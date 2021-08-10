Israel investigating May barrage that killed 6 in Gaza

ILAN BEN ZION and RASHED RASHID
·5 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — After initially finding no grounds for disciplinary action, the Israeli military later opened an investigation into an artillery bombardment that killed six Palestinian civilians, including an infant, in the Gaza Strip in May.

To date, no soldiers or senior officers have been punished for the errant fire, which witnesses say came without warning. Human rights groups have long accused the Israeli military of having a poor record of investigating the conduct of its troops, and the Haaretz daily last week accused the army of covering up the incident.

The shelling during the latest war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza took place in the night of May 13. It came ahead of an Israeli bombardment targeting Hamas’s underground tunnel network. Ahead of the tunnel strikes, Israeli artillery bombarded the northern Gaza Strip and struck near a cluster of dilapidated homes belonging to a Bedouin community outside the town of Beit Lahia.

Nasser Abu Fares, 50, a local resident, said relatives were visiting to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and he was standing in the street near his home when the shelling began.

“The first shell fell on my house in this area, and the dust rose, and we ran until we were 100 meters away,” he said.

While the Israeli military often issues warnings or evacuation orders to residents ahead of large-scale operations, Abu Fares said: “No one warned us.”

The barrage killed six people, including three of his daughters and his 9-month-old grandson.

In a statement, the army said an “operational inquiry” was immediately conducted. It declined to provide details, but acknowledged the probe found no signs of criminal negligence.

However, it said “relevant takeaways from the review were used to inform several changes” and that the matter was now in the hands of a high-level investigative body known as the “General Staff Fact-Finding Assessment Mechanism.”

“When an initial allegation or suspicion of misconduct does not by itself reach the level of criminal suspicion, the Military Advocate General’s Corps (MAG) requires additional factual information in order to make a decision whether to open a criminal investigation,” it said.

Comprised of senior military officials and legal experts and headed by a major general, the fact-finding mechanism was formed during Israel's 2014 war against Hamas militants.

It holds broad investigative powers and is meant to assist the military advocate general when deciding whether to open criminal investigations. It also issues recommendations “that will help mitigate the risk of irregular incidents occurring in the future,” the army said.

The army has said the establishment of this mechanism reflects its serious commitment to respecting international legal norms. But critics say the army has a poor record of investigating itself.

"We give little faith to the investigations that the army is conducting and I don’t think it will be different this time,” said Yael Stein, chief researcher of the Israeli rights group B'Tselem.

Her group stopped a longstanding practice of assisting military investigations in 2016 after concluding the probes were not serious and amounted to cover-ups.

She said the main problem is that the investigations typically focus on decisions by low-ranking soldiers while ignoring the broader roles of top commanders or political and legal officials behind these practices. “The policy itself is never investigated,” she said.

The Haaretz daily last week accused the army of hiding the actions it had taken in the aftermath of the shelling. It reported that several low-ranking soldiers involved in the shelling were suspended, but later returned to their positions, and that a battalion commander was transferred to a non-combat position. No senior officers were punished or removed, the paper reported. It did not give the source for its information.

The military's ability to investigate itself is a key issue in an investigation by the International Criminal Court into possible Israeli war crimes in Gaza. Although Israel does not recognize the ICC's authority, the court can try to pursue cases if it concludes that Israel is unwilling or incapable of carrying out a credible investigation.

New York-based Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of carrying out actions that “apparently amount to war crimes ” during the May war. It said Israel's “consistent unwillingness to seriously investigate alleged war crimes” underscored the need for the ICC probe. It has also accused Hamas of war crimes due to its indiscriminate rocket fire at Israeli cities.

The May war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza began after Hamas launched rockets toward Jerusalem in solidarity with stone-throwing Palestinian protesters following heavy-handed police actions against them at a flashpoint holy site.

Israeli airstrikes killed nearly 260 Palestinians, including dozens of militants and 67 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Hamas fired over 4,300 rockets and missiles into Israel, killing 13, including one soldier and two children.

It was the fourth major round of fighting between Israel and Hamas since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian elections.

A day after the deadly shelling near Beit Lahia, the Israeli military reported the destruction of Hamas attack tunnels but made no mention of the artillery fire toward the homes.

Abu Fares said he didn't want money or a house in compensation, only to see those responsible for the bloodshed to be held accountable. “I demand justice,” he said.

___

Rashid reported from Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dad games and feeds his daughter at the same time

    Gamer dad plays and feeds his daughter at the same time

  • Should You Buy Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    Sprott Inc. ( TSE:SII ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before...

  • India voids law that sought billions in retrospective taxes

    India’s government is repealing a controversial tax law under which it pursued billions of dollars from international companies for their past dealings and hopes that scrapping the retrospective levy boosts investor confidence. The legislation will have to be signed by India’s ceremonial president, a formality before becoming law, and will only apply prospectively from May 2012. India's previous government added the retrospective tax, which taxes deals made before the law exists, in 2012 to claim tax from international investors that acquired assets of Indian companies.

  • Who's to blame for the Mets' collapse and tumble out of first place?

    The Mets have spiraled out of first place as the team has failed to be even competitive in seven of its last eight games. So, who is to blame?

  • Iranian stands trial in Sweden for 1980s war crimes, murder

    The trial of an Iranian citizen accused of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s started Tuesday in Stockholm. The trial of Hamid Noury comes just days after hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took office as the highest-ranking civilian leader in the Islamic Republic. Raisi himself took part as a prosecutor in the so-called “death commission” that executed as many as 5,000 people at the end of Iran’s bloody war with Iraq in 1988, complicating how the West will interact with him as negotiators try to save Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

  • U.S. warned Brazil that Huawei would leave it 'high and dry' on 5G

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns about Huawei equipment in Brazil's 5G telecoms network during his visit to the country last week, a White House official said on Monday, but Brazil made no promises about whether it would use products from the Chinese company. U.S. officials also pressed Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, on his efforts to call Brazilian election integrity into question and said the United States had confidence in Brazil's ability to carry out free elections, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez, told reporters on a conference call.

  • Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for murdering sister's rapist in prison

    A Washington state inmate was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison after he murdered his sister's rapist who was housed in the same cell.

  • Lebanon's Aoun shields patriarch after he urged halt to rockets

    President Michel Aoun on Tuesday condemned criticism of Lebanon's Christian Maronite patriarch after he expressed opposition to the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah, warning that insults must be avoided to safeguard national unity. Following a cross-border salvo between Israel and Hezbollah, Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai was sharply critical of Hezbollah on Sunday, saying no group should decide on war and peace and urging the army to halt rocket fire from the south. The border flare-up on Friday drew criticism from Hezbollah's opponents in Lebanon, where hardship is mounting due to a crippling financial meltdown.

  • Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Stalled Following Oil Tanker Attack

    With new president Ebrahim Raisi now in office, Iran says it's ready to resume JCPOA nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, which includes indirect negotiations with the United States

  • Russia showcases new arms at drill near Afghan border

    HARB-MAIDON TRAINING GROUND, Tajikistan (Reuters) - Soldiers from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan used new Russian firearms, flamethrowers and surface-to-air missile launchers in military drills which concluded on Tuesday just 20 km (12 miles) from the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. Moscow and its Central Asian ex-Soviet allies have held two separate sets of military exercises close to Afghanistan this month as Taliban militants overran much of the country's northern provinces directly adjacent to Central Asia. Tajik Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo told reporters at the training grounds the drills were being held with Afghanistan in mind.

  • Troops may soon be required to get a COVID vaccine. What happens if they refuse?

    If President Biden approves the proposed mandate, troops will be required to get their shots by mid-September.

  • Anger as Nigerian diplomat manhandled in Indonesia

    Nigeria says there was "no justification" for an official's mistreatment by immigration officers.

  • GOP Lawmaker Wants To Rename 'Florida's Urethra' Highway After Donald Trump

    "You really didn't think this through, did you?" one critic on Twitter asked of the Florida Republican's widely mocked proposal to honor the ex-president.

  • Likely Pelosi successor Hakeem Jeffries calls out 'hard-left' progressives

    Likely Pelosi successor Hakeem Jeffries calls out 'hard-left' progressives

  • Florida’s Death Toll Now Exceeds DeSantis’ Margin of Victory

    Joe Raedle/GettyFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis made a big bet that keeping Florida open and fighting mask mandates would be political gold, and for a time it looked like he was winning that bet. No more, as the Delta variant has made Florida the epicenter of a new and more transmissible surge of COVID-19. And DeSantis is too dug in fighting mask mandates and peddling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise to make many adjustments even as the number of hospitalizations climb with a rising death rate

  • Official: Protracted Afghan war Pakistan's worst nightmare

    A protracted war in neighboring Afghanistan is Pakistan's “nightmare scenario,” the country's national security advisor said Monday. The U.S. needs to take the lead to get the Afghan government and the Taliban back to the negotiation table, Moeed Yusuf told foreign journalists in the Pakistani capital.

  • Mapping the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan

    Maps of Afghanistan show who controls districts in fighting between the government and Taliban forces.

  • The census is about to set our politics on fire

    The census is about to set our politics on fire

  • Bestselling Author Gives Republicans Some Harsh Truths About Right-Wing Media

    Don Winslow shows how the right is profiting off coronavirus disinformation: "They are laughing at how gullible you are."

  • Trump 'Imagines' How People Would Squawk Had COVID-19 'Attack' Erupted On His Watch

    More than 400,000 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Trump administration.