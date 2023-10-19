Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to address U.S. in Oval Office speech

President Biden will address the nation Thursday night about the growing conflicts between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine and Russia.

The president’s speech from the Oval Office will air at 8 p.m. ET. It follows his whirlwind trip to Tel Aviv, where he announced the U.S. would provide $100 million in funding to help civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

During his trip, Biden also reiterated the United States’ support for Israel against the Palestinian militant group Hamas — and warned Israelis not to make the same “mistakes” the U.S. did following the 9/11 terror attacks.

Biden said, citing Defense Department data, he believes Israel was not responsible for the deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, said the blast was caused by an Israeli airstrike. Israel said the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, a Hamas ally, was responsible.

Map of Israel and Palestinian territories (Yahoo News)

(Cover photo: Evan Vucci/AP)