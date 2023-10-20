Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden addresses Israel and Ukraine wars in rare Oval Office speech

In a rare primetime speech from the Oval Office on Thursday night, President Biden addressed the nation about the U.S. response to the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine and Russia.

The president sought to link the two conflicts, telling Americans that the success of Israel and Ukraine is "vital for American security." He also said Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin "both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy — completely annihilate it."

The address followed Biden's whirlwind trip to Tel Aviv, where he reiterated the United States’ support for Israel but warned Israelis not to make the same “mistakes” the U.S. did following the 9/11 terror attacks.

