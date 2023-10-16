Israel-Hamas war: Humanitarian workers overwhelmed in Gaza

As Israel prepares for a ground assault in Gaza, humanitarian organizations are pleading for a ceasefire to limit civilian suffering. Najla Shawa, country relations manager for the Middle East and North Africa region for Oxfam, currently in Gaza, and representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) share how they are struggling to keep up with needs — and keep their own workers safe — amid the fighting. “The scale of destruction that we have been seeing is terrifying,” says Shawa. “The worry is now sinking in that we need to be prepared for all scenarios.”

