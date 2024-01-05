Israel-Hamas war: What it’s like working in a Gaza hospital

Yasser Khan, a Canadian ophthalmologist specializing in facial reconstructive surgery, shares his experience working alongside Palestinian doctors at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. “The doctors and the health care workers here are excellent and they’re doing the best job that they can despite the fact that the system is collapsing,” says Khan, adding, “I don’t think people have an idea of how tragic this is unless you actually come see it yourself.”

