Israel honors Pfizer chief at Independence Day celebrations

  • Israeli women check a selfie they took at a bar as they celebrate Independence Day at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, after more than a year of coronavirus restrictions, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israeli women celebrate Independence Day at a bar in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, after more than a year of coronavirus restrictions, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A bartender uses a bubble gun during Independence Day celebrations at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, after more than a year of coronavirus restrictions, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israelis watch a fireworks show during Israel's Independence Day celebrations after more than a year of coronavirus restrictions in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak Israel Independence Day

Israeli women check a selfie they took at a bar as they celebrate Independence Day at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, after more than a year of coronavirus restrictions, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel paid tribute to the chief executive of international drug maker Pfizer Inc. during its Independence Day celebrations Wednesday, thanking him for a partnership that has helped the country carry out one of the world's most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns.

At Israel's main Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla delivered a recorded video message broadcast on national TV: “Together we are demonstrating that through mass vaccination we can defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives.” Bourla, a son of Jewish Holocaust survivors from Greece, had reportedly been invited to attend in person as a representative of Diaspora Jewry but was unable to come.

In response to heavy lobbying from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bourla agreed to provide Israel with enough Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to inoculate the country of 9.3 million people. In return, Israel has agreed to share data from its campaign with Pfizer.

Israel has vaccinated over three-quarters of its adult population in just over three months. Infection rates have plummeted, allowing the country to reopen its economy in recent weeks. Although Israel has come under some criticism for not sharing more of its vaccine supplies with the Palestinians, its vaccination campaign is widely seen as a success.

“We have shown that there is a path back to normal, and that definitely is something the entire world can celebrate,” Bourla said.

The video was shown during celebrations at Mt. Herzl, a compound that includes Israel's national cemetery. The ceremony included musical performances and the lighting of symbolic torches by people recognized for their contributions to society.

The evening celebrations began the transition from Israeli Memorial Day, a solemn day honoring fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks, to the joy surrounding Israel's 73rd anniversary of independence. The celebrations continue Thursday, when millions of Israelis are expected to flock to beaches and parks for picnics and barbecues and while the air force performs flyovers across the country.

Recommended Stories

  • Stalled Pfizer deal clouds Israel's hopes of swift herd immunity

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A bid to secure more Pfizer/BioNTech doses for Israel's world-beating vaccination drive has become mired in political squabbles, just as its leaders saw the coveted prize of "herd immunity" as within reach. Although more than half the population has been inoculated, Israel may not be able to keep up the momentum of the roll out. Paralysed by repeated elections and political infighting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's caretaker government has been unable to push through a deal for additional doses.

  • Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to U.S. by end of May- CEO

    Pfizer had promised to provide the U.S. government with 100 million doses by the end of March and another 100 million by the end of May, with the rest being delivered by the end of July. Separately, the company said it had conducted an assessment of the vaccines' safety data and had found no evidence of blood clots.

  • Stunning satellite images show before and after volcanic eruptions

    The transformation of St. Vincent commenced with a cracklike thunder followed by a storm of ash late last week. Within the passage of a day, the once vibrant city of Richmond Vale on the island of St. Vincent was coated in a thick, monotonous layer of ash and soot. As the eruption of La Soufrière continued early this week, the accumulating ash dulled not only the lush green around the city, but also made a dramatic spectacle of the area in infrared satellite images. New satellite images showed the extent of the ash's reach as of April 13, the day after Monday's "huge explosion," which created an ash cloud that turned day to night as far away as Barbados. This third explosion since Friday also marked 42 years since the volcano had last erupted back in 1979. An estimated 16,000 to 20,000 residents -- up to 20% of the island's population -- have been displaced by the eruptions, according to the World Food Programme, the United Nations said in a press briefing this week. Initial estimates indicated around 3,500 people were in shelters as of April 12 with other evacuees housed in private homes. Even after the government of St. Vincent declared a red alert and issued an evacuation order for the northern areas of the island on April 8, Coast Guard crews rescued evacuees near the volcano by boat. On Wednesday, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) announced the volcano's explosive eruptions continued, and La Soufrière had once again begun to generate pyroclastic density currents. These currents, also known as pyroclastic flows, are made up of a mixture of ash, rock fragments and gas, and can travel down volcanoes at speeds of up to 120 mph. Richard Robertson, a geologist with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, warned on an update over NBC Radio on Wednesday that these flows cannot only effortlessly reach farther distances after previous flows have cleared the way, but can even pose a hazard when reaching the ocean. When the pyroclastic flows hit the sea, Robertson explained, they tend to accelerate, moving forward not just in a line, but spreading out as they boil the water. Cars drive under the ashes raining from the sky over Black Rock, the main road on the outskirts of the capital city Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, April 11, 2021, due to the eruption of La Soufriere volcano arrived from the neighboring island of St Vincent, which is about 100 miles to the west. (AP Photo / Chris Brandis) "Therefore it moves faster in all directions, and it moves very quickly towards anything that is in its way, really," Robertson said. "So that's why when we think of the hazards from pyroclastic flows, particularly on islands like ours -- we can't think of it as just being on land. We have to think of it as also being extended outside, beyond the land." He added that people working around the areas where pyroclastic is occurring, such as those in the fishing industry, need to consider a buffer of a mile or two out to sea where the red zone extends. The ongoing explosions and accompanying ashfall are likely to continue to occur over the next few days, according to NEMO. In addition to the dangers of pyroclastic flows, NEMO officials are also asking people to refrain from playing in the ash after receiving a few reports. "Though ash may fall like snow, it is deadly," the organization said. Volcanic ash is comprised of jagged, sand-sized pieces of rock, minerals and glass, and can taint water supply, damage crops, and even cause health concerns for humans. These can range from respiratory issues, such as a runny nose or a sore throat, itchy or bloodshot eyes, or even scratched eyes.

  • Coronavirus antibody response 'similar' in over 80s after first Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, study suggests

    'The findings are reassuring because many countries, including the UK, have chosen to delay administering second doses.'

  • Atlassian Stock Falls As Revenue Beat Raises Questions On Cloud Shift

    Atlassian stock fell after the software maker pre-announced revenue that topped Wall Street estimates. Even so, one analyst questioned the momentum of Atlassian's cloud business.

  • Is Wayfair Stock A Buy Ahead Of Way Day Shopping Event?

    Wayfair stock soared during the pandemic but has since leveled off as restrictions ease and fewer people are house bound. So is W stock a buy now?

  • Von Der Leyen: Pfizer to Boost Q2 EU Vaccine Supply by 50M

    Apr.14 -- European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen says Pfizer and&nbsp;BioNTech will raise Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to the EU by 25% this quarter, helping the bloc overcome delays to the shot from&nbsp;Johnson & Johnson.

  • EU to raise COVID vaccine supplies from Pfizer in Q2 to 250 million doses

    European Union countries will receive 50 million more coronavirus vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech in the second quarter, the head of the EU Commission said on Wednesday, as deliveries expected at the end of the year will be brought forward. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the earlier deliveries, which will start this month instead of in October, will take total supplies to the EU from Pfizer to 250 million doses in the second quarter in a move meant to compensate for lower supplies from AstraZeneca and possible problems with Johnson & Johnson. Von der Leyen confirmed the Commission was in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech for a new contract for 1.8 billion doses to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, confirming a Reuters report last week.

  • Governors question Biden decision on J&J, warn of potential hit to vaccine confidence

    The Biden administration faced pushback Tuesday after recommending a temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following concerns that it could trigger an exceedingly rare blood clot, with state governors privately warning the White House that the decision could deal a fatal blow to public confidence in the vaccine. The White House and senior federal regulators insisted that the issue would likely be resolved in a matter of days and that the latest move was evidence that the system is working to ensure vaccines are safe. The White House also noted that the nation's vaccine rollout was unlikely to take a sizable hit -- at least for now -- with J&J vaccine representing only 5% of the total supply.

  • Turkish foreign minister says new period starting in Egypt ties: NTV

    Turkey's foreign minister said a new period was beginning in Ankara's ties with Egypt with senior officials from the two countries set to hold talks, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday. Last month Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wanted further cooperation after years of tension since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Ankara.

  • Exercising about 22 minutes a day could cut your risk of getting severe COVID or dying, study finds

    The least active people were hospitalized almost 2x as much, and were 2.5x times more likely to die vs. the most active people

  • U.S. intelligence expects a stormy year in the Middle East

    Ongoing conflicts, economic crises and the fallout from COVID-19 will likely destabilize several countries in the Middle East in 2021 and could even put some on the brink of collapse, according to the U.S. intelligence community's annual Threat Assessment Report, released on Tuesday.Why it matters: The report is the most comprehensive assessment the intelligence community produces every year. It paints a portrait of conflicts, insurgencies, terrorism and protest movements across the Middle East.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePopular discontent and socioeconomic grievances will continue to rise due to the pandemic, and leaders in the region will struggle to meet public expectations for political and economic reform.According to the report...Iran “will take risks that could escalate tensions and threaten U.S. and allied interests in the coming year,” but will attempt to avoid a direct conflict due to concerns about the U.S. response. Sparring between Iran and rivals in the region will continue.Excerpt: “We assess that Iran remains interested in developing networks inside the United States ... but the greatest risk to U.S. persons exists outside the Homeland, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia."On the nuclear deal, Tehran will be reluctant to engage diplomatically with the Biden administration in the near term without sanctions relief, and it will accelerate its nuclear program if sanctions relief does not arrive.The report notes that Iran is not currently developing a nuclear weapon.In Iraq, the government will continue to struggle to fight ISIS and to control Iran-backed Shiite militias.In Libya, the interim unity government will face enduring political, economic and security challenges that will make reconciliation very difficult.Excerpt: “Instability and the risk of renewed fighting in Libya’s civil war will persist this year — despite limited political, economic, and security progress — and might spill over into broader conflict."In Syria, the crisis will continue for years to come, and President Bashar al-Assad will struggle to re-establish control over the entire country.Excerpt: “Iran is determined to maintain influence in Syria. [It's] pursuing a permanent military presence and economic deals."Worth noting: An unclassified version of the annual threats report is published while a classified one is presented to the president and other senior officials.The unclassified report didn’t explicitly name the countries that could reach the point of collapse.Read the report.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Belgium delays start of Johnson & Johnson vaccination

    Belgium delayed beyond Friday the start of administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at the company's request, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to issue a recommendation on J&J next week after the U.S. drugmaker delayed its COVID-19 shot and Denmark was dropping a similar vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc over the risk of blood clotting. Belgium said it received the first 36,000 J&J shots earlier this week and was expecting 62,400 more this month, with deliveries for May and June still to be decided.

  • Intel officials call China "unparalleled priority" among world threats

    Top U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials testified before the Senate about worldwide threats facing the nation.

  • We Ranked 18 Amazon Beauty Finds That Have Thousands of Gushing Reviews

    Seriously good stuff here.

  • 3 Knicks trends to watch with 7-year playoff drought potentially ending

    As the regular season winds down, here are 3 trends to watch with the New York Knicks aiming to break their 7-year playoff drought.

  • Drop everything! Dozens of dermatologist-approved anti-aging and hair loss products are on sale today

    Save up to 25 percent on skincare and haircare products by renowned beauty brand ISDIN at Amazon's one-day sale.

  • Analysis: Iran's powerful Guard faces scrutiny after attacks

    The recent sabotage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility is just the latest setback for the country's Revolutionary Guard, though the paramilitary force is rarely publicly criticized due to its power. Its forces failed to stop both an earlier attack at Iran's Natanz facility and the assassination of a top scientist who started a military nuclear program decades earlier. Then on Sunday, the nuclear facility, of which the Guard is the chief protector, experienced a blackout that damaged some of its centrifuges.

  • India, Pakistan held secret talks to try to break Kashmir impasse

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Top intelligence officers from India and Pakistan held secret talks in Dubai in January in a new effort to calm military tension over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, people with close knowledge of the matter told Reuters in Delhi. Ties between the nuclear-armed rivals have been on ice since a suicide bombing of an Indian military convoy in Kashmir in 2019 traced to Pakistan-based militants that led to India sending warplanes to Pakistan. Later that year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew Indian-ruled Kashmir's autonomy in order to tighten his grip over the territory, provoking outrage in Pakistan and the downgrading of diplomatic ties and suspension of bilateral trade.

  • Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca problems are not unexpected — it would be more unusual to have NO vaccine problems

    ‘It was a wise decision to spread the risk. Factories can be hit by a hurricane, run out of a supply, or be hit by contamination that forces them to shut down.’