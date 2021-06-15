  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza in response to 'incendiary balloons'

Charles Davis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Flames are seen after an Israeli air strike hit Hamas targets in Gaza City, Gaza on June 15, 2021.
Flames are seen after an Israeli air strike hit Hamas targets in Gaza City, Gaza on June 15, 2021. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • The Israeli military said it attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

  • The airstrikes came just days after Naftali Bennett took over as Israeli prime minister.

  • There were no immediate reports of casualties. More than 200 Palestinians were killed in May.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Israeli military has launched airstrikes on the Palestinian territory of Gaza in response to reports of "incendiary balloons," according to news reports.

The strikes come just days after Naftali Bennett took over as Israeli prime minister, unseating Benjamin Netanyahu, and weeks after an Israeli campaign killed more than 200 Palestinians, including over 60 children.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it had attacked Hamas compounds in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported. The statement said Israeli stands "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza."

No Palestinians have been reported injured thus far, according to the BBC, which cited Hamas-affiliated media.

Israel said the strikes targeted a Hamas compound that had been used for "terrorist activity."

Earlier, Israel's Fire and Rescue Services said at least 10 fires had been set in southern Israel by incendiary balloons, the Times of Israel reported.

The attacks follow a right-wing nationalist parade in Israel that saw Israeli police fire rubber bullets at Palestinian protesters, per The Wall Street Journal.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The trauma helpline taking calls from Gaza during conflict and beyond

    The distressed caller was on the line from Gaza when an explosion drowned out his voice and the line suddenly went dead. For counselors at the Sawa 121 (One-to-One) Palestinian helpline in Ramallah, it is a grimly familiar end to calls in times of conflict, most recently during the 11-day hostilities between Israel and Hamas in May. "You don't know if they're still alive or not," Sawa co-founder Ohaila Shomar told Reuters at her call centre office in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

  • Israel OKs contentious Jerusalem march, weeks after war

    Israel's new government on Monday approved a contentious parade by Israeli nationalists through Palestinian areas around Jerusalem's Old City, setting the stage for possible renewed confrontations just weeks after an 11-day war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Hamas called on Palestinians to “resist” the march. The parade, scheduled for Tuesday, creates an early test for the fledgling government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett — a patchwork of parties that includes hard-line nationalists as well as the first Arab party to sit in a governing coalition.

  • China sends record 28 fighter jets toward Taiwan

    China flew a record 28 fighter jets toward the self-ruled island of Taiwan on Tuesday, the island's defense ministry said, the largest such display of force since Beijing began sending planes on a near daily basis last year. Taiwan's air force deployed its combat air patrol forces in response and monitored the situation in the southwestern part of the island's air defense identification zone with its air defense systems, the Ministry of National Defense said. The planes included various types of fighter jets including 14 J-16 and six J-11 planes, as well as bombers, the ministry said.

  • Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva

    A day before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to arrive in Geneva for a historic summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, a look-alike was spotted in the Swiss city at a protest calling for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Bare-chested and wearing army pants to mimic summer holiday shots of the real Russian president, protester Alexander Lyubuschin donned a Putin face mask and sat in on a bench of a sunny Geneva square, pretending to neck Vodka. Nearby, a few dozen protesters shouted for Navalny's release from a Russian jail where he is serving a 2-1/2 year sentence.

  • Israel Launches Airstrike on Gaza Strip, Breaking Ceasefire

    The Israeli military said it was “prepared for all scenarios” after it launched airstrikes on Gaza in the early hours of June 16, breaking a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza militant groups.The Israel Defense Forces said airstrikes were targeting “Hamas military complexes” after incendiary balloons were sent into Israeli territory.It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties from the attack in Gaza.The air raid marks the first hostility between Israel and Gaza militants since a ceasefire came into effect on May 21, ending an 11-day conflict that left 257 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.Tensions rose in the region after a controversial right-wing “flag march” went ahead in Jerusalem on June 15. Israeli police said 17 Palestinian protesters were arrested, while the Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 33 Palestinian protesters were injured in clashes in the city. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful

  • Biden Names Nominees for Ambassadors to Mexico and Israel

    President Joe Biden announced plans to nominate Ken Salazar to be the U.S. ambassador to Mexico and Tom Nides to be ambassador to Israel.

  • Black bear shows ‘powerful exit strategy’ when confronted by a grizzly

    A grizzly bear in Glacier National Park spotted a black bear and sought to make it a meal, but the black bear had other plans.

  • Matt Nagy says Justin Fields can’t win Bears’ starting QB job in training camp

    Matt Nagy confmired that Justin Fields won't have a chance to compete for the Bears' starting QB job with Andy Dalton in training camp.

  • Doug Liman Opines On Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Rocket: “It’s Not Going Very High. I Really Think The Moon Or Beyond Is Space” – Tribeca Festival

    Director Doug Liman likes that there’s so much buzz about space these days and takes a teensy part of the credit after news (broken by Deadline) last year that he plans to shoot a film up there with Tom Cruise in collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA. “It’s good. If we can inspire kids […]

  • Report: Trail Blazers interested in Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

    The Trail Blazers are expected to hire Chauncey Billups as coach.

  • Cob is a natural building material that can one day replace cement in construction

    No description available

  • Shamima Begum: I was ‘just a dumb kid’ when I joined Islamic State

    Shamima Begum has said that joining the Islamic State in Syria was a mistake she made as a dumb kid in comments to a British filmmaker. “I don't think I was a terrorist. I think I was just a dumb kid who made one mistake,” she said of her decision as a 15-year-old to run away from home in Bethnal Green, east London, to travel to Syria along with two school friends. After marrying a Dutch ISIL fighter, Ms Begum gave birth to three children, all of whom died of illness. She finally fled the last h

  • New Israeli government approves nationalist march in Jerusalem

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's new government on Monday approved a Jewish nationalist march in Jerusalem, a step that risks inflaming tensions with Palestinians hours after veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu handed over power to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. In the flag-waving procession, planned for Tuesday, far-right groups will march in and around East Jerusalem's walled Old City, where tensions have remained high since 11 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants in May. Palestinian factions have called for a "day of rage" against the Jerusalem march, with memories of clashes with Israeli police still fresh from last month in the contested city's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and in a neighbourhood where Palestinians face eviction in a court dispute with Jewish settlers.

  • Royal Caribbean cruise ship launch, sailings postponed after crew members test positive for COVID-19

    Royal Caribbean has postponed the launch of its Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

  • GM needs workers so badly, it might ease its drug-testing policy

    General Motors is considering loosening its drug-testing policy and raising wages in a bid to attract more workers. It has hundreds of temporary positions to fill, but the staffing agencies it works with are struggling to attract people. The factory in Flint, Michigan, that builds the Heavy Duty variants of the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra needs 450 part-time temporary workers.

  • Video: Tesla Model S Plaid Owner Enjoys Yoke Steering, Adapts Quickly

    When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) first unveiled the Tesla Model S refresh, many were excited to finally see an updated interior. But one piece of the interior had some people scratching their heads. While it looks fun and futuristic, the usability of the yoke style steering wheel was immediately questioned. The missing top of the wheel allows a much more open view of the road and instrument cluster, while also giving the car a more open feeling. And many agree it looks great as well. But how easily

  • Scarlett Johansson explains how her 'Black Widow' character moved away from 'hyper-sexualization' of early MCU films

    Here's everything "Black Widow" stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh told Yahoo when we visited the set in 2019.

  • Netanyahu may be ousted but his hard-line foreign policies remain

    Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on June 13, 2021. AP Photo/Ariel SchalitAfter two years of repeated and inconclusive Israeli elections, the advent of a new coalition government has ended the long era of Benjamin Netanyahu’s prime ministership. Yet he leaves a legacy of hawkish policies that will likely remain intact. As a scholar of Middle Eastern politics, I think that Netanyahu will largely be remembered internationally for three things. These are stymieing the emerge

  • Best Buy is having a huge sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2021—here are all the best deals

    Best Buy is competing with Prime Day 2021 with the Bigger Deal savings event—a huge savings celebration with discounts on tech galore.

  • Suns answer every question, sweep Nuggets out of playoffs after Jokic ejection

    The Suns led in this game before Jokic was ejected.