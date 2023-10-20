Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza braces for Israeli ground invasion and waits for aid

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres flew to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Friday in order to push for aid to reach Gaza residents. The U.S. said details of getting the aid through the Rafah crossing were still being worked out. About 450 aid trucks were arriving daily prior to the current conflict.

Meanwhile, in a rare primetime speech from the Oval Office on Thursday night, President Biden addressed the nation about the U.S. response to the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine and Russia.

The president sought to link the two conflicts, telling Americans that the success of Israel and Ukraine is “vital for American security.” He also said Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin “both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy — completely annihilate it.”

Map of Israel and Palestinian territories (Yahoo News)