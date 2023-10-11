Israel-Hamas war live updates: Death toll tops 2,300, including 22 U.S. citizens
The conflict is in its fifth day.
At least 22 Americans have died in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend, and another 17 remain missing, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
The U.S. government confirmed this week that Americans are being held hostage and officials are working to repatriate anyone who wants to leave Israel.
More than 2,300 people in Israel and Gaza have been killed, with thousands of others injured, since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war and form an emergency government and wartime Cabinet.
Map of Israel and Palestinian territories
The latest
• The Israeli death toll has risen to 1,200, including over 250 people who attended a music festival, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
• At least 1,100 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes, with more than 5,399 others injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
• At least 22 U.S. citizens were among those killed, and the Biden administration confirmed that Americans are being held hostage.
What has been happening recently in a divided Israel?
People attend a demonstration against Israel's nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Biden in New York in September. (Shir Torem/Reuters)
The Associated Press explains:
"The eruption of violence comes at a difficult time for Israel, which is facing the biggest protests in its history over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to weaken the Supreme Court while he is on trial for corruption.
The protest movement accuses Netanyahu of making a power grab. That has bitterly divided society and unleashed turmoil within the military, which hundreds of reservists threatening to stop volunteering to report for duty in protest.
Reservists are the backbone of the army, and protests within the ranks have raised concerns about cohesion, operational readiness and power of deterrence as it confronts threats on multiple fronts. Netanyahu called up 'an extensive mobilization of reserve forces' Saturday."
Scenes from Israel and Gaza
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike that has been going on for five days in Gaza City, Gaza on October 11, 2023. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A man carries a wounded Palestinian girl as a woman reacts at the site of Israeli strikes on a house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 11, 2023. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)
An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on October 11, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Israelis take cover from the incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Leo Correa/AP)
Palestinian children injured in Israeli strikes are brought to a hospital, in Gaza City, October 11, 2023. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)
Biden to speak to Jewish community leaders today
"President Joe Biden is set to stop by a roundtable with Jewish community leaders on Wednesday afternoon and deliver remarks on his administration's support for Israel amid its war with Hamas, as well as efforts to combat antisemitism.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, will also deliver remarks at the event, scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m ET, according to the White House. The confirmed American death toll in the war rose to at least 22, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday ahead of the roundtable event."
Blinken: We are working to bring Americans home
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks before boarding a plane, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Israel. (Jacquelyn Martin, Pool/AP)
As he departed for Israel from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters he plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, among other government officials, during the next couple of days.
He said "significant military assistance by Israel is on the way," and added that "not since ISIS have we seen this kind of depravity."
"We're of course very focused on our own people, our own citizens. We lost 22 Americans. That number could still go up, and it probably will," Blinken said. "At the same time, we have a number of Americans who remain unaccounted [for]. We are working very closely with the government of Israel to determine their whereabouts and, if they have been taken hostage by Hamas, to work to secure their release."
U.S. in talks with Israel, Egypt to allow safe passage for civilians out of Gaza
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Susan Walsh/AP)
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday that U.S. officials are actively in discussions with their counterparts in Israel and Egypt about creating a safe passage corridor to allow civilians to leave the Gaza Strip ahead of an anticipated ground invasion by Israeli forces.
"We support safe passage for civilians," Kirby told reporters during a news briefing at the White House. “These civilians did nothing wrong, so we want to make sure they have a way out.”
Kirby also provided an update on the number of Americans who are dead or unaccounted for following the deadly terror attacks by Hamas in Israel over the weekend. He said 22 U.S. citizens were killed in the surprise attacks and another 17 remain missing — a number which, he noted, is subject to change.
“Where they are and in what condition,” Kirby said of the missing Americans, “sadly we don't know."
IDF says it ruled out an intrusion of Israeli airspace from Lebanon
In an updated statement, the Israel Defense Forces ruled out a “suspected infiltration” that hostile aircraft entered Israel from Lebanon. IDF chief spokesperson Daniel Hagari said at a press briefing Wednesday that sirens warning of incoming rocket fire were a false alarm and that the incident “was an error.”
How to spot misinformation coming out of Israel, Gaza
The violence in Israel and Gaza has resulted in waves of images and videos being misappropriated on social media as well as unverified claims being quickly circulated. The falsehoods being pushed include:
• Users on X, the service formerly known as Twitter, pushing clips of the hyperrealistic video game “Arma 3” over the weekend, claiming they were scenes from the actual fighting.
• Videos posted claiming to be recent Israeli strikes on Hamas (actually footage from Syria in 2019), footage of a woman allegedly being burned alive by a mob at an Israeli music festival (from Guatemala in 2015 that has been repurposed erroneously before) and of celebrations of Israel’s strikes on Gaza (a fireworks display for a soccer team earlier this year).
• A video with a caption claiming it was a young Jewish girl who had been taken hostage by Hamas. That clip was originally uploaded a month ago, and there’s no evidence the man in the video was a militant or that the girl was kidnapped.
While it can be tricky to navigate the loosely moderated waters of social media, experts have come up with a list of suggestions to help slow the spread of misinformation.
The U.S. currently has no ambassador in Israel
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks during a panel entitled "Reforming the Euro Area: Views from Inside and Outside of Europe" during IMF spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2018. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters/File Photo)
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to hold a confirmation hearing on Oct. 18 for Jack Lew, President Biden's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Israel.
He's a former Treasury secretary and was White House chief of staff during the Obama administration.
The Senate is not in session this week, but White House officials are hoping lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will confirm Lew quickly when they return.
"We are going to work with both Democrats and Republicans — and particularly the leaders on both sides and the chair and ranking in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — to make that happen as soon as humanly possible and then get him out to the region immediately thereafter," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during Tuesday's White House press briefing.
World governments arrange repatriation flights from Israel
Countries around the world are rushing to evacuate citizens who want to leave Israel following the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel. Here's an abbreviated list of what some countries are doing:
• United States: On Monday, Delta Air Lines said it was working with the U.S. government as needed to help with the repatriation of citizens who want to return home from Israel.
• Australia: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said two special flights will leave on Friday and Sunday operated by Qantas free of charge and will take its citizens to London.
• Canada: Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Canada plans to send military aircraft to Tel Aviv "in the coming days" for its stranded citizens and permanent residents, including their spouses and children, on Tuesday. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said about 1,000 Canadians in Israel want to leave.
• France: On Thursday there will be a special Air France flight departing at 4:40 p.m. local time from Tel Aviv to help repatriate French nationals, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna. The government is also working with Air France to make sure there are enough flights for all French citizens who want them, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Wednesday.
• Germany: Lufthansa will have special flights on Thursday and Friday to bring German citizens in Israel back to Germany. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said 5,000 German citizens have registered to leave Israel, but couldn't indicate how many have left so far.
• Italy: The Italian Foreign Ministry said late on Tuesday that it's working to repatriate about 900 Italian citizens from Israel and has arranged for seven flights between Tuesday and Wednesday out of Israel.
• Spain: Spain has sent two military aircraft to Israel to evacuate some 500 Spaniards, acting Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Tuesday that Spain has sent two military aircraft to repatriate about 500 Spaniards from Israel.
• Sweden: The Swedish government is preparing to help Swedes leave Israel by means of assisted departure flights, most likely from Tel Aviv and is being organized in collaboration with other Nordic countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.
American death toll rises
At least 22 U.S. citizens have died in Israel since Saturday, the State Department said on Wednesday.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected," a spokesperson said.
The number is up from Tuesday, when President Biden said 14 people were killed.
Cover thumbnail photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images