Israel-Hamas war latest news: Israel urges Gazans in Khan Younis to evacuate 'urgently'

Palestinian firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a house after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 9, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel has urged residents of six more areas of the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis to leave “urgently,” amid heavy fighting along the length of the enclave.

Israel’s Arabic-language spokesperson posted a map on Twitter highlighting six numbered blocks of the city, including areas of its centre that had not been subject to such orders before.

Aid organisations have emphasised that there is no safe place in Gaza and that the safe zones are being bombed as well, with deliveries of food and other humanitarian aid almost entirely cut off.

Khan Younis, Gaza’s second city, is surrounded by Israeli tanks on two sides. The Israeli military has said that it is fighting house to house and “shaft to shaft” through Hamas’ tunnel network.

05:00 PM GMT

Israel has issued more evacuation orders in Khan Younis, as the amount of territory left for Palestinians to flee shrinks to an even smaller sliver of territory. As Palestinians run out of places to shelter from the relentless bombing and ground invasion, hunger and disease are gripping the entire of the strip with almost all aid deliveries ceased.

The US used its veto power to shut down a UN Security Council resolution, that was backed by the UAE, calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The UK abstained from voting, while the rest of the council voted in favour. The US and UK faced backlash from aid organisations and Arab allies.

Medics in Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis have said that the hospital is so overwhelmed with Israel’s ground and air attacks that they have lost control with infections spiralling.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have promised to step up their attacks on global shipping in support of Hamas. The militia group has been attacking ships with perceived links to Israel in the Red Sea. Now it promises to attack ships of any nationality that plans to enter Israel, unless it is taking aid to Gaza.

Half of the population of Gaza is starving, a senior UN aid official has said. “Half of the population are starving, nine out of 10 are not eating every day,” said Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the UN World Food Programme.

Kibbutz Be’eri has announced that resident Sahar Baruch, who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, has died while in captivity. Yesterday, Hamas said that Israeli special forces tried to rescue IDF soldier Baruch and that he was killed in the ensuing clashes.

Iran’s top diplomat today warned of an “uncontrollable explosion” of the situation in the Middle East after the US used its veto power to block a ceasefire in Gaza. “As long as America supports the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) and the continuation of the war... there is a possibility of an uncontrollable explosion in the situation of the region,” Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

04:53 PM GMT

Gaza death toll rises to at least 17,700

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Saturday the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war had risen to at least 17,700 in the Palestinian territory.

“The crimes and genocide against the people of Gaza are beyond any description... Ending Palestinian existence with American and European support is inhuman,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, adding that 48,780 people had also been wounded in the war.

It has become more difficult for the Gaza health ministry to report numbers since the ground invasion began as ambulances cannot bring bodies to the hospitals. Thousands are estimated to be stuck in the rubble.

04:49 PM GMT

Israel accuses Hamas of using schools and mosque to launch attacks

The Israeli military said it had battled Hamas terrorists who attacked troops from schools in Beit Hanoun on the strip’s northern edge and the Shejaiya district of Gaza City.

The Israeli military released footage that it says shows Hamas terrorists firing on its forces from inside a UN-run school in Gaza’s Beit Hanoun, which is then followed by an Israeli air strike.

Other footage shows Israeli troops operating in what appears to be a deserted school in Shejaiya, Gaza City, and responding to fire, though no Hamas militants are seen in the video.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops found a Hamas cell “within a school compound” in Shejaiya that “attempted to draw” Israeli forces “into a deadly ambush.” The Hamas terrorists there were then eliminated, it said.

The Telegraph could not verify details of the account.

Other footage shows Israel’s elite Lotar forces firing inside the school in Shejaiya, which appears to be deserted, as it continues its battle against Hamas in the north and south of Gaza. The Israeli military later claimed to have found a Hamas tunnel inside one of the classrooms, saying that it connected to a nearby mosque.

04:24 PM GMT

Pro-Palestine demonstrators march through central London

HAPPENING NOW Central London



"VICTORY TO THE INTIFADA" pic.twitter.com/cbLCmQ5gDv — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) December 9, 2023

04:22 PM GMT

Half of Gaza's population is starving, UN says

Half of the population of Gaza is starving, a senior UN aid official has said.

“There is a question for how long this can continue, because the humanitarian operation is collapsing,” Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the UN World Food Programme said in an interview with Reuters.

“Half of the population are starving, nine out of 10 are not eating every day. Obviously the needs are massive.”

The intensity of Israeli bombing and the spread of forces on the ground has rendered almost all aid deliveries impossible.

04:08 PM GMT

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels vow to step up attacks in the Red Sea

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have vowed to step up their attacks in the Red Sea in support of Hamas.

The militia has been targeting vessels that they perceive to have Israeli links, but is now promising to attack ships of any nationality that are heading toward Israel, unless they are taking aid into Gaza.

Their attacks on global shipping have raised international concern raised as high as the G7.

“Out of concern for the safety of maritime navigation, we warn all ships and companies against dealing with Israeli ports,” a statement from the Houthi’s military spokesman said.

03:54 PM GMT

Arrests made over placards at pro-Palestine demonstrations in London

Police said as the march began that officers identified a man with a placard making comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence,” officers said in a social media post.

A further arrest was also made for an offensive placard as the as the march reached Parliament Square.

03:46 PM GMT

US gives green light to potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of tank cartridges and related equipment to Israel for an estimated $106.5 million, the Pentagon said on Saturday.

The sale will be from US Army inventory and consist of 120mm M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose with Tracer (MPAT) tank cartridges and related equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement.

03:40 PM GMT

85% of Gaza has been forced from their homes, according to the UN

A man holding a tray of cigarette boxes gestures while walking with women and a child near tents erected by Palestinians displaced by intense Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip in open areas near the Egyptian border in Rafah in the south of the Palestinian enclave on December 9, 2023. - SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

03:23 PM GMT

Hezbollah and Israel continue to exchange fire

Hezbollah and Israel have continued to exchange fire throughout the day.

Israel just released a statement saying that it hit a Hezbollah operational command center in Lebanon. Hezbollah on the other hand said that it achieved a “direct hit” on Israel’s Naqoura naval base. Earlier in the day Hezbollah also said that it hit an Israeli barracks.

03:13 PM GMT

Hamas and Israel clash in Jabalia refugee camp

The IDF and Hamas have put out statements that both describe heavy fighting in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza today, which has the been site of several massive Israeli air strikes during this war.

Hamas “had set up an ambush in the same area, preparing to attack our forces as they passed through the central traffic route,” the IDF said in a statement. “The forces flanked the enemy through one of the alleys, surprising them and firing at the terrorists. The terrorists fired back at our forces and threw grenades. The firefight continued until the terrorists were eliminated.”

The Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas said that “since this morning, our mujahideen have been waging fierce battles from zero distance with the enemy forces penetrating west of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip”.

It is not immediately clear how many casualties there were on each side.

03:05 PM GMT

Israel bolsters forces in Shejaiya

Israel continues to deploy soldiers, tanks, military aircraft and armoured vehicles near the Shejaiya neighbourhood of Gaza after Israeli attacks, as smoke rises in Gaza as seen from Nahal Oz, Israel - Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

02:51 PM GMT

Londoners call for a ceasefire in pro-Palestine marches

One hand drawn placard showed a star of David, symbol of the state of Israel, being pushed into the sea, with around it the words ‘The Final Solution?’ - in what was a clear reference to the Holocaust, Patrick Sawer and Steve Bird write.

Another placard stated: “Israel’s Gaza Holocaust”, while nearby a woman held one with the words “One holocaust does not justify another”.

By contrast, a group of Jewish people on the Embankment were seen holding up placards stating ‘This Jew wants a ceasefire now’ as some of the passing protesters applauded.

The main chant from demonstrators, many of whom had brought their children, was “ceasefire now”.

02:49 PM GMT

Nasser medical complex in southern Gaza 'loses control'

The director-general of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis has said that the number of dead and injured arriving at the hospital has caused it to lose control.

“There are injuries that have been waiting for days for surgery,” said Dr Atef al Hout. “We lost control in the face of the large number of infections hitting the complex.”

02:30 PM GMT

Inside London's pro-Palestine demonstrations

People on the march held signs reading “Free Palestine” and “End the siege” while others chanted: “One, two, three, four, occupation no more, five, six, seven, eight, Israel is a terrorist state,” Patrick Sawer and Steve Bird write.

Before the march began police arrested a man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Scotland Yard said: “As the march formed up, officers identified a man with a placard making comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany,.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.”

02:26 PM GMT

'From London to Gaza, Globalise the intifada!' heard in London marches

Cries of “From London to Gaza, Globalise the intifada!” rang out as tens of thousands of pro-Palestine activists marched through the capital on Saturday, Patrick Sawer and Steve Bird write.

As the crowd wound its way from Bank in the City of London to Whitehall sections also chanted “From the River to the Sea/Palestine Must Be Free” - regarded by many Jews as being a hate call for the destruction of the state of Israel and its replacement with a Palestinian state - along with Ceasefire Now”.

Among those leading the march in protest at the continued Israeli attacks on Gaza was the independent MP Claudia Webbe, who was expelled from the Labour Party in 2021 after being convicted of harassment of a woman who was having an affair with her then-partner.

The march - the latest in a series of weekly protests in London and around the country called by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Stop the War Coalition and other groups - came after the UK abstained on a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza - a motion that was vetoed by the US.

Previous marches have seen openly anti-Semitic placards and banners held by sections of the crowd, prompting criticism of the motives of some activists and a pledge by the police to crack down on any expressions of support for terror groups.

Ahead of Saturday’s march the Metropolitan Police tweeted saying: “There is [] an exclusion zone in place prohibiting any protesters from assembling in the area around the Israeli Embassy, shown on the map below.

“We will keep the need for further powers and conditions under review. Officers will again be distributing leaflets to those taking part in the protest.

“Our message is clear - keep on the right side of the law and report those who don’t.”

02:14 PM GMT

Two more Palestinians killed in the West Bank

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank on Saturday and another succumbed to his wounds from an Israeli raid the day before, the AP reports.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 25-year-old man who succumbed to his wounds today had been shot during an arrest raid in the Faraa refugee camp on Friday. Seven had been killed in this raid, among them a local commander of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.

A total of 274 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the start of the conflict two months ago – most were killed during shootouts that the Israeli military says began during operations to arrest suspected militants.

02:07 PM GMT

Putin thanks Sisi for help in releasing Russian hostages from Gaza

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, thanked his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, for his help in evacuating Russian citizens from Gaza in a call today where he wished him well on the eve of the Egyptian election, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said Putin updated Sisi on his talks this week with leaders from Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reports. Putin announced on Friday that he too would seek another term in March, in an election where there will be little question about the result.

Putin has repeatedly blamed the Israel-Hamas war on the failure of years of US diplomacy in the Middle East, while aiming to position Russia as an important player in the region.

01:51 PM GMT

UK’s abstention from ceasefire vote ‘incomprehensible’, Humza Yousaf says

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has called the UK’s abstention from the UN Security Council vote calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza last night “incomprehensible”.

I agree with @savechildrenuk



I find it incomprehensible that the UK did not vote for a ceasefire. How can you choose to be complicit in the killing of thousands of children?



Shame on the UK Government & Keir Starmer's Labour Party who refuse to back a #CeasefireNow https://t.co/TXLSZiwIKI — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) December 9, 2023

01:12 PM GMT

London's pro-Palestine march begins

Pro-Palestinian protestors march in central London on Saturday 9 December, 2023. - Heathcliff O'Malley

Pro-Palestinian protestors march in central London on Saturday 9 December, 2023 - Heathcliff O'Malley

Pro-Palestinian protestors march in central London on Saturday 9 December, 2023. - Heathcliff O'Malley

12:53 PM GMT

The UN Security Council needs to be reformed, says Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the United Nations Security Council to be reformed, decrying the fact that the United States could veto a ceasefire proposal for Gaza despite huge support from other countries.

“The United Nations Security Council demand for ceasefire is rejected only by US veto. Is this justice?,” Erdogan said in a human rights conference in Istanbul.

“The U.N. Security Council needs to be reformed,” he added.

12:13 PM GMT

Kibbutz Be’eri announces death of 25-year-old hostage Sahar Baruch

Kibbutz Be’eri has announced that resident Sahar Baruch, who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, has died while in captivity.

The statement does not detail how and when the 25-year-old died, but says he was killed in Gaza.

Yesterday, Hamas said that Israeli special forces tried to rescue IDF soldier Baruch and that he was killed in the ensuing clashes.

“We demand the return of his body as part of any hostage deal. We won’t stop until everyone is home,” the kibbutz says.

Sahar Baruch was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from Kibbutz Be'eri.

12:05 PM GMT

Pro-Palestine protest calling for ceasefire to march through central London

A pro-Palestine protest calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war will march through the streets of central London today.

The march will start at Bank Junction at midday and finish in Parliament Square, with an exclusion zone prohibiting any protesters from assembling around the Israeli Embassy.

Previous weekends have seen thousands of protesters and counter-protesters converging on the capital.

Yesterday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A protest organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign will take place tomorrow, beginning at Bank junction in the City of London from midday.

“Conditions in place under Sec 12 of the Public Order Act require protesters to stick to the agreed route as shown in the map below.

“Further conditions are in place that mean speeches must end by 4pm and the assembly at the end of the protest must end by 5pm.”

11:54 AM GMT

Pictured: Airstrikes in Khan Yunis

A Palestinian firefighter works to extinguish a fire in a house after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 9, 2023 - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

11:51 AM GMT

Gaza aid checks at Kerem Shalom being tested, crossing not open - UN official

A new process for inspecting aid for Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing is being tested, but efforts to get permission for trucks to enter through the crossing and ramp up relief are still ongoing, a senior UN official told Reuters on Saturday.

Under the new system, trucks would come to the Kerem Shalom crossing on the border between Israel, Gaza and Egypt for the first time from Jordan, before entering Gaza from Rafah, about 3 km (1.86 miles) away.

But the trucks would need to be allowed to enter Gaza directly through Kerem Shalom to alleviate an increasingly desperate situation in the coastal enclave, said Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the UN World Food Programme.

Israel has so far rebuffed pleas from the United Nations and others to open Kerem Shalom, but they both signalled on Thursday that Kerem Shalom could soon help process delivery of humanitarian supplies into Gaza.

Until now, limited quantities of aid have been delivered from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, which is ill-equipped to process large numbers of trucks.

Trucks have been driving more than 40 km (24.85 miles) south to Egypt’s border with Israel before returning to Rafah, leading to bottlenecks and delays.

A process to test the inspection system at Kerem Shalom for trucks arriving from Jordan is underway, said Skau, who visited Gaza on Friday.

11:49 AM GMT

UK has missed critical opportunity to vote to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, says ActionAid

“It is devastating to see the UK miss this critical opportunity to vote to call for a permanent ceasefire and end the unbearable suffering of 2.3million people in Gaza,” said Ziad Issa, head of humanitarian policy at ActionAid UK. “The fact that the rare step of invoking article 99 was taken for the first time in decades to make this vote happen underlines the enormous gravity of the situation.”



“With aid operations no longer able to meaningfully function anywhere in the territory and infrastructure on the brink of collapse, now is the moment for international action. The scenes in Gaza have rightfully been described as apocalyptic. How much more death and destruction will it take before leaders put humanity first and decide enough is enough?



“After two months of violence, it is women and children in Gaza who are suffering the most. By abstaining in this vote, the UK is failing in its obligations to protect them and jeopardising its reputation as a champion and defender of human rights on the world stage. A ceasefire is the only way to prevent more deaths and ensure enough humanitarian aid can reach those who need it.”

Barbara Woodward, the UK’s permanent representative to the UN, criticised the fact that the resolution did not condemn Hamas for its October 7 atrocities. “Calling for a ceasefire ignores the fact that Hamas has committed acts of terror and is still holding civilians hostage,” she said.

She said the UK is “gravely concerned” about the situation in Gaza and warned the scale of civilian deaths cannot continue, but said “further and longer” humanitarian pauses are the solution so that Israel can defend itself.

11:18 AM GMT

Palestinian Authority president says US veto makes it complicit in Israeli 'war crimes'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the Washington’s veto of a UN Security Council resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza made it complicit in what he described as war crimes against Palestinians.

Abbas also said he held the US responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women and the elderly in the Gaza Strip, a statement released by the presidency said.

11:16 AM GMT

Fire from Lebanon into Israel

“A short while ago, a number of launches from Lebanon toward the area of Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel were identified, no injuries were reported,” the statement said. “The IDF responded with fire toward the sources of the fire.”

Tensions across the Lebanese border have sharply risen in the past few days. Hamas has called on Palestinians in Lebanon to take up arms and join the fight.

11:07 AM GMT

Further displacement in Khan Yunis

Residents of Khan Yunis said on Saturday that Israeli forces were ordering people out of another district just west of positions the Israelis stormed earlier this week, Reuters is reporting, suggesting a further assault could be imminent.

Zainab Khalil, 57, displaced with 30 of her relatives and friends in Khan Yunis west of the Israeli positions, said troops had ordered people in nearby Jalal street to leave, “so it might be a matter of time before they act against our area too. We have been hearing bombing all night.”

“We dont sleep at night, we stay awake, we try to put the children to sleep and we stay up fearing the place would be bombed and well have to run carrying the children out. During the day begins another tragedy, and that is: how to feed the children?

11:01 AM GMT

Pictured: Israeli air strike in Rafah, where Gazans have been told to flee

A ball of fire rises above a building during an Israeli strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 9, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

10:54 AM GMT

WFP describes the impossibility of humanitarian work in Gaza

Carl Skau, the World Food Programme’s Deputy Executive Director, has released a statement after visiting Gaza yesterday.

“We visited Gaza today and nothing quite prepared me for the fear, the chaos, and the despair we encountered. Confusion at warehouses, distribution points with thousands of desperate hungry people, supermarkets with bare shelves, and overcrowded shelters with bursting bathrooms. The dull thud of bombs was the soundtrack for our day. At a food distribution, one woman told me she lived with nine other families in one apartment. They take turns sleeping at night because not all could lay down at the same time. Later, we drove by a cemetery with people gathered for what seemed like a burial. Looking more closely we saw they were cutting down trees in the cemetery to use as firewood.”

“With law and order breaking down, any meaningful humanitarian operation is impossible,” he added. “With just a fraction of the needed food supplies coming in, a fatal absence of fuel, interruptions to communications systems and no security for our staff or for the people we serve at food distributions, we cannot do our job.”

10:28 AM GMT

Iran warns of 'uncontrollable explosion' in the Middle East

Iran’s top diplomat today warned of an “uncontrollable explosion” of the situation in the Middle East after the US used its veto power to block a ceasefire in Gaza.

“As long as America supports the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) and the continuation of the war... there is a possibility of an uncontrollable explosion in the situation of the region,” Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Abdollahian has regularly issued warnings that Iran’s proxy forces in the region, who are already carrying out attacks on Israeli and US interests, will step up their fight if the war doesn’t end soon. Israel has made clear that it has no interest in ending the war before Hamas is destroyed.

US support for Israel “has made it difficult to achieve a lasting ceasefire,” Abdollahian told Guterres.

10:18 AM GMT

The view of Gaza this morning

A picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 9, 2023, shows smoke rising above buildings during an Israeli strike in Gaza, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas - JACK GUEZ / AFP

10:05 AM GMT

Hamas slams US blocking Gaza ceasefire 'unethical and inhumane'

In a statement Hamas “strongly condemns” the Biden administration over the use of its veto power to block a ceasefire on Gaza.

“We consider the US administration to be an accomplice in the killing of our people through its political and military support for the occupation to continue its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip,” it read.

Ezzat El Reshiq, a member of the group’s political bureau, said: “The US obstruction of the issuance of a ceasefire resolution is a direct participation with the occupation in killing our people and committing more massacres and ethnic cleansing.” He added that Hamas considers Washington’s decision “unethical and inhumane.”

“The undeniable reality is if Israel laid down its arms today, Hamas would continue to hold hostages,” Robert Wood, the US deputy ambassador to the UN, said ahead of the vote.

09:52 AM GMT

Rescue operation to free Israeli hostages fails

A rescue operation to free Israeli hostages has failed, the Israeli military said, leaving two soldiers seriously wounded.

“Two IDF soldiers were seriously injured tonight, during an operation in the Gaza Strip to rescue hostages from Hamas,” said IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari. “The forces raided a Hamas location and eliminated terrorists who took part in the kidnapping and holding of the hostages. No hostages were rescued in this operation.”

Earlier yesterday, Hamas said its fighters had stopped a rescue attempt and clashed with Israeli special forces.

They claimed an Israeli soldier who was being held hostage was killed by Israeli air fire in the clashes.

09:44 AM GMT

Amnesty International responds to US block of Gaza ceasefire

With this veto, the US government is shamefully turning its back on immense civilian suffering, staggering death toll, and unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. And civilians are paying the price with their lives. https://t.co/n9gL03O6uL — Paul O'Brien (@dpaulobrien) December 9, 2023

09:39 AM GMT

After US vetoed ceasefire, Gaza faced another night of relentless airstrikes

Israeli warplanes struck parts of the Gaza Strip overnight into Saturday in relentless bombardments, including some of the dwindling slivers of land Palestinians had been told to evacuate to in the territory’s south.

“Attacks from air, land and sea are intense, continuous and widespread,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said before a UN security council vote for a ceasefire last night that was blocked by the US. Gaza residents “are being told to move like human pinballs ricocheting between ever-smaller slivers of the south, without any of the basics for survival.”

On Saturday, Gaza residents reported airstrikes and shelling in the northern part of the strip as well as in the south, including the city of Rafah, where the Israeli army had ordered civilians to evacuate to.

The main hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central part of Gaza, received the bodies of 71 people killed in bombings in the area over the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday morning. The hospital also received 160 wounded, according to the ministry. In the southern city of Khan Yunis, the bodies of 62 people and another 99 wounded were taken to Nasser Hospital over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

09:33 AM GMT

UAE 'deeply disappointed' by US veto of ceasefire deal

The United Arab Emirates has said it is “deeply disappointed” that the US blocked its demand for a ceasefire in Gaza at the United Nations Security Council last night, as Israeli warplanes continued to strike the Gaza Strip.

“Let me be clear - against the backdrop of the secretary-general’s grave warnings, the appeals by humanitarian actors, the world’s public opinion, this council grows isolated,” the UAE’s representative said after Washington used its veto power to block the deal.

There were 13 votes in favour of the text demanding an “immediate ceasefire in Gaza” and one abstention by the UK.

Human Rights Watch said the US risked “complicity in war crimes” by continuing to provide Israel with weapons and diplomatic cover despite the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

