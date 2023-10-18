Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden visits Israel and suggests Gaza hospital explosion 'done by the other team'
The conflict has entered its 12th day.
President Joe Biden suggested on Wednesday that Hamas was responsible for the explosion in a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday night that killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians. Speaking in Tel Aviv alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden declared his "outrage" over the blast at Al Ahli Arab Hospital and echoed Israeli claims that it was done by Palestinian militants.
“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden told the Israeli leader. "But there’s a lot of people out there not sure, so we’ve got to overcome a lot of things."
Biden was due to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan after his visit to Israel, but the blast caused Abbas to pull out of the meeting, which was then canceled. The Palestinian Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, said the hospital was hit by an Israeli airstrike.
More than 4,700 people have been killed on both sides since the war began, with tens of thousands of others injured. U.S. officials have said at least 30 Americans are among the overall death toll, with another 13 missing.
The latest
• The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday that hundreds of people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit a crowded hospital in Gaza City.
• The Israel Defense Forces denied launching the strike, saying instead that the explosion was caused by a failed rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Hamas-aligned Islamist group in Gaza.
• The hospital blast upended at least part of President Biden's visit to the region on Wednesday, which was set to include a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel followed by a summit with Arab leaders in Jordan. The Jordan summit has since been cancelled.
• The death toll from the conflict continues to rise: Around 3,300 Palestinians have been reported dead, while more than 1,400 have been killed in Israel.
President Biden shows support for Israel in visit to Tel Aviv
U.S. President Joe Biden is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
Gaza hospital blast sparks fury across Middle East
"Within hours after a blast was said to have killed hundreds at a Gaza hospital, protesters hurled stones at Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank and at riot police in neighboring Jordan, venting fury at their leaders for failing to stop the carnage.
President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — friends of the U.S. who normally relish the chance to meet with American presidents — called off a planned Wednesday summit with Joe Biden, who will now only visit Israel.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent much of the past week meeting with Arab leaders to try to keep tensions in check, but those efforts are now in doubt following the hospital blast. The raw nerve of decades of Palestinian suffering, left exposed by U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states, is throbbing once again, threatening broader unrest.
'This war, which has entered a dangerous phase, will plunge the region into an unspeakable disaster,' warned Abdullah, who is among the closest Western allies in the Mideast."
Biden condemns hospital blast
President Biden, who is on Air Force One en route to Israel, issued a statement on the hospital blast in Gaza:
I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened. The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy.
An injured person is assisted after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. (Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters)
Planned meeting between Biden and Arab leaders cancelled
President Joe Biden walks as he departs Joint Base Andrews for a high-stakes visit to Israel on October 17, 2023. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
A scheduled meeting between President Biden and the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority that was supposed to happen Wednesday has been called off, Jordan's foreign minister said.
The cancellation comes after an explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City killed an estimated 500 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas.
A White House official on background said, "The President sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He looks forward to consulting in person with these leaders soon, and agreed to remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days."
Israeli president slams media for reporting Hamas claim about IDF strike on Gaza hospital
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday night, Israeli President Isaac Herzog slammed the media for broadcasting the claim — promoted by Hamas and denied by Israel — that an Israeli airstrike was responsible for a deadly strike on a crowded hospital in Gaza.
Explosion at Gaza hospital raises stakes for Biden’s Middle East visit
“President Joe Biden’s efforts to tamp down tensions in the escalating war between Israel and Hamas faced a bloody setback Tuesday when, shortly before his expected departure for the Middle East, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas withdrew from scheduled meetings to protest an explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds.
The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike but the Israeli military said it had no involvement and pinned the blame on a misfired Palestinian rocket.
Abbas' cancellation, disclosed by a senior Palestinian official, reflects an increasingly volatile situation that will test the limits of American influence in the region as Biden visits Israel and Jordan on Wednesday.
… The high-stakes presidential trip is emblematic of Biden’s belief that the United States should not turn back from its central role on the global stage and his faith that personal diplomacy can play a decisive role.”
Israel blames Palestinian Islamic Jihad for explosion at Gaza hospital
The Israeli military issued another statement Tuesday saying that “intelligence information” indicated that the deadly explosion at the hospital in Gaza was caused by a failed rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Hamas-aligned Islamist group in Gaza.
According to the statement from the Israel Defense Forces, its intelligence analysis shows a barrage of rockets fired by militants in Gaza passed in close proximity to the hospital at the time of the strike.
Israel Defense Forces: We don't target hospitals
In a statement to Fox News, the Israel Defense Forces said: “A hospital is a highly sensitive building and is not an IDF target. The IDF is investigating the source of the explosion and, like always, is prioritizing accuracy and reliability.”
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas canceled his participation in a meeting with President Biden that was scheduled for Wednesday, a senior Palestinian official told the Associated Press Tuesday.
Biden is traveling to the Middle East to visit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. From there, he planned to visit Jordan to meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Abbas to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where people are running out of food, water, fuel and other supplies.
Abbas canceled his meeting shortly after Palestinian authorities alleged an Israeli airstrike killed hundreds at a hospital in Gaza.
(Cover photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)