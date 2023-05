The Telegraph

I'm currently on a trip to Taiwan as a guest of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are a troupe of international journalists, from as far afield as Fiji and Oman. Among those on the trip was an Israeli fellow, but he left on Thursday evening, just three days after he flew across the world to be here. Rockets had begun raining down on his home town, Tel Aviv – and he wanted to be with his kids “when the sirens start”.