Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden visits Israel and suggests Gaza hospital explosion 'done by the other team'

President Joe Biden suggested on Wednesday that Hamas was responsible for the explosion in a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday night that killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians. Speaking in Tel Aviv alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden declared his "outrage" over the blast at Al Ahli Arab Hospital and echoed Israeli claims that it was done by Palestinian militants.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden told the Israeli leader. "But there’s a lot of people out there not sure, so we’ve got to overcome a lot of things."

Biden was due to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan after his visit to Israel, but the blast caused Abbas to pull out of the meeting, which was then canceled. The Palestinian Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, said the hospital was hit by an Israeli airstrike.

More than 4,700 people have been killed on both sides since the war began, with tens of thousands of others injured. U.S. officials have said at least 30 Americans are among the overall death toll, with another 13 missing.

Map of Israel and Palestinian territories (Yahoo News)

(Cover photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)