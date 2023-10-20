Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden announces release of two U.S. hostages

President Biden announced Friday afternoon that Hamas had released two American hostages. Multiple outlets have reported the pair to be Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, who reside in Evanston, Illinois and were visiting family during the Oct. 7 attacks.

“I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear,” Biden said in a statement. “These individuals and their family will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal.”

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres flew to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Fridayin order to push for aid to reach Gaza residents. The U.S. said details of getting the aid through the Rafah crossing were still being worked out. About 450 aid trucks were arriving daily prior to the current conflict.

Map of Israel and Palestinian territories (Yahoo News)