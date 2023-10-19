Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to address U.S. in Oval Office speech
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Biden will address the nation Thursday night about the growing conflicts between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine and Russia.
The president’s speech from the Oval Office will air at 8 p.m. ET. It follows his whirlwind trip to Tel Aviv, where he announced the U.S. would provide $100 million in funding to help civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
During his trip, Biden also reiterated the United States’ support for Israel against the Palestinian militant group Hamas — and warned Israelis not to make the same “mistakes” the U.S. did following the 9/11 terror attacks.
Biden said, citing Defense Department data, he believes Israel was not responsible for the deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday.
The Palestinian Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, said the blast was caused by an Israeli airstrike. Israel said the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, a Hamas ally, was responsible.
Follow our live coverage below.
The latest
• President Biden will be delivering a primetime speech from the Oval Office today to address the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars. He's just returned home from a trip to Tel Aviv.
• Hundreds of people were reportedly killed in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday. The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry said the explosion was caused by an Israeli airstrike. The Israel Defense Forces said it was caused by a failed rocket launched by a Hamas-aligned Islamist group in Gaza.
• Biden said U.S. intelligence showed that Israel was not responsible for the explosion. "Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
• The death toll from the conflict continues to rise. More than 3,500 Palestinians have been reported dead, while over 1,400 have been reportedly killed in Israel. At least 31 Americans are among them, U.S. officials say.
Recommended reading
• CNN: The devastating Gaza hospital blast is shrouded in uncertainty. Here's what we know, and what we don't.
• The Associated Press: Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts.
• Today: Kids are watching war on social media. Here's what parents should know, and do
• Reuters: Why Gaza's Rafah border crossing matters
Why won't Egypt, other Arab countries take in Palestinian refugees?
The Associated Press reports:
"As desperate Palestinians in sealed-off Gaza try to find refuge under Israel’s relentless bombardment in retaliation for Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 attack, some ask why neighboring Egypt and Jordan don’t take them in.
The two countries, which flank Israel on opposite sides and share borders with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, respectively, have replied with a staunch refusal. Jordan already has a large Palestinian population.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made his toughest remarks yet on Wednesday, saying the current war was not just aimed at fighting Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, “but also an attempt to push the civilian inhabitants to ... migrate to Egypt.” He warned this could wreck peace in the region.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II gave a similar message a day earlier, saying, “No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt.”
Their refusal is rooted in fear that Israel wants to force a permanent expulsion of Palestinians into their countries and nullify Palestinian demands for statehood. El-Sissi also said a mass exodus would risk bringing militants into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, from where they might launch attacks on Israel, endangering the two countries’ 40-year-old peace treaty."
Recommended reading
• NBC News: Why is it so hard for Palestinians to enter the U.S. as refugees?
• The Washington Post: Why are there refugee camps in Gaza?
U.S. counterterrorism officials tasking informants and using ‘sensitive collection’ to detect possible homeland threats: CNN sources
"Federal and local law enforcement officials around the US are using an array of sophisticated tools and techniques as they continue to monitor for potential threats in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel, several law enforcement sources tell CNN.
FBI counterterrorism agents and analysts in bureau divisions continue to work 'around the clock' to field tips from the public and monitor overseas online forums frequented by extremists, according to one federal law enforcement source who works national security cases.
Federal agents are also tasking human sources reporting on terrorism matters to help identify potential plots, another source said, and using informants to identify previously unknown email accounts, phone numbers and messaging apps used by known or suspected terrorists."
EU demands Meta, TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation about war
"The European Union ratcheted up its scrutiny of Big Tech companies on Thursday with demands for Meta and TikTok to detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war.
The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's executive branch, formally requested that the social media companies provide information on how they're complying with sweeping new digital rules aimed at cleaning up online platforms.
The commission asked Meta and TikTok to explain the measures they have taken to reduce the risk of spreading and amplifying terrorist and violent content, hate speech and disinformation.
Under the EU's new rules, which took effect in August, the biggest tech companies face extra obligations to stop a wide range of illegal content from flourishing on their platforms or face the threat of hefty fines.
The new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, are being put to the test by the Israel-Hamas war. Photos and videos have flooded social media of the carnage alongside posts from users pushing false claims and misrepresenting videos from other events."
Egypt agrees to let trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for those in the Gaza Strip wait for the reopening of the Rafah crossing in Egypt on Oct. 17. (Stringer/Reuters)
Up to 20 trucks full of humanitarian aid are ready to go at the Rafah border crossing that connects Egypt to the Gaza Strip, CNN reports.
During his trip to Tel Aviv this week, President Biden asked Israel to let humanitarian assistance in to help those in Gaza, where food, water, fuel and medicine supplies have been dwindling. Israeli officials said they wouldn't block the aid from being delivered to Gaza, but said they would not allow any aid to cross through from Israel "as long as our hostages are not returned."
Biden said the roads around Rafah crossing needed to be repaired before trucks could cross through to Gaza. He said that work would be done on Thursday so the aid could enter on Friday.
Biden to address nation from Oval Office
President Biden will address the nation tonight to "discuss our response to Hamas’s terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
The speech is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Biden speaks to reporters on Air Force One
Biden at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Wednesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)
During a refueling stop at Ramstein Air Base on his way back from Israel, President Biden spoke to reporters traveling with him aboard Air Force One, saying that the goal of his trip was to get humanitarian aid to Gaza, and that "I got it done."
Biden also said Israel has "an opportunity to relieve suffering of people who are have nowhere to go."
"If you have an opportunity to alleviate the pain, you should do it, period," the president said. "And if you don't, you're going to lose credibility worldwide. And I think everyone understands that."
Biden to address nation
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that President Biden will address the nation on Thursday night to "discuss our response to Hamas’s terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine."
The speech, which will be delivered from the Oval Office, is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.
U.S. response faces scrutiny amid growing concern over Gaza death toll
Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. (Miriam Alster/Pool via AP)
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
Biden visited Israel on Wednesday and was set to hold a meeting with Arab leaders in Jordan. The meeting was postponed, however, after an explosion at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of Palestinian patients and refugees. While authorities in Gaza said an Israeli air strike caused the explosion, Israeli authorities said it was caused by a failed rocket launched by Hamas. Meanwhile in Washington, Arab American groups and some Biden administration staff members have expressed frustration with the White House’s approach to the conflict.
Hours after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel, which left more than 1,400 dead including at least 31 U.S. citizens, Biden asserted support for Israel, saying the “United States stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults. Israel has the right to defend itself and its people. Full stop.” Biden echoed those remarks in the ensuing days and, at an event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday in Tel Aviv, said, “We will continue to have Israel’s back as you work to defend your people.”
Biden’s initial response to the attacks was praised by many Democrats and Republicans alike. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, 52% of Democrats say Biden’s response to the situation has been “about right,” with just 15% saying it has been “too pro-Israel.” (41% of Republicans said the president’s response has “not been pro-Israel” enough.) Overall, 67% of Americans now consider “helping to protect Israel” to be an important goal for “U.S. policy towards the Middle East,” up 12 points from 55% in May 2021.
However, the White House has also faced increasing scrutiny for its handling of the crisis from a range of groups, including progressive lawmakers and Arab American leaders. More than 3,300 deaths have been reported in Gaza since Israel began their retaliatory strikes more than a week ago.
Palestinian children are seen at a United Nations shelter in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Wednesday. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)
(Cover photo: Evan Vucci/AP)