Mousa Abu Marzook said earlier today that “several other Russians will be released outside the framework of the truce deal”.

Roni Krivoi, a dual Israeli-Russian citizen, was released on Sunday “in appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause”.

Another 10 Israelis being held in Gaza are due to be released this evening in the sixth group of hostages to be freed.

Roni Krivoi embraces his parents after being released by Hamas on Sunday - Prime Minister's Office

03:14 PM GMT

War will resume when truce ends, vows Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to resume the war in Gaza when the current six-day truce with Hamas ends.

The Israeli prime minister said in a video statement that all hostages must be brought home and the IDF needs to ensure Gaza “never again returns to being a threat to Israel”.

“In recent days I’ve heard a question: Will Israel return to fighting after this stage of returning our hostages is over? My response is an unequivocal yes,” he said.

“There is no way we won’t return to fighting until the end.”

03:07 PM GMT

West Bank health ministry names two children ‘killed by IDF’

The West Bank’s health ministry has named two children it says were killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday.

“Adam al-Ghul, eight years old, and Bassem Abu el-Wafa, 15 years old, were killed by bullets from the occupier,” it said in a statement.

The IDF has said it is “verifying” the health ministry’s statement.

02:59 PM GMT

Gazans in midst of 'epic humanitarian catastrophe', says UN

Gazans are “in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe before the eyes of the world,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

“Intense negotiations are taking place to prolong the truce - which we strongly welcome - but we believe we need a true humanitarian ceasefire,” he said at a UN Security Council meeting.

02:49 PM GMT

Gaza truce can be extended for another two days, Egypt says

Negotiators seeking to prolong the six-day truce in Gaza believe it can be extended for another two days, two Egyptian security sources said on Wednesday.

The number of civilian hostages held by Hamas who would be released under the extension was still being worked out, the sources said.

Negotiations for the release of civilian hostages were going well, but military hostages held by Hamas presented an obstacle, the sources added.

02:39 PM GMT

Hamas armed wing says youngest hostage and relatives killed in previous Israeli air strike

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday that 10-month-old child Kfir Bibas, his 4-year-old brother and their mother were killed in a previous Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip.

The Israeli army said it is checking the claim by Al Qassam Brigades. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the claim.

02:34 PM GMT

France working with EU partners to impose sanctions on Hamas

France is working with its European Union partners to impose sanctions on Hamas commanders and does not rule out the possibility of EU sanctions on Israeli settlers who target Palestinians in the West Bank, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

02:15 PM GMT

Youngest Israeli hostage 'not on list for release'

The youngest Israeli hostage held by Gaza is not on the list of today’s releases, according to his family.

There has been no word from ten-month-old Kfir Bibas, along with his mother Shiri and four-year-old brother Ariel, and family members say they have been told they might have been passed on by Hamas to another group in Gaza.

Shiri’s cousin Yifat said the wait has been agonising.

She told Sky News:

“What are these groups? We reach a dead end every time we try to figure out why Hamas is having so much trouble getting them back or whether that means if they’re alive or not. “It’s really frustrating. It feels very far away, although it’s really close by. Hamas is ruling over the strip, and I hope that whichever group is holding them will oblige and will give them [back]. “They said that they’re going to move those hostages into Hamas hands, so I hope those groups will do that as well.”

02:05 PM GMT

Palestinian activist among prisoners slated for release

Ahed Tamimi, a prominent Palestinian activist, is among 30 Palestinian prisoners set to be released from Israeli prisons today.

Tamimi was arrested three weeks ago after writing on social media that Palestinians will “slaughter” settlers and “drink your blood.”

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi - AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

“Our message to the herds of settlers is that we are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities, from Hebron to Jenin,” Tamimi allegedly wrote.

“We will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke, we will drink your blood and eat your skulls. Come on, we’re waiting for you.”

Tamimi has been a figure head of the Palestinian cause since she was 16 when she slapped an Israeli soldier.

She served an 18-month sentence before performing a “victory tour” around Europe and the Middle East.

01:52 PM GMT

IDF 'kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander'

Israel’s military says it has killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in the West Bank as violence continues to soar in the occupied territory amid the war in Gaza.

Muhammad Zubeidi was “eliminated” by IDF fighters in the Jenin refugee camp, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Zabeidi “carried out shooting attacks in the sector and was involved in sending terrorists to attacks”, the IDF alleged.

It said Palestinian gunmen opened fire at troops and others threw explosive devices during the operation in the northern city. Another terrorist and two Palestinians were killed during the fighting, according to the IDF.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry said two children, an eight-year-old and 15-year-old, were killed by Israeli troops.

01:43 PM GMT

Pictured: IDF activity in Gaza

Here is a roundup of the latest photos of activity by the Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza.

Activity of the IDF forces in the Gaza Strip - IDF

IDF activity in Gaza - IDF

IDF activity in Gaza - IDF

01:28 PM GMT

Palestinian flag hoisted at Oslo city hall

The Palestinian flag was raised over Oslo’s city wall today in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The initiative coincides with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

It has been celebrated since 1978 following the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly.

“When we know that more than 5,000 children have lost their lives, equivalent to more than 275 school classes, it is only natural to remember them today” Oslo mayor Anne Lindboe said.

“It is very important to highlight that Oslo should be a city for everyone, where both our small Jewish minority and those with a Palestinian background should feel safe, seen and included,” she added.

On Saturday, the municipality also organised a commemoration in honour of the Israeli victims of the October 7 attack.

01:12 PM GMT

Germany warns of 'real' risk of Islamist attacks

Germany’s domestic intelligence chief has warned that the risk of Islamist attacks is “real and higher than it has been for a long time” because of the Israel-Hamas war.

“We see calls in jihadist spectrums for attacks and for Al-Qaeda and IS to tag on to the Middle East conflict,” said Thomas Haldenwang in a statement.

A flood of images online related to the war triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, paired with fake news, could act as catalysts for radicalisation, he said.

Palestinians or Muslims were being portrayed as “victims of the West” in some of these social media posts, which sometimes also carry anti-Semitic content.

“The situation is exacerbated by foreign state actors, which are exploiting or seeking to boost this mood,” warned Haldenwang, the president of Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

12:54 PM GMT

UN calls for 'irreversible' move toward two-state solution

The United Nations on Wednesday called for the international community to move towards a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying Jerusalem should serve as the capital of both states.

“It is long past time to move in a determined, irreversible way towards a two-state solution, on the basis of United Nations resolutions and international law,” said Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the U.N. office in Geneva, delivering a speech authored by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

She added this would mean “Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.”

12:42 PM GMT

Israeli government claims Hamas 'serially abused' children

The Israeli government has claimed that Hamas terrorists “serially abused” children they were holding hostage.

Government spokesperson Eylon Levy said that families of hostages have shared “chilling” evidence.

“Children were serially abused,” Mr Levy said.

He referred to the experience of a 12-year-old boy.

According to the boy’s aunt, he was forced to watch “films of Hamas atrocities” and was threatened at gunpoint when he cried.

Mr Levy added that Hamas threatened to kill an eight-year-old and a 15-year-old, telling them that no one in Israel wanted them back home.

“I can’t imagine the extent of the psychological horror and terror that they endured,” he said.

12:32 PM GMT

Two Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Two Palestinian children were killed on Wednesday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society shared on social media a video which it claims shows “Israeli occupation forces prevent Palestine Red Crescent Society paramedics from reaching a besieged neighbourhood in Jenin refugee camp, despite the presence of injured persons who need help and whose life is threatened.”

11:59 AM GMT

Israeli forces operate in Jenin

Israeli forces are operating in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli military vehicles patrol in the Jenin refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank - Zain JAAFAR / AFP

An Israeli soldier takes aim from behind a wall as journalists cover their patrol in the Jenin refugee camp - Zain JAAFAR / AFP

11:52 AM GMT

Blinken says to focus on extending Gaza pause on Israel visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he would work to prolong a pause in the fighting in Gaza on an upcoming visit to Israel.

“Looking at the next couple of days, we’ll be focused on doing what we can to extend the pause so that we continue to get more hostages out and more humanitarian assistance in,” Mr Blinken said after a NATO meeting in Brussels.

11:42 AM GMT

Israel will not consider further truce until all women and children released

Israel will not discuss a further truce with Hamas until “all women and children are freed” from Gaza.

Mossad spy agency chief David Barnea, who was in Qatar for further discussions on the release of hostages, said that Israel will not agree to negotiations on a new deal before the current one is fully implemented.

Axios reported that he told his counterparts that all women and children must be released by Hamas first.

Another Israeli official said that more hostages are likely to be released in the coming days, but that Israel will “resume operations… or potentially reach a follow-on agreement” afterward, according to the Washington Post.

A fifth group of hostages left Gaza on Tuesday night, while the truce entered its sixth day this morning after an extension.

Ten more hostages are due to be released today.

11:12 AM GMT

Hamas to release more Russian hostages

Hamas is set to release additional Russian hostages as a sign of “gratitude” towards Russia for Vladimir Putin’s position on the conflict.

Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzook said:

“We have not released any of the Israeli men who are in Gaza, with the exception of Russian Ron Krivoy, whom we released as a sign of the movement’s gratitude towards the position of Russian President Putin. “Today, several other Russians will be released outside the framework of the truce deal.”

10:53 AM GMT

Erdogan calls Netanyahu 'butcher of Gaza'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday branded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the butcher of Gaza” and accused him of spawning anti-Semitism across the world.

He has previously branded Israel a “terrorist state” and called Hamas “a liberation group”.

Erdogan redoubled attacks against Israel during an appearance before his Islamic-rooted ruling party members in parliament.

“Netanyahu has already written his name in history as the butcher of Gaza,” Erdogan said in nationally televised remarks.

“Netanyahu is endangering the security of all Jews in the world by supporting anti-Semitism with the murders he committed in Gaza.”

10:34 AM GMT

Pictured: Israeli soldiers on the border

Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the border with the Gaza - AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Israeli soldiers stand on an Israeli tank near the Israel-Gaza border - REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

10:24 AM GMT

Biden: Continuing 'killing and war' will give Hamas what they want

US President Joe Biden has said that continuing “killing and war” would play into Hamas’ hands.

In a post on X, he said: “Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack because they fear nothing more than Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace.

“To continue down the path of terror, violence, killing and war is to give Hamas what they seek. We can’t do that.”

10:11 AM GMT

242 Palestinians killed in West Bank

At least 242 Palestinians have been killed and more than 3,000 injured in the West Bank since October 7, according to reports.

Among those killed are 57 children, one woman and six prisoners who died in Israeli custody.

10:02 AM GMT

Erdogan welcomes Gaza pause as temporary 'stop of bloodshed'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he welcomed a pause in the war in Gaza and the exchange of hostages and prisoners between Israel and Hamas as a temporary “stop of bloodshed” in the enclave.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan said statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government were “lessening” Ankara’s hopes that the pause could turn into a full ceasefire, but added Turkey would ramp up diplomatic efforts for a lasting ceasefire and the exchange of hostages in coming days.

Erdogan also said Turkey had “largely completed” evacuating its citizens from Gaza, where he repeated a genocide was taking place. He added that he would discuss the war in Gaza during a trip to Dubai later this week.

09:49 AM GMT

Disease spreading in Gaza, WHO says

Disease is spreading in Gaza amid overcrowding and a lack of food, water, sanitation and basic hygiene, according to the World Health Organization.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a lack of infrastructure and medicine has increased infections among the 1.3 million people displaced in Gaza.

He said that more than 110,000 people have acute respiratory infections and more than 70,000 have some level of diarrhoea.

Thousands of others are suffering from diseases including scabies, lice, skin rashes, impetigo, chickenpox and jaundice.

09:39 AM GMT

Former Hamas hostage, aged nine, now only 'whispers'

Emily Hand, the nine-year-old girl released after Hamas held her hostage for 50 days, will now only talk in whispers having been ordered to stay silent by her captors, her father has said.

“She was a normal happy noisy kid but now she whispers - she was moving her lips with no volume or even air coming out,” Thomas Hand told The Sun.

“She’s got used to talking like that for the past 50 days and now I guess she can’t stop,” he said, adding he will now do “whatever it takes” to aid her recovery

Irish-Israeli citizen Emily was sleeping over at a friend’s house on the Beeri kibbutz when Hamas militants stormed the compound and took her hostage on October 7.

Her father presumed she had been killed.

09:30 AM GMT

Listen: Battle Lines

In this bonus episode of Battle Lines, Sophia Yan brings us her interview with Lebanon’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib.

They discuss how the war in Israel and Gaza is impacting his country and the wider region, and what role the US and Britain have to play in resolving the conflict.

Listen below:

09:20 AM GMT

Hostage escaped from Hamas and hid for four days

A 25-year-old Russian-Israeli hostage managed to escape from Hamas and hid in Gaza for four days before he was recaptured, according to family members.

“He said he was taken by terrorists, and they brought him into a building. But the building was destroyed (by Israeli bombing), and he was able to flee,” Yelena Magid, the aunt of Roni Krivoi, told Kan radio on Monday.

“He was trying to get to the border, but I think because he didn’t have the resources to know where he was and which direction to flee, he had some trouble.”

09:10 AM GMT

Pope calls for continuation of truce in Gaza

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for the continuation of the ongoing truce in the Gaza Strip, for the release of all hostages and for humanitarian aid access into the territory.

“We call for peace,” he said during his Wednesday weekly audience, saying he was concerned by the lack of water, bread and by the suffering of ordinary people in Gaza.

08:54 AM GMT

Source close to Hamas says group willing to extend truce by four more days

A source close to Hamas said Wednesday the Islamist movement was willing to extend by an additional four days a Gaza truce that has seen Israeli hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.

“Hamas has informed the mediators that it is willing to extend the truce for four days and that the movement would be able to release Israeli prisoners that it, other resistance movements and other parties hold during this period, according to the terms of the existing truce,” the source told AFP.

08:35 AM GMT

Pictured: Palestinians celebrate release of prisoners

Palestinians have greeted prisoners released as part of the ceasefire deal with Israel.

A woman kisses a released Palestinian prisoner after being released - REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Released Palestinian prisoners react - REUTERS/Ammar Awad

08:19 AM GMT

Hostages kept in 'suffocating room'

Hamas captives slept on plastic chairs in a “suffocating” room while they were held by Hamas, a freed hostage has said.

70-year-old Ruti Munder said that people were left hungry as the “economic situation” in Gaza worsened amid Israeli bombardment.

She told Channel 13 news that some boys slept on the floors while girls would cry through the night.

The captives were prevented from opening the blinds and she was able to open the window by only a crack.

“It was very difficult,” she said.

Ms Munder spent her time in captivity alongside her daughter, Keren, and grandson, Ohad Munder-Zichri, who turned nine years old while in captivity.

08:08 AM GMT

Hostages released last night have 'serious injuries' and underlying medical issues

Hostages released by Hamas last night suffered serious injuries as they were abducted or in captivity and have complex underlying medical issues.

Professor Itai Pessach, director of the Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital at Sheba, told the Times of Israel that the eight people to arrive at his hospital were “a group of extraordinary women who endured the hardships of their captivity in a remarkable fashion”.

“Their medical situation is complex and they will need ongoing medical treatment and attention, but there is no immediate danger to any of them,” he added.

“We are glad to be able to take part in this important task [of treating the returning hostages]. Our emotions range from joy and excitement when seeing the captives return and reunite with their families to pain and sadness, and even horror sometimes, in view of the difficult stories that we hear and the injuries that we treat — things we thought belonged to a different era in history.”

07:53 AM GMT

Thai hostages set to return after release by Hamas

Seventeen Thai hostages kidnapped and held for weeks in the Gaza Strip by Hamas will arrive back in the kingdom on Thursday, officials said.

Roughly 13 Thais remain among the hostages taken by Palestinian militants during last month’s cross-border raid into Israel, according to Thailand’s foreign ministry.

The ministry confirmed Wednesday that 17 freed Thais would return home Thursday, touching down in the capital Bangkok shortly after midday.

The former hostages will be accompanied by Thai foreign minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who flew to Israel to meet with them earlier this week.

Ten of the group were released last Friday, as a truce began following weeks of negotiations brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

Seven more were set free by Hamas in the days that followed.

07:43 AM GMT

CIA meets Mossad to discuss peace talks

The leaders of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad met Qatar’s prime minister in Doha on Tuesday to build on the two-day extension of a truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, a source briefed on the visit said.

The meeting was “to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal,” the source told Reuters.

The outcome of the talks, which were also attended by Egyptian officials, was unclear, the source added.

CIA Director William Burns was in Doha “for meetings on the Israel-Hamas conflict including discussions on hostages,” a US official said on condition of anonymity. The official did not elaborate.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.