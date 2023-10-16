Israel-Hamas war live updates: No ceasefire for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza
Israel’s government on Monday denied reports it had agreed to a ceasefire that would allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip and let foreigners flee to Egypt.
“There is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the expulsion of foreigners,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a translated statement.
The death toll over the weekend continued to rise after Hamas launched a bloody war against Israel on Oct. 7. The U.S. government said at least 30 Americans are among the 4,000 dead, with another 13 missing.
More than 1 million Palestinians have left their homes ahead of an expected invasion from Israel’s military. President Biden has warned Israel against occupying Gaza, saying it would be a “big mistake.”
At least 13 journalists killed in Israel, Gaza
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 13 journalists have been killed while covering the conflict over the past 10 days.
Illinois landlord accused of fatally stabbing Muslim child
Joseph Czuba, a suspect in the murder of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy, is seen in Illinois on Sunday. ( Illinois Sheriff's Office/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Joseph Czuba, 71, was arrested on murder and hate crime charges after he allegedly stabbed Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian American boy who recently turned 6, and seriously wounded the boy's 32-year-old mother on Saturday in Plainfield Township, Ill., around 40 miles southwest of Chicago.
Will County Sheriff's Office detectives determined the attack on Czuba's tenants was "due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis." According to an autopsy, the boy was stabbed dozens of times.
The Chicago chapter Council on American-Islamic Relations called the attack "our worst nightmare." They said it's part of a spike in hate calls and emails since the Israel-Hamas war launched this month.
Who is Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar?
Yahya Sinwar, head of the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, waves his hand to the crowd during the celebration of International Quds Day in Gaza City on April 14, 2023. (Yousef Masoud/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
“Born in a Gaza refugee camp in the early 1960s, Yahya Sinwar joined Hamas after it was founded in 1987, gaining a reputation for brutality after he reportedly helped to form the militant group’s internal security force, according to a profile of him by European Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank.
He was captured by Israel just two years later and sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in killing Israeli troops and Palestinian collaborators. But being behind bars did not stop him from rising through the ranks of the group, and it also gave him the opportunity to learn to speak Hebrew — the language of his enemies.
Sinwar was released in 2011, one of more than 1,000 Palestinian freed in exchange for one Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, who was taken hostage by Hamas and held for five years. At the time, emotions were mixed over the lopsided exchange, which allowed other violent prisoners to walk free.
His prison experience may have made Sinwar ‘particularly sensitive’ to the plight of Palestinian inmates and likely explains his approval of such a large-scale operation to abduct hostages, according to Michael Horowitz, geopolitical and security analyst.”
Biden considering trip to Israel
President Biden speaks at a dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. (Ken Cedeno/Reuters)
President Biden is weighing a possible trip to Israel this week, a source told the Associated Press. No travel has been finalized.
"A trip would be a chance for Biden to personally affirm to the Israeli people the U.S. is standing firm behind them. But it would come amid growing fears that a looming Israeli move into Gaza could spark a wider war with devastating humanitarian consequences.
And Biden’s presence could be seen as a provocative move by Hamas’ chief sponsor, Iran, or potentially viewed as tone deaf by Arab nations as civilian casualties mount in Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already been traveling around the Mideast this past week trying to prevent the war with Hamas from igniting a broader regional conflict."
War enters its 10th day
Palestinian children look at the building of the Zanon family, destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Hatem Ali/AP)
An Israeli armored personnel carrier drives on a road at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip on Oct. 15, 2023. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media before boarding his plane in Cairo en route to Jordan on Oct. 15, 2023. (Jacqueline Martin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Humanitarian aid and hostages must not be used as ‘bargaining chips’: U.N. chief
“Antonio Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, has urged Hamas to free hostages and Israel to permit the flow of humanitarian aid into Palestine’s Gaza Strip without conditions.
‘Each one of these two objectives are valid in themselves. They should not become bargaining chips and they must be implemented because it’s the right thing to do,’ Mr Guterres said.
Gaza is on the verge of running out of food, water, electricity and medical support after Israel turned off supplies following Hamas’ slaughter of its civilians. Israel Katz, the energy minister, said on Thursday that no “electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter” until the ‘abductees’ were free.”