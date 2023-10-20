Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza braces for Israeli ground invasion and waits for aid
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres flew to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Friday in order to push for aid to reach Gaza residents. The U.S. said details of getting the aid through the Rafah crossing were still being worked out. About 450 aid trucks were arriving daily prior to the current conflict.
Meanwhile, in a rare primetime speech from the Oval Office on Thursday night, President Biden addressed the nation about the U.S. response to the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine and Russia.
The president sought to link the two conflicts, telling Americans that the success of Israel and Ukraine is “vital for American security.” He also said Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin “both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy — completely annihilate it.”
Follow along below for our live coverage.
The latest
• The United Nations is continuing to push to get humanitarian supplies into Gaza, with spokesperson Jens Laerke saying, "We are in deep and advanced negotiations with all relevant sides to ensure that an aid operation into Gaza starts as quickly as possible and with the right conditions."
• President Biden delivered a rare primetime speech from the Oval Office Thursday, telling Americans that it is vital to U.S. national security to back military aid for Israel and Ukraine amid the ongoing conflicts.
•Biden said he plans to send Congress on Friday an urgent budget request for national security funding that will include military assistance for Ukraine and Israel.
• The death toll from the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to rise. More than 1,400 people were reportedly killed in the Oct. 7 assault on Israel, including at least 32 Americans, and more than 3,700 people have been reported dead in Gaza since Israel began launching retaliatory strikes.
Recommended reading
• CNN: The devastating Gaza hospital blast is shrouded in uncertainty. Here's what we know, and what we don't.
• AP: Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts.
• Reuters: Why Gaza's Rafah border crossing matters
China sends an envoy to the Middle East in a sign of its ambition to play a larger role
"China has sent an envoy to the Middle East to push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the latest sign of its ambition to play a larger role in the region.
Envoy Zhai Jun’s first meetings included one in Qatar with a Russian counterpart on Thursday as the two countries stake out a position at odds with the American approach.
The two sides confirmed their ‘unwavering focus on closely coordinating efforts for the political settlement of this and other crises in the Middle East and North Africa region,’ Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, according to the country’s Tass state news agency.
China, which sees the U.S. as too pro-Israel, has said it opposes attacks on civilians but has not condemned the initial Hamas attack that started the latest war. Instead, it has called for an immediate cease-fire to protect civilians as Israel bombards Gaza before a possible ground invasion."
Minister: Israel aims to end its responsibility for Gaza Strip
"One Israeli objective of its military campaign in the Gaza Strip is to end Israel's responsibility over the Palestinian coastal enclave, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday.
Gaza has no access to the outside world except through Israel, which controls 90% of its land and sea boundaries, and Egypt, which has a narrow land border to the south.
Israel has enforced a rigid blockade on the enclave since Hamas Islamists took control of the territory in 2007, imposing comprehensive curbs on exports and imports, and severely restricting who could enter or leave.
Egypt has largely supported the blockade, viewing Hamas as a threat to its own stability."
Muslim members of Congress face spikes in death threats
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
One of the few Muslim members of Congress told NBC News she feels her life may be in danger after being inundated with threats since a terror attack sparked the war in Gaza, reflecting wider fears among Muslim Americans who feel they are being targeted to a degree unseen since the days after 9/11.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., whose family fled Somalia’s civil war before emigrating to the United States, unequivocally condemned the Hamas attack, but her longstanding criticism of Israel policy toward Palestinians and Washington’s support for the country has made her a lightning rod.
The U.S. Capitol Police and the House Sergeant at Arms briefed Omar and other progressive lawmakers critical of Israel — including the only other Muslim woman in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who is Palestinian American — over potential threats last week, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the meeting.
Voicemails shared with NBC News include profanity-laced death threats calling Omar a 'terrorist Muslim.' Another claimed a vigilante group spying on the congresswoman and 'your children' had obtained 'all your addresses and handed them out to rapists.'
‘Mutiny brewing’ inside State Department over Israel-Palestine policy
Some U.S. diplomatic officials say that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his most senior advisers are overlooking widespread internal frustration over their approach to Israel's strikes in Gaza. according to reporting from HuffPost.
“There’s basically a mutiny brewing within State at all levels,” one State Department official said. Two officials told the outlet that diplomats are working on a “dissent cable,” which uses a protected internal channel to criticize American policy to the executive branch's leaders. One veteran State Department official announced his resignation on Wednesday.
“In the last 24 hours, I’ve been getting an immense amount of outreach from colleagues... with really encouraging words of support and a lot of people saying they feel the same way and it’s very difficult for them,” said Josh Paul, who spent more than a decade working on arms deals but said he could not support the U.S. supplying Israel with more weaponry.
Families of Israeli hostages are split on a possible ground invasion of Gaza
"Maayan Zin, whose two daughters, 15 and 8, were kidnapped, feels that the country should do anything it can to bring back the hostages.
'I don’t understand defense and warfare,' she said in an interview. 'I just want them to return my daughters — the world, the military chief of staff and the prime minister.'
Avichai Broduch, a 42-year-old farmer from Kibbutz Kfar Azza, is also waiting for the return of hostages: his wife, Hagar, and their three children, Ofri, 10; Yuval, 8; and Uriah, 4.
He is unsure what a ground invasion of Gaza would accomplish. 'It simply won’t help,' Broduch said, adding that it could work if it were done to 'restore peace.'
But 'if the goal is to spill blood, then God help us,' he said. 'I just want the state to fulfill its obligation to bring our kids back home.'"
How Biden Is Betting on the Politics of War
"For Sen. Chris Coons, one of President Joe Biden's closest allies in Washington, the president’s wartime mission to the Middle East and Republican dysfunction in Washington — all of it happening at the same time — offered the starkest of split-screens. In an interview with POLITICO Magazine, Coons was emphatic that Biden’s lightning-fast trip to Israel was not about the 2024 election. But in the same breath, Coons laid out in lavish detail just how telling it was that while Biden was in Tel Aviv assuring the Israelis that America had their backs, the GOP was literally falling apart on Capitol Hill.
'The contrast with Republicans could not be sharper,' Coons (D-Del.), a co-chair of Biden’s re-election campaign, said Wednesday. He then rattled off a well-honed critique of GOP disarray: how a paralyzed House of Representatives can no longer function on critical issues like aid to Israel and Ukraine; how former President Donald Trump’s comments praising Hezbollah as 'very smart' and criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just hours after the deaths of more than 1,400 Israelis were strongly denounced by presidential contenders former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and other Republicans; and how American voters will come to realize, at such a dangerous moment, they can’t afford an 'erratic' president 'who’s a disruptor.'"
Two more U.N. workers killed in Gaza
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees announced Friday morning that two of their staff members were confirmed killed in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of deaths since the war began to 16. The organization said that another 10 staffers have been injured, although they suspect that number is higher.
Biden speaks to family of slain Palestinian American boy
Wadea Al-Fayoume of the Chicago area was killed in what police believe was a targeted attack relating to the Israel-Hamas war. (CAIR-Chicago via AP)
The White House said Thursday that after his speech, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke to the family of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who was fatally stabbed on Saturday in what law enforcement officials believe was a targeted attack against the Muslim child and his mother due to the Israel-Hamas war:
Following the President’s Oval Office address to the nation this evening, the president and first lady spoke tonight to the father and uncle of Wadea Al-Fayoume. The president and first lady expressed their deepest condolences to the Al-Fayoume family as they mourn; their prayers that Wadea’s mother, Hannan Shahin, makes a full recovery; and their commitment to keep speaking out against anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate and violence.
Police arrested and charged 71-year-old Joseph Czuba of Plainfield Township, Ill., with murder, and the Justice Department has launched a federal hate crime investigation into Wadea's killing.
More from Biden's address
President Biden speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday. (Jonathan Ernst/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden said Thursday that while in Tel Aviv, he also discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "the critical need for Israel to operate by the laws of war."
"The people of Gaza urgently need food, water and medicine," he said, noting that, while in Israel, he helped secure an agreement to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt. But exactly when the desperately needed supplies will be delivered is unclear.
"We cannot give up on peace," Biden said. "We cannot give up on a two-state solution."
Biden's speech
President Biden addressing the nation on the conflict between Israel and Hamas and on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Jonathan Ernst/AFP via Getty Images)
In a rare primetime speech from the Oval Office on Thursday night, President Biden addressed the nation about the U.S. response to the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine and Russia.
Biden condemned the deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza while denying claims by Hamas that it was caused by an Israeli airstrike.
"It was not done by the Israelis," the president said.
He also said he warned the Israeli government "not to be blinded by rage" in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.
"Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people," he said.