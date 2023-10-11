Israel-Hamas war live updates: Death toll tops 2,300, including 22 U.S. citizens

At least 22 Americans have died in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend, and another 17 remain missing, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The U.S. government confirmed this week that Americans are being held hostage and officials are working to repatriate anyone who wants to leave Israel.

More than 2,300 people in Israel and Gaza have been killed, with thousands of others injured, since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war and form an emergency government and wartime Cabinet.

Follow Yahoo News' live coverage below.

Map of Israel and Palestinian territories

(Yahoo News, Getty Images)

Cover thumbnail photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images