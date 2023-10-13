Israel-Hamas war live updates: Death toll tops 2,800, including 27 Americans, as Israeli military orders Gaza evacuation
The U.S., along with many other countries, is working to repatriate its citizens as the conflict rages on.
Israeli military forces on Friday ordered 1.1 million people in Gaza to evacuate — a sign that Israel is setting up a ground operation against Hamas.
But a United Nations spokesperson said it's impossible to evacuate civilians “without devastating humanitarian consequences," and said the U.N. “strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”
According to U.S. officials, at least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault last weekend, and another 14 U.S. citizens remain missing.
At least 2,800 people in Israel and Gaza have been killed, with thousands of others injured, since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday.
The latest
• The Israeli death toll has risen to 1,300, including 247 soldiers, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
• At least 1,537 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli airstrikes, including 500 children, and more than 6,612 others injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Thursday.
• At least 27 U.S. citizens were among those killed, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday.
13 hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes: Hamas
"Hamas armed wing Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement that 13 captives were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the last 24 hours. The statement said six of the hostages were killed in strikes on two separate locations in the Northern district and seven more died in strikes that hit three locations in the Gaza district."
NYPD to up security over pro-Palestinian rallies
The NYPD plans to increase its presence as several pro-Palestinian demonstrations are planned to take place across New York City on Friday.
Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters have been leading rallies across the city forcing police to keep both sides separated in case of an outbreak of violence. Much larger rallies are expected on Friday after former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for a "day of jihad" or further demonstrations against Israel.
"We are deeply disturbed by the message of hate urging violence in our communities," Mayor Adams said on Thursday. Meanwhile, Gov Kathy Hochul said that intelligence had not shown any active threats to New York. "But in a moment fraught like this, we will continue to exercise elevated vigilance and impose measures to deteriorate any potential violence," she said.
Israel orders evacuation of over 1 million people in Gaza
Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble in the aftermath of Israeli strikes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)
"Israel’s military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group. The U.N. warned that so many people fleeing en masse would be calamitous. Hamas, which staged a shocking and brutal attack on Israel nearly a week ago and has fired thousands of rockets since, dismissed it as a ploy and called on people to stay in their homes.
The evacuation order, which includes Gaza City, home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, sparked widespread panic among civilians and aid workers already running from Israeli airstrikes and contending with a total siege and a territory-wide blackout.
'Forget about food, forget about electricity, forget about fuel. The only concern now is just if you’ll make it, if you’re going to live,' said Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza City, as she broke into heaving sobs."
Read more from CBS News: What is the Gaza Strip? Here's how big it is and who lives there
Why the White House decided not to put ‘boots on the ground’ to rescue American hostages
Politico reports on why the Biden administration has ruled out sending military personnel into Gaza to help free American hostages there, choosing instead to defer to (and support) the Israeli special forces:
- "The U.S. does not yet know where the hostages are held, the officials said. Gaza is notoriously dense, with a warren of tunnels, and officials believe that hostages — whether American or Israeli — would be spread out and likely not held together, housed in separate underground areas and with innocent civilians in an effort to make any rescue operation that much more difficult."
- "U.S. officials believe the quality of Israeli intelligence in the area has slipped — as evidenced by the stunning success of last weekend’s Hamas sneak attacks — and there has been a paucity of reliable information from the area."
- "Hamas consists of numerous and often competing subgroups and militias that all operate in Gaza. Before the U.S. can put together a plan to recover hostages, officials first have to figure out which of those Hamas subgroups may be holding them."
Politico went on to note, however, "that the decision ...could be revisited" in the future.
Israeli tanks amass near Gaza border
Israeli tanks head towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Thursday, Oct.12, 2023. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Israeli civilians bring sandwiches for a tank crew near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Thursday, Oct.12, 2023. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
An Israeli soldier maneuvers a tank on a road near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 12, 2023. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)
A column of Israeli tanks moves through the countryside near the border with Gaza on October 12, 2023 in Kibbutz Re'im, Israel. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
U.S. law enforcement to step up security at Jewish sites Friday amid antisemitic 'chatter'
After former a Hamas leader called for Friday to be a global day of "anger" meant to send a "message of rage to Zionists and to America," local and federal law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are stepping up their patrols of Jewish houses of worship, Jewish-owned businesses and Israeli diplomatic buildings, according to NBC News.
"We are at a heightened posture and talking to our counterparts across the country. This is the highest level of security a lot of cities have had in some time,” said one senior law enforcement official, adding that Friday will be seen as a “bellwether” for the level of antisemitic energy in the U.S.
Multiple law enforcement officials told NBC News that they are monitoring “a lot of chatter” on social media about retaliatory attacks for Israel’s counterstrikes on Gaza, but nothing “specific and credible" yet.
In response, NBC News reports that:
- "The New York Police Department canceled all training for officers on Thursday and ordered the entire force to be in uniform and on patrol, according to two senior law enforcement officials. The officials said that the NYPD will have additional security at large gatherings, cultural sites and houses of worship on Friday."
- "In Los Angeles, all personnel have been asked to report on Friday in uniform as well. Officials said that they will have enough personnel on duty to provide security at protests or rallies that occur."
- "In Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service and others are stepping up their monitoring and adding more officers around the Israeli Embassy and other areas they think might be vulnerable."
Defense secretary to meet with Netanyahu in Israel tomorrow
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Israel Friday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the devastating onslaught by Hamas, says an American defense official.
Austin’s trip will also include meetings with Israel’s new emergency government and defense officials.
A fireball erupts from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Oct. 12, 2023. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)
Hospitals in Gaza 'risk turning into morgues' says International Committee of the Red Cross
Palestinian child wounded in Israel strikes are brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Ali Mahmoud/AP)
The International Community of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned Thursday that hospitals in Gaza "risk turning into morgues" without electricity after the enclave's only power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday.
The Israeli government has ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza, cutting it off from access to fuel, food, water and electricity.
"As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stops, and X-rays can’t be taken. Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues," Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director for the Near and Middle East said in a statement.
How Hamas used the internet to terrorize Israel
"Terror propaganda − violent videos and graphic images of kidnappings and murders of civilians and soldiers that flooded social media from the deadly cross-border incursion into Israel − was a key element in Hamas’ military campaign, said Graham Brookie, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.
Hamas streamed from the war zone 'in closer to real-time than in past conflicts,' indicating that the online strategy 'was an essential part of the overall planning for their attack on Israel' to take advantage of how hyperconnected Israel is with its widespread use of smartphones and social media, Brookie said.
Veterans of conflict zones on Brookie’s team tracking Hamas' digital footprint were struck by the ferocity and volume of the footage, the likes of which he said it had never seen, he said. ...
Hamas fired off posts from official accounts on the encrypted messaging and social media app Telegram that ricocheted to X, formerly Twitter, and beyond. ... X, which gutted its trust and safety teams under new owner Elon Musk, was unprepared for the wave of terror propaganda that then spread to other social media platforms and messaging apps."
