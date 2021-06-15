Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza in response to 'incendiary balloons'

Flames are seen after an Israeli air strike hit Hamas targets in Gaza City, Gaza on June 15, 2021. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Israeli military said it attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The airstrikes came just days after Naftali Bennett took over as Israeli prime minister.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. More than 200 Palestinians were killed in May.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Israeli military has launched airstrikes on the Palestinian territory of Gaza in response to reports of "incendiary balloons," according to news reports.

The strikes come just days after Naftali Bennett took over as Israeli prime minister, unseating Benjamin Netanyahu, and weeks after an Israeli campaign killed more than 200 Palestinians, including over 60 children.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it had attacked Hamas compounds in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported. The statement said Israeli stands "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza."

No Palestinians have been reported injured thus far, according to the BBC, which cited Hamas-affiliated media.

Israel said the strikes targeted a Hamas compound that had been used for "terrorist activity."

Earlier, Israel's Fire and Rescue Services said at least 10 fires had been set in southern Israel by incendiary balloons, the Times of Israel reported.

The attacks follow a right-wing nationalist parade in Israel that saw Israeli police fire rubber bullets at Palestinian protesters, per The Wall Street Journal.

Read the original article on Business Insider