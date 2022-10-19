Israel holds fire amid mounting pressure from Ukraine

Laura Kelly
·7 min read

Israel is rejecting desperate calls from Ukraine to supply advanced air defense systems to counter Russia’s use of Iranian kamikaze drones, intent on maintaining strategic ties between Jerusalem and Moscow.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday said that Israel “will not provide weapon systems,” but said that Jerusalem will continue to side with Western support for Kyiv.

“We have asked the Ukrainians to share information regarding their needs and offered to assist in developing a life-saving early-warning system,” he reportedly said in remarks to ambassadors from the European Union.

Israel has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, publicly condemned Russia’s invasion and is reportedly sharing intelligence with Kyiv.

But it has held back on strategic military aid, hoping to preserve its Moscow ties.

Those ties include Israeli communication with Russia in Syria to target Iranian weapons transfers through the country, and Israeli concerns for the Jewish diaspora in Russia.

Gantz’s rejection of military assistance came after the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel officially appealed for air defense systems following two weeks of devastating attacks by Russia using the Iranian drones.

The Shahed-136, nicknamed the kamikaze drones, have killed civilians in their homes and on the street, and destroyed critical infrastructure that threatens the country’s electricity and water supplies as winter temperatures begin to take hold.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, in a letter sent Tuesday, asked the Israeli government to enter into “mutual cooperation in the field of air/missile defense,” warning that Iran’s battlefield experience for its weapons systems is a direct threat to the Middle East.

“The request of the Ukrainian side to the Israeli side to support above mentioned proposals is based on the consideration that positive experience gained by Iran of using the above-mentioned weapons in Ukraine will lead to further improvement of Iranian systems,” the letter read, and reported by Axios.

The letter asks for Israel’s Iron Dome system, which last had a 97 percent success rate at intercepting nearly 600 missiles shot from the Gaza Strip over the course of a few days in August.

“We are a country at war ourselves, I don’t think we can afford emptying our warehouses,” said Uzi Rubin, founder and first director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Israel Ministry of Defense and a fellow with the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

“We export weapons. We are one of the 10 largest exporters. But that means if you want an Israeli system, you have to contract for it and wait for it to be manufactured.”

Other air defense systems Ukraine requested in its letter are the Barak-8, David’s Sling and Arrow Interceptor — advanced and layered air defenses that can intercept medium- to long-range rockets and missiles, and are increasingly used to intercept drones.

Other requests, like the Iron Beam — a high energy laser weapon system developed by Israeli weapons manufacturer Rafael — are not operational. And while the Ukrainians appeared to request a Patriot Missile Defense System from the Israelis, that system is made by the U.S. and is deployed in Saudi Arabia for missile and drone defense.

While the U.S. Army has possession of two Iron Dome batteries, the administration has not sent any signals it’s looking to send those to Ukraine.

Becca Wasser, senior fellow for the defense program at the Center for New American Security, said one reason the U.S. may not send its own Iron Dome is that it only has two, and only one is operational in Guam.

“A few years ago the [House Armed Services Committee] was talking about the U.S. sending one of its Iron Dome batteries to Ukraine, long before the recent events took place with Russia’s invasion,” she said.

“But at the end of the day … the United States does not have that many Iron Dome systems.”

But she added there has been a recent U.S. push “to have other allies and partners step up in providing air defenses to Ukraine.”

Seth Frantzman, author of “Drone Wars: Pioneers, Killing Machines, Artificial Intelligence, and the Battle for the Future,” said that early detection is more critical than expensive air defense systems, adding the Iranian-made kamikaze drone is slow-moving and “sounds like a kind of flying lawn mower.”

“Ukraine needs the right kind of radars to detect the drones,” he said, giving them time to decide how to shoot them down with war planes, shoulder-launch rockets or small arm fire.

Germany, Spain, NATO and the U.S. have sent, and are sending, more air defense systems to Ukraine, but Kyiv is pleading for more.

“Iranian drones that attack Ukraine were probably produced to attack Israel,” tweeted Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. “Israel knows better than anyone what it’s like to fight terrorists. We ask Israel to give us air defense systems and defensive weapons – they are critically important when dealing with terrorists.”

Frantzman said Israel is familiar with the ways Russia appears to be using Iranian drones.

“It’s actually being used by the Russians just to bludgeon and murder the civilian population and terrorize people. Israel has faced similar types of indiscriminate rocket fire and now a bit of drone fire, that’s why it built systems like Iron Dome,” he said. “So from Israel’s perspective, it’s like Israel’s already seen this.”

While the Biden administration has quietly pushed for Jerusalem to more firmly stand up for Ukraine against Russia’s aggression, it has held back from public calls that Israel provide critical military defense to Kyiv.

“We’ve said that we’ve been — pleased is maybe the wrong word — but we’ve been fine with Israel’s complicated relationship [with Russia],” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said in an interview with The Hill in September.

“It’s a little complicated for Israel obviously, but we push them every day,” he added.

A few isolated voices in Israel have said Iran’s drone sales and expected missile sales to Russia are reason enough to justify military deliveries.

“This morning it was reported that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia. There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict,” Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai tweeted on Sunday. “The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide.”

Rubin said for Israel, Russia’s use of Iranian drones could present an intelligence-gathering opportunity for future conflicts with Tehran.

“Of course [the Iranians] learn more — the conflict in Ukraine is a very high-intensity conflict, they learn from that. But at same time we also learn from how they’re being combatted, we see what’s happening and we learn from that too.”

And Russia has issued stark warnings of severing relations with Israel if Jerusalem shifts its position.

“It seems Israel will supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. A very reckless move. It will destroy all diplomatic relations between our countries,” Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia and a key Putin ally, wrote on Telegram.

Rubin said that Medvedev’s threats resonated in Israel.

“Israel declared neutrality because we have relations with Russia. It’s something I don’t think we can easily give up,” he said.

Israel is set to go to elections in November, and there’s little public pressure for the government to more robustly support Ukraine. Polling data from March found that only 22 percent of Israelis supported sending military assistance to Ukraine, and that voters are largely focused on the rising cost of living.

“I, as an Israeli would like to keep our channels to Russia open, but I am a citizen, just a taxpayer and a voter, I’m not making the decisions,” Rubin said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act

    The Iranian-made drones that Russia sent slamming into central Kyiv this week have complicated Israel's balancing act between Russia and the West. Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. Although Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refused Kyiv's frequent requests to send air defense systems and other military equipment and refrained from enforcing strict economic sanctions on Russia and the many Russian-Jewish oligarchs who have second homes in Israel.

  • Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran after drone attacks

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones. Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking energy infrastructure and killing several civilians. Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

  • Russians hit Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 16:55 The Russian invaders hit the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant (BTTP) in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast during their attack on Ukraine on Wednesday, 19 October. Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram Details: Onyshchuk stated that a fire broke out at the power plant, but it has already been extinguished by employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

  • "Chekists panic": Zelenskyy on "martial law" in occupied territories

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 23:53 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has assumed that Russia introducing the so-called martial law in the occupied territories of Ukraine is a manifestation of "Chekists' panic" - the closer Russia's defeat is, the bigger the panic will be.

  • Anti-aircraft defence activated in Kyiv Oblast, rockets strike Vinnytsia Oblast, explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 14:34 Anti-aircraft defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast. In addition, the Russians are attacking Vinnytsia Oblast using rockets and explosions have rocked Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

  • Russia's military leadership has only become 'increasingly dysfunctional,' UK intel says

    UK intelligence said Russia is running out of junior officers to help organize and lead newly drafted reservists as Putin's war in Ukraine drags on.

  • Air defences shoot down several Russian missiles over Kyiv, danger persists

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 14:27 The sound of explosions have been heard in Kyiv and the Vyshhorod district (Kyiv Oblast), and anti-aircraft defence systems have been deployed. Source: Ukrainska Pravda, Vitalii Klychko, the Mayor of Kyiv Details: At 14:57, Vitalii Klychko, Mayor of Kyiv, announced that air defence forces had shot down several Russian missiles over the city and that air defence was still active.

  • Power substation on fire in Russia’s Belgorod

    An electrical substation in Russia’s Belgorod has been taken offline, leaving parts of the city without power, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post on Oct. 19.

  • Fleeing Xi’s China, journalist makes fresh start abroad

    Deep in debt and armed with little more than a laptop, a tripod, and a camera borrowed from a friend, Wang is back in business — this time on YouTube and Twitter, both banned in China. Thousands of delegates are congregating in Beijing this week to reaffirm Xi as leader of the ruling Communist Party for a third term, at the country's most important political meeting in a decade.

  • Ukraines Foreign Ministry names the purpose of Putins so-called "martial law"

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 19:39 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law in the newly occupied territories of Ukraine in order to suppress the resistance of the local population.

  • Suspect taken into custody after leading Brevard County deputies on a chase to Orange County

    A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

  • How FEMA is getting information to those impacted by Hurricane Ian

    FEMA workers are spread across Brevard County to reach out to people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

  • US Ratchets Up Pressure on Turkey Over Ties With Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- US officials have held talks with their Turkish counterparts regarding compliance with financial sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the latest move by the West to pressure Ankara into taking a harder line against Moscow. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Re

  • Beaches hard-hit as Brevard County reports millions of dollars overall in Hurricane Ian costs

    About $8.43 million of that total is related to damage to the Brevard's beaches, primarily on the southern end of the county.

  • America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem

    U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade uranium to help fuel the new advanced reactors and kick-start an industry it sees as crucial for countries to meet global net-zero emissions goals. "Production of HALEU is a critical mission and all efforts to increase its production are being evaluated," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said.

  • Iran sends drone trainers to Crimea in latest sign of deepening relations between the country and Russia

    Russia in recent days has used the Iranian drones to carry out a series of attacks targeting civilian and electrical infrastructure.

  • Ukraine's foreign minister suggests that Zelenskyy terminate diplomatic relations with Iran

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 16:13 Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has submitted for the President's consideration a proposal to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran because of the Iran-made drones that Russia uses against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

  • Ukrainian forces push toward Kherson, Kyiv orders electricity curbs

    In Kherson, the only regional capital Russian forces have captured since their invasion eight months ago, the Russian-appointed administration began an evacuation of a city that controls the only land route to the Crimea peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnipro river. On Wednesday, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russia-backed administration in Kherson, wrote on Telegram that Ukraine had launched an offensive towards Novaya Kamianka and Berislav in the Kherson region.

  • Polestar’s latest is this sleek, stylish, electric SUV. When can you get one?

    This will be Polestar’s first vehicle built in the U.S. It boasts 300 miles of range, sustainable materials, advanced tech and Volvo's latest safety features.

  • Julia Roberts Is Ravishing in a Hot Pink Gown at a Film Premiere with George Clooney

    Get yourself a friend who looks at you the way George looks at Julia.