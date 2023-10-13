Israel-Hamas war live updates: Death toll tops 2,800, including 27 Americans, as Israeli military orders Gaza evacuation

Israeli military forces on Friday ordered 1.1 million people in Gaza to evacuate — a sign that Israel is setting up a ground operation against Hamas.

But a United Nations spokesperson said it's impossible to evacuate civilians “without devastating humanitarian consequences," and said the U.N. “strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

According to U.S. officials, at least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault last weekend, and another 14 U.S. citizens remain missing.

At least 2,800 people in Israel and Gaza have been killed, with thousands of others injured, since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday.

Map of Israel and Palestinian terrorities.

Cover thumbnail photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images