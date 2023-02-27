Israel increases troops after settler rampage
Israel sent hundreds more troops to the occupied West Bank after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli brothers and settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town on Feb. 27.
A Palestinian gunman opened fire on Monday in the West Bank, critically wounding an Israeli man as a new wave of fighting showed no signs of slowing. The shooting occurred a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank, triggering a rampage by Israeli settlers through a Palestinian town that torched dozens of cars and homes. The Israeli rescue service Mada said Monday's shooting took place at a junction near the Palestinian town of Jericho.
The violence raised doubts about Jordan’s declaration it had received pledges from Israeli and Palestinian officials to calm a wave of violence.
The shooting came a day after Israeli settlers threw stones and torched Palestinian buildings and cars, killing one person, in retaliation for another shooting attack.
Two Israeli brothers killed by a Palestinian gunman at a checkpoint has led to looting and fires by hundreds of Israeli settlers. NBC News' Molly Hunter describes the scenes of chaos, where deadly raids and protests have also taken place in the last month.
Groups of Israeli settlers rioted in the West Bank late Sunday after the fatal shooting of two Israelis by a Palestinian gunman. A Palestinian man was also killed, Palestinian health officials said. The violence came during a rare gathering of security officials at a summit in Jordan. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images
