Israel Latest: Netanyahu Set to Delay Plan as Protests Escalate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the nation after winning support from a key coalition partner to delay a proposed weakening of the judiciary, following a nationwide strike and street protests by thousands of people.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir agreed to give Netanyahu more time to approve the plans amid unprecedented opposition that paralyzed the economy. The prime minister counted on the far-right backing of Ben Gvir to return to power in elections late last year.

Economy Minister Nir Barkat is among senior officials urging a pause, saying the overhaul is not worth a civil war. The proposals have sharply divided Israeli society and groups both for and against the policy are protesting Monday, increasing the risk of an outbreak of violence.

Biden Not Worried By Any Kind of Civil War (6:40 p.m.)

US President Joe Biden “believes that one of the great things about Israel is its strong history of democracy,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. That said, the president has “concerns” over the legislation and has shared them directly with Netanyahu, he said.

Netanyahu to Address Israel Monday Evening (6:34 p.m.)

Prime Minister Netanyahu will address the nation just after 8pm local time, his office said. He’s expected to clarify whether he will formally delay the judicial overhaul after winning the support of coalition partner Ben Gvir.

He’ll speak from his office rather than the Knesset, the country’s parliament in Jerusalem and the site of mass protests.

Supporters of Judicial Reform Start Protest (6:06 p.m.)

Thousands of supporters of the government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary began to demonstrate outside the Knesset, urging politicians to press on with the controversial legislation. “The people demand legal reform!” they chanted.

They joined thousands more protesters against the proposals, and the two camps shouted “Democracy!” and “Reforms!” at each other as they marched toward the main buildings.

There are no reports of serious incidents to date, though La Familia, a football fans club known for racist remarks and violence, urged supporters to take part.

Coalition Partner Consents to Plan Delay (5:24 p.m.)

Ben Gvir announced that his party agreed to a month’s delay in pressing ahead with the legislation. Whereas the far-right faction had originally insisted the government finish the process by April 4, it will now allow Netanyahu to resume in the Knesset session starting in May. In exchange, Ben Gvir will be given command of a national guard aimed at improving security.

The compromise could clear the way for a formal postponement despite opposition from certain other ministers, none of which had threatened to leave the coalition.

Finance Minster Urges Backers to Defend Policy (3:21 p.m.)

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich said in a broadcast clip that “we cannot allow the halting of the reform that will increase supervision over the courts and strengthen the democracy.”

Saying he and his supporters are in the majority, he urged them to join him in a protest Monday at the Knesset Monday evening. “We will not allow them to steal away the country,” he said.

Labor Leader Says a Delay to Plan Isn’t Enough (2:42 p.m.)

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli said delaying the judicial overhaul isn’t enough to enter a dialogue — the policy needs to be canceled outright. While her party only has four seats in the 120-seat Knesset, she is a leader of the leftist opposition and her stand suggests a difficult road ahead for the government.

Strikes Upend Economy in Bid to Stop Overhaul (2:37 p.m.)

Israel’s biggest labor group triggered one of the most widespread strikes in the country’s history to paralyze the economy and pressure Netanyahu to halt a plan to weaken the judiciary.

The Airports Authority grounded most outbound flights ahead of the busy Passover holiday travel period, while walkouts took place at ports, major retailers and Israel’s largest investment fund, FIMI. Bank Hapoalim BM, one of the country’s largest lenders, closed all its branches.

Israel’s US Embassy Closes Over Strike Call (2:05 p.m.)

Israel’s embassy in Washington DC said it was closed for all activity, including consular work, after public sector strikes spread in Israel. Writing on Twitter, spokesman Elad Strohmayer said the industrial action included all diplomatic missions around the world.

Israeli Markets Rally on Signs of Hold Up (1:45 p.m.)

Israeli markets rose on signs Netanyahu is considering delaying his plan. The shekel strengthened as much as 1.4% against the dollar after erasing earlier losses, while stocks advanced. The yield on the nation’s local-currency 10-year bond fell 11 basis points to 3.82%.

Economy Minister Supports a Halt to Plan (11:23 a.m.)

Nir Barkat said he would back Netanyahu “in his decision to halt and reconsider,” according to a statement. “The reform is necessary and we will do it, but not at the price of a civil war.”

He called on all members of the coalition to stand behind the prime minister, adding “we can not bring down a right-wing government with our own hands. Our strength is in our unity.”

