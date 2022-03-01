Israel high court suspends Palestinians' evictions for now

·1 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a group of families slated for eviction from a flashpoint east Jerusalem neighborhood could remain in their homes for the time being.

The ruling could work to ease tensions in the neighborhood, which helped ignite the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza last year.

The court ruled that the families could stay in their homes for now until Israel carried out a land arrangement, a process that could take years or may not be carried out at all, according to Ir Amim, an advocacy group that was not involved in the court case.

Dozens of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem are at risk of eviction by Jewish settler organizations, and thousands face the threat of demolition because of discriminatory policies that make it extremely difficult for Palestinians to build new homes or expand existing ones.

Other threatened evictions in Sheikh Jarrah and other neighborhoods, which are tied up in decades-old legal battles between Palestinian residents and Jewish settlers, set off protests and clashes last year that eventually helped ignite the Gaza war.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank, in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in a move not recognized by most of the international community. Israel considers the entire city to be its capital, and the municipality says it is working to improve services for all residents.

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state, and the city’s fate is one of the most divisive issues in the century-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Recommended Stories

  • A Bad Start for Russia

    The initial days of the Ukrainian invasion have not gone well for Russia. The Russian military has taken no major cities, and video from Ukraine has shown scorched Russian vehicles and dead soldiers. Contrary to what President Vladimir Putin and his aides apparently expected — and what many Westerners feared — Ukraine’s government did not fall within a matter of days. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But military experts caution against confusing a war’s initial days wi

  • Oil Prices Surge as Traders Fear Supply Disruptions From Sanctions on Russia

    The exclusion of Russian banks from the Swift cross-border payments system threatens to complicate commodity transactions.

  • U.S., allies weigh oil reserves release after Ukraine invasion -sources

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The United States and its allies are weighing a coordinated release of oil reserves amid soaring prices and tightening supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine, an OPEC+ source and a senior industry source told Reuters. Oil prices have hit their highest since 2014 following the invasion and after Western allies have imposed sanctions on Russia, blocking some Russian banks from a global payments system, which is already disrupting oil exports.

  • Greece backs sanctions against Russia, ready to take in Ukraine refugees -PM

    Greece, the birthplace of democracy, backs European Union sanctions against Russia after its unlawful invasion of Ukraine and stands ready to host Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Tuesday. Russia's invasion has awakened old nightmares of war as Russia attempts to dismember Ukraine, he said.

  • A Dallas bar is supporting Ukraine…with "F--k Putin" shots

    Lee Daugherty, the owner of Alexandre’s in Oak Lawn, wanted to show his support for the Ukranian people. So he did what any good barkeep might: He concocted a shot in the colors of the Ukranian flag and dubbed it the "F--k Putin."Yes, but: While the original shot looked good in pictures, it didn’t taste great. So he asked his mixologist, Eddie Hernandez, to put together something with the same color scheme, but also delicious.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows

    China's purchases of Iranian oil have risen to record levels in recent months, exceeding a 2017 peak when the trade was not subject to U.S. sanctions, tanker tracking data showed. The ramping up of the purchases by the world's top oil importer comes amid talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that will lift U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports. A return of Iranian oil will ease tight global supplies and cool crude prices that have touched $100 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • UK to freeze all Russian banks' assets, bars ships

    The UK on Monday said it would freeze the assets of all Russian banks over the invasion of Ukraine, tightening the international economic stranglehold on Moscow over its "unjustified aggression".

  • UN says 440 civilians killed in SSudan clashes

    At least 440 civilians died in brutal fighting between rival factions in southwestern South Sudan over just a few months last year, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

  • Central square of Ukraine's Kharkiv shelled says governor

    The central square of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was shelled by Russian forces, who hit a local administrative building, says regional governor Oleg Sinegubov, in an address which includes images of damaged buildings.

  • Cash-strapped Egypt hikes Suez Canal transit fees for ships

    Cash-strapped Egypt increased transit fees Tuesday for ships passing through the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most crucial waterways, with hikes of up to 10%, officials said. The Suez Canal Authority said on its website the increases were “in line with the significant growth in global trade" and cited the canal’s “development and enhancement of the transit service.” Vessels carrying vehicles, natural gas and general cargo, as well as multi-purpose vessels, will see an increase of 7%, while a 5% increase will be imposed on oil and crude tankers and dry bulk vessels, it said.

  • Watch as large sailboat burns out of control at coastal North Carolina marina

    It sat in the Intracoastal Waterway as it burned.

  • Biden closes out Black History Month with White House event

    President Joe Biden welcomed Black leaders to the White House Monday for a jovial Black History Month celebration, where he called on Congress to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and pass voting rights bills. “I know progress can be slow and frustrating,” Biden said. About 150 people including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and other community leaders, were gathered in the East Room.

  • Ukraine's Defense Ministry Decides Where Crypto Funds Are Spent

    The government's crypto fund has received cryptocurrency worth $16.8 million and spent $14 million.

  • Amnesty accuses Russia of using cluster munitions

    Amnesty International is accusing Russia of using cluster munitions, which are banned under an international treaty. Amnesty said Russia used the cluster munitions against a Ukrainian school building on Feb. 25.Russia used a 220mm Uragan rocket to drop cluster munitions on the Sonechko nursery and kindergarten in Okhtyrka, according to the organization. Individuals were reportedly there to take cover from the fighting, with the attack killing...

  • ‘Don’t say gay’: Senate panel rejects Republican’s attempt to tone down bill

    TALLAHASSEE — A Republican state senator offered an amendment to the so-called “don’t say gay” bill Monday in an attempt to reduce partisan tensions over one of the most controversial measures of the legislative session. His GOP colleagues voted the idea down, then voted to move the bill to a full Senate vote. Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, argued that his amendment would fix the most ...

  • Toyota suspends domestic factory operations after suspected cyber attack

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it will suspend domestic factory operations on Tuesday, losing around 13,000 cars of output, after a supplier of plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyber attack. The attack comes just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, although it was not clear if the attack was at all related. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would investigate the incident and whether Russia was involved.

  • The West ramps up the pressure on Putin's inner circle

    As broad-based sanctions cripple the Russian economy, the West is also ratcheting up economic pressure targeted at the country's oligarchs — known for their splashy yachts, big-name investments and piles of dark money squirreled away around the globe.Why it matters: Some of these wealthy Russians may have a measure of influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. and Europe are hoping that if they squeeze the oligarchs, the oligarchs may pressure Putin. In the longer term, going afte

  • #AfricansInUkraine Reportedly Face Racism and Obstacles Trying to Flee War

    While the world rallies in support of the Ukrainian people, it seems Ukraine and its neighbors don’t share the same empathy for many African students and emigres trying to escape the country. Over the weekend tragic video emerged on social media that allegedly depicted hundreds of Africans being blocked by police and others as they tried to board the same trains that were taking white Ukrainian women and children to safety in neighboring countries. Other social media posts and some news reports

  • In unaffordable Seoul, housing is at the centre of the S.Korea election

    Lee Jae-hong would have had no trouble buying a home in the suburb of Ilsan on the outskirts of Seoul back in 2018. But the now 39-year-old held off thinking there would be better opportunities in the coming years - only to be "gobsmacked" by a near tripling of prices in his neighbourhood since President Moon Jae-in took office in 2017. Housing has emerged as a critical issue in the presidential election slated for March 9, as Lee and millions of others who missed getting onto the property ladder blame the government for failing in its promises to make housing more affordable.

  • James Harden becomes first 76ers players with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists, 5 steals in a game

    StatMuse: James Harden 2nd game as a Sixer: 29 PTS 10 REB 16 AST 5 STL He is the first player in franchise history with a 25/10/15/5s game. pic.twitter.com/Y3F2RWxRSt Source: Twitter @statmuse What's the buzz on Twitter? Tim Bontemps @ TimBontemps ...