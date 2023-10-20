Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden announces release of two U.S. hostages
President Biden announced Friday afternoon that Hamas had released two American hostages. Multiple outlets have reported the pair to be Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, who reside in Evanston, Illinois and were visiting family during the Oct. 7 attacks.
“I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear,” Biden said in a statement. “These individuals and their family will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal.”
Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres flew to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Fridayin order to push for aid to reach Gaza residents. The U.S. said details of getting the aid through the Rafah crossing were still being worked out. About 450 aid trucks were arriving daily prior to the current conflict.
The two U.S. hostages released by Hamas
In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith Raanan, left, and her daughter Natalie, 18, after Natalie's recent high school graduation. On Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, Israel announced the two American women held by Hamas were released. (Raanan Family via AP)
Before being taken hostage by Hamas, Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Illinois were in Israel celebrating a relative's birthday and and Simchat Torah, the Jewish holiday marking the conclusion of the annual cycle of Torah readings. They were staying in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz near the Gaza border.
“The fact that they’re being released is unbelievable. Our prayers worked. While it’s a huge relief, there are still hundreds of other hostages who also need to be released,” said Rabbi Dov Hillel Klein, executive director of Chabad of Evanston where Judith Raanan attends.
A family member confirmed last week that Judith and Natalie were alive and among the hostages being held since Oct. 7 when Hamas unleashed a brutal attack on Israel. President Biden and State Department officials met with the family of Judith and Natalie on Oct. 13 to confirm the news, the Chicago Sun Times reports.
On Friday, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the two had been released and were in Israeli custody. Soon after President Biden announced the release of two American hostages in a statement saying in part, "Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear."
Biden announces two American hostages released
President Biden released the following statement after multiple reports of Hamas releasing a mother and daughter from Evanston, Illinois:
Today, we have secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel on October 7. Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear. These individuals and their family will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal, and we should all respect their privacy in this moment.
From the earliest moments of this attack, we have been working around-the-clock to free American citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas, and we have not ceased our efforts to secure the release of those who are still being held. I thank the government of Qatar and the government of Israel for their partnership in this work. Jill and I have been holding close in our hearts all the families of unaccounted for Americans. And, as I told those families when I spoke with them last week—we will not stop until we get their loved ones home. As president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans held hostage around the world.
Thousands in Muslim countries around the world demonstrate over Israeli airstrikes
"Thousands of people in Muslim countries and beyond held demonstrations Friday in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. They called for an end to Israel's blockade and airstrikes following a brutal incursion into southern Israel by fighters from the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.
Demonstrators headed to Israeli military checkpoints after Friday prayers in the West Bank and gathered in Iraq at the country's border crossing with Jordan; in Jordan itself; in locations across Egypt; in Turkey's capital Ankara and its most populous city of Istanbul; and in Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco and South Africa."
Biden predicts trucks carrying humanitarian aid will enter Gaza within 48 hours
"President Biden on Friday predicted trucks carrying humanitarian aid will enter Gaza within the next 48 hours amid concerns that the assistance has been blocked from crossing the border there.
‘I got a commitment from the Israelis and the president of Egypt that the crossing will be open,’ Biden told reporters during a meeting with European Union leaders. ‘The highway had to be repaved, it was in very bad shape, and I believe that within the next 24 to 48 hours, the first 20 trucks will come across with aid.’
Biden announced Wednesday while in Israel that he had secured a commitment from the Israelis to allow humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza through a border crossing with Egypt, ‘based on understanding that there will be inspections, and aid should go to civilians, not to Hamas.’"
Church sheltering civilians in Gaza hit by airstrike
Civil defense teams and residents continue search and rescue efforts in the historical Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, where civilians took shelter, after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Friday. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)
"A Greek Orthodox church sheltering civilians in Gaza City was hit by an Israeli airstrike, killing 16 people, the Hamas-controlled Gaza government said Friday.
The Israeli military said a strike on an adjacent military target collapsed a wall of the church, which was being used by hundreds of people seeking refuge from Israeli airstrikes.
The overnight strike was part of a bombardment campaign on Gaza ahead of Israel’s expected ground operation."
Hamas says it freed 2 hostages, a U.S. mother and daughter
"The Islamist group Hamas said on Friday it had released two U.S. hostages — a mother and daughter — for what it called 'humanitarian reasons' following Qatari mediation efforts.
Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida issued a statement announcing the release, the first since gunmen from the Islamist militant group burst into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and taking around 200 hostages.
Israel's Channel 13 News said Israel had confirmed the release of two hostages but gave no further details."
As Israel-Hamas war rages, a school blast shows people in Gaza have nowhere to run
"The Israeli military told them to leave the north, so many Palestinians packed up and fled to southern Gaza.
Some walked on foot for 20 miles, others tied mattresses onto the roofs of their cars, with as many as a dozen people then piling on. With no way to leave Gaza, residents sought refuge in schools, sheltered at hospitals, and lined up at the southern border. But they were bombed there too.
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have intensified, following a lull during President Biden’s visit to Israel on Wednesday.
And within hours of him leaving at the Ahmed Abdelaziz school in the southern city of Khan Younis, a blast killed at least five and left dozens injured, according to local health officials. Crying children and panicking residents filled the hallways in video filmed at the scene by NBC News."
Who plans to attend Egypt's peace summit on Israel-Hamas war?
Fears are growing of a wider Middle Eastern conflict as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. Egypt is expected to hold a Cairo peace summit that will bring together Arab and European heads of state and government, as well as foreign ministers.
The absence of the U.S., Israel and Iran has set low expectations for what can be achieved from the summit, Reuters reports.
Here is a list of expected attendees:
• Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
• Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
• Jordanian King Abdullah II
• Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa
• Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah
• Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
• Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
• Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
• Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides
• South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
• German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
• French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna
• Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa
• British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly
• Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide
• United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres
• European Council President Charles Michel
• European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles
Latest polling on the conflict
According to a CBS News/YouGov poll, a vast majority of Americans want the U.S. government to focus on humanitarian aid and diplomacy. Only 48% of respondents supported sending additional military aid to Israel. That survey also found 44% approval for President Biden's handling of the situation, versus 56% disapproval.
A new poll released Friday morning by the left-leaning Data for Progress found majority support for a ceasefire, with 66% of likely voters either strongly or somewhat agreeing that the U.S. should call for a deescalation of violence in Gaza.
U.N. chief pushes to get aid into Gaza, but process is slow
"U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres flew to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Friday in a push to get aid flowing into the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza, but it was unclear when delivery of relief materials stockpiled in Egypt would start.
In Geneva, the U.N. humanitarian office said it was in advanced talks with all parties in the Israel-Hamas conflict to ensure an aid operation can soon be conducted in Gaza.
The United States said details of a deal to send aid through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza were still being hammered out. Earlier, Washington said an agreement had been reached for the passage of the first 20 trucks, but U.N. officials say that any delivery of aid needs to be done at scale and in a sustained way.
Before the current conflict between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza, about 450 aid trucks were arriving there daily."