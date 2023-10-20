Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden addresses Israel and Ukraine wars in rare Oval Office speech
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In a rare primetime speech from the Oval Office on Thursday night, President Biden addressed the nation about the U.S. response to the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine and Russia.
The president sought to link the two conflicts, telling Americans that the success of Israel and Ukraine is "vital for American security." He also said Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin "both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy — completely annihilate it."
The address followed Biden's whirlwind trip to Tel Aviv, where he reiterated the United States’ support for Israel but warned Israelis not to make the same “mistakes” the U.S. did following the 9/11 terror attacks.
Follow along below for our live coverage.
The latest
• President Biden delivered a rare primetime speech from the Oval Office Thursday, telling Americans that it is vital to U.S. national security to back military aid for Israel and Ukraine amid the ongoing conflicts.
•Biden said he plans to send Congress on Friday an urgent budget request for national security funding that will include military assistance for Ukraine and Israel.
• The president denied claims by Hamas that the deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza was caused by an Israeli airstrike, saying it was "not done by the Israelis."
• Biden also said he warned the Israeli government "not to be blinded by rage" in the wake of the coordinated attacks by Hamas on Israel. "Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people," he said.
• The death toll from the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to rise. More than 1,400 people were reportedly killed in the Oct. 7 assault on Israel, including at least 32 Americans, and more than 3,700 people have been reported dead in Gaza since Israel began launching retaliatory strikes.
Recommended reading
• CNN: The devastating Gaza hospital blast is shrouded in uncertainty. Here's what we know, and what we don't.
• AP: Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts.
• Reuters: Why Gaza's Rafah border crossing matters
Two more U.N. workers killed in Gaza
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees announced Friday morning that two of their staff members were confirmed killed in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of deaths since the war began to 16. The organization said that another 10 staffers have been injured, although they suspect that number is higher.
Biden speaks to family of slain Palestinian American boy
Wadea Al-Fayoume of the Chicago area was killed in what police believe was a targeted attack relating to the Israel-Hamas war. (CAIR-Chicago via AP)
The White House said Thursday that after his speech, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke to the family of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who was fatally stabbed on Saturday in what law enforcement officials believe was a targeted attack against the Muslim child and his mother due to the Israel-Hamas war:
Following the President’s Oval Office address to the nation this evening, the president and first lady spoke tonight to the father and uncle of Wadea Al-Fayoume. The president and first lady expressed their deepest condolences to the Al-Fayoume family as they mourn; their prayers that Wadea’s mother, Hannan Shahin, makes a full recovery; and their commitment to keep speaking out against anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate and violence.
Police arrested and charged 71-year-old Joseph Czuba of Plainfield Township, Ill., with murder, and the Justice Department has launched a federal hate crime investigation into Wadea's killing.
More from Biden's address
President Biden speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday. (Jonathan Ernst/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden said Thursday that while in Tel Aviv, he also discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "the critical need for Israel to operate by the laws of war."
"The people of Gaza urgently need food, water and medicine," he said, noting that, while in Israel, he helped secure an agreement to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt. But exactly when the desperately needed supplies will be delivered is unclear.
"We cannot give up on peace," Biden said. "We cannot give up on a two-state solution."
Biden's speech
President Biden addressing the nation on the conflict between Israel and Hamas and on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Jonathan Ernst/AFP via Getty Images)
In a rare primetime speech from the Oval Office on Thursday night, President Biden addressed the nation about the U.S. response to the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine and Russia.
Biden condemned the deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza while denying claims by Hamas that it was caused by an Israeli airstrike.
"It was not done by the Israelis," the president said.
He also said he warned the Israeli government "not to be blinded by rage" in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.
"Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people," he said.
What are the laws of war and how do they apply in the Israel-Hamas conflict?
"The 'laws of war,' also called International Humanitarian Law, refer to a group of statutes agreed upon in international conventions and treaties over the last 150 years. A series of treaties, known as the Geneva Conventions, were adopted in 1864, 1906, 1929 and 1949 to limit “the barbarity of war,” according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Additional Protocols of 1977, the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907, as well as conventional weapons conventions, are also part of International Humanitarian Law, also known as IHL.
The overriding goal of IHL is to protect civilians by restricting the actions of military forces. They are designed to protect people who do not take part in the fighting, such as civilians, medics and aid workers, as well as those who can no longer fight, such as wounded and sick combatants, and prisoners of war."
A man carries a wounded child at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip October 19, 2023. (Yasser Qudih/Reuters)
U.S. intelligence suggests 100-300 killed in Gaza hospital strike
"The US intelligence community has estimated there were likely 100 to 300 people killed in the strike at the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, according to excerpts of a document seen Thursday by AFP — far fewer than the nearly 500 deaths that health authorities in the Hamas-ruled enclave originally described.
An unclassified US intelligence assessment, provided to AFP by a Capitol Hill source, estimates the number of people killed at the hospital Tuesday night at the 'low end of the 100-to-300 spectrum.'
'We are still assessing the likely casualty figures and our assessment may evolve, but this death toll still reflects a staggering loss of life,' the document said."
What Biden is expected to say tonight
President Biden delivers remarks on the war between Israel and Hamas after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)
ABC News has a preview of President Biden's primetime speech:
Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden will make the case to Americans that it's vital to both global and U.S. national security to assist Israel as it responds to the terror attacks by Hamas, as well as to continue help for Ukraine as it fends off Russian invaders.
"What the president is going to be doing is laying out for the American people a description of this moment that we are in," deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Biden will use the remarks to "connect that national moment to American lives back here," Finer said, and explain why the administration and lawmakers need to continue to show leadership.
Biden will talk about how painful recent events have been for millions of Americans.
In Tel Aviv, Biden pledged unwavering support to Israel but also successfully made the case to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.
Navy destroyer shot down missiles potentially headed toward Israel, says Pentagon
The USS Carney in 2018. (U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa via AP)
The Pentagon said Thursday that the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer in the Red Sea, shot down multiple missiles launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen that were potentially headed to targets in Israel.
Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the ship intercepted three land-attack cruise missiles and several drones.
Investigation into these intercepts is ongoing, but the preliminary assessment was that the USS Carney was not the target of any of the Houthi missiles or drones.
"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea potentially to targets in Israel," Ryder said.
U.N. warns of 'increasingly dire conditions' in Gaza
A view of the al-Zahra neighborhood in the Gaza Strip follow Israeli airstrikes on Thursday. (Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Thursday that roughly one million people internally displaced within Gaza are “living in increasingly dire conditions.”
“Hospitals are on the brink of collapse. They are operating at a bare minimum capacity and are struggling to keep emergency rooms operational, and are suspending some surgeries, working in darkness and limiting elevator usage,” the office said in a news release Thursday. “Water production from municipal groundwater sources is at less than five per cent of the level prior to the latest crisis. The lack of fuel, insecurity and road damage have brought water trucking operations to a halt in most areas.”
The update from OCHA also warned that “Commercial stocks of essential food commodities are running low, with stocks in shops set to last only for a few more days.” The U.N. noted that the World Food Programme has helped a total of 522,000 Palestinians since the start of the latest conflict with Israel with daily food and cash assistance.