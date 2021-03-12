Israel 'launching strikes on ships carrying Iranian oil'

James Rothwell
·2 min read
Israeli-owned vessel MV Helios Ray, which was reportedly attacked by Iran - GIUSEPPE CACACE /AFP
Israeli-owned vessel MV Helios Ray, which was reportedly attacked by Iran - GIUSEPPE CACACE /AFP

Israel has attacked a series of ships en route to Syria carrying Iranian oil, according to US media reports, in what appears to be a new front in the regional conflict.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal said that since 2019, Israel has been targeting ships carrying Iranian oil and other cargo. At least a dozen ships were bombed, the newspaper added, citing US and regional officials.

Although the strikes, some of which took place in the Red Sea, damaged the vessels and forced two to return to their ports, none were reportedly destroyed.

In one incident, the newspaper said, Israeli operatives put limpet mines on an Iranian vessel carrying oil while it was anchored near Lebanon.

While Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Iranian forces in Syria, it has not publicly confirmed whether it also conducts operations against the regime at sea. Israeli officials typically decline to comment on reports about its military activity abroad.

It is not the first maritime dispute involving Israel and Iran in recent weeks. In February, a major oil spill from a suspected Iran-owned tanker coated the Israeli and Lebanese coast with more than a thousand tonnes of gloopy, black tar.

Israel’s environment protection minister Gila Gamliel accused Iran of being responsible for the spill in what she described as “environmental terrorism,” though this account is disputed by Israeli intelligence officials.

There is no suggestion of a link between the oil spill on the Israeli coastline and the Wall Street Journal’s reports of Israeli strikes on vessels carrying Iranian oil.

In February, Israel also blamed Iran for attacking one of its ships, the Helios Ray, in the Gulf of Oman.

“Iran is the greatest enemy of Israel. I am determined to halt it. We are hitting it in the entire region,” said Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, at the time.

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey says it has restarted diplomatic contacts with Egypt

    Turkey has resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wants to further cooperation, Turkish leaders said on Friday, after years of tension since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Ankara. Any thaw in ties between the two regional powerhouses could have repercussions around the Middle East, where Cairo and Ankara have sought to influence events in various hotspots and stand on opposing sides in a Mediterranean maritime dispute. Two Egyptian intelligence sources said Turkey had proposed a meeting to discuss cooperation, but suggested the contacts were still only preliminary.

  • Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny moved from initial detention facility: lawyer

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a detention facility in Russia's Vladimir region where he was incarcerated last month and moved to an unknown location, one of his lawyers said on Friday. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, was moved from jail in Moscow last month to serve out a sentence of around two-and-a-half years after a court ruling the West condemned as politically-motivated. He was initially held at the Kolchugino jail in the Vladimir region northeast of Moscow.

  • EU to sanction Chinese officials over human rights abuses of Uighurs

    The European Union is planning to hit China with sanctions over Beijing’s treatment of the Uighur minority, which has been called genocide. The travel bans and asset freezes on four people and one entity will be the EU’s first human rights sanctions on China since the Tiananmen Square uprising was crushed in 1989. Senior officials in Brussels have agreed to use the EU’s new human rights sanctions regime to target those responsible for violations against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, The Wall Street Journal reported. The decision will need to be formally approved, which is expected to happen at an EU foreign affairs ministers’ meeting in March. The names of the officials will not be released until then. It will be the second time Brussels has used the “EU Magnitsky Act” to hit human rights abusers after it was used for the first time on March 2 against Russian officials over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. An EU spokesperson refused to comment on the new sanctions but said that the sanctions over Mr Navalny’s imprisonment “were the first listings under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime but will not be the last.” Activists called on the UK to impose its own human rights sanctions on Beijing. Benedict Rogers, the chief executive of Hong Kong Watch, said the EU move left “no excuse” for Britain to not apply its own measures. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, told the UN Human Rights Council in February that Uighurs were facing abuses on "an industrial scale". The EU sanctions are likely to be applied, despite differing views in the bloc over how to confront China, which Brussels terms a “competitor, partner and systemic rival”. While wanting to confront China over human rights abuses, Brussels is also seeking to ratify an investment accord with Beijing. The sanctions targeted at individuals will not harm the Chinese economy as other sanctions can do. They will be announced as part of a package of sanctions targeting 11 human rights abusers and four entities in China, Eritrea, Libya, North Korea, Russia, and South Sudan, the EU Observer website reported. The new Russian sanctions are linked to abuses in Chechnya. On Thursday night, the EU criticised the electoral reform in Hong Kong, which reduces the amount of elected representatives in the Hong Kong Legislative Council. The EU’s chief diplomat said the move would have a “significant impact on democratic accountability and political pluralism”. Josep Borrell said it was a violation of China's international commitments and warned the EU would "consider taking additional steps".

  • The Giants of U.S. Shale Are Proving OPEC Right With Discipline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s bet that the golden age of U.S. shale is over appears to be a safe one -- for now, at least.A round-up of data on shale drillers shows they’re sticking to their pledge to cut costs, return money to shareholders and reduce debt. If they stay the course, it would validate the OPEC+ alliance’s high-stakes wager that it can curb output and drive crude prices higher without unleashing an onslaught of supply from U.S. rivals.That’s still a big “if,” one that’s keeping the oil market on edge as crude’s rally makes it more tempting for shale producers to go back on their word. But the U.S. shale patch is showing little sign of a true comeback so far, and even a dramatic boost in activity would leave oil output below pre-pandemic levels until late next year. Drillers that have shown signs of straying from the script and boosting production have been punished by investors.Publicly traded explorers that are remaining disciplined on output are helping to keep crude prices aloft, said Michael Tran, managing director for global energy strategy research at RBC Capital Markets. The motives of closely held producers, on the other hand, remain “an open-ended question,” he said. The number of oil rigs has already jumped 80% after bottoming out in August, Baker Hughes data show.The more restrained shale drillers are this year, “the more they can potentially grow production at higher prices next year and beyond,” Tran said.As crude prices climb, the odds of another shale boom rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a March 11 note to clients. Even with flat capital spending, efforts are under way to maintain or grow production at low cost, according to the bank.“At current prices, most U.S. onshore operators are economic, leaving a vast group of operators, from large public companies to private players, in good position to ramp up activity” in the second half of this year and build solid momentum for higher output in 2022, the analysts said.Bloomberg compiled these charts from Bloomberg Intelligence data of publicly listed companies. Companies with production outside of the U.S. are excluded.Muted OutputProducers are keeping their powder dry and barely increasing production at a time when oil prices are recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Companies are instead focused on reducing debt and paying cash back to shareholders through dividends. Companies that recently announced plans to boost output, like Matador Resources Co. and EOG Resources Inc., saw a drop in their share prices.Tight ReinsCapital discipline is the name of the game now. Exploration and production companies are focused on generating free cash flow and strengthening their balance sheets. “What we really need to do is maintain our scale and generate free cash, excess substantial free cash, and push that into reducing debt,” Ovintiv Inc. Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.Efficient DrillingEven as producers cut capital spending, they can keep output flat or slightly higher compared with last year. That’s because as oilfield service companies continue to get better at drilling and fracking, the explorers who hire them are getting more bang for their buck.For an explorer to turn a profit in the Permian’s Delaware, the lowest-cost U.S. basin, an oil price of roughly $33 a barrel is required, down from $40 in 2019, according to BloombergNEF. So-called break-evens refer to the price at which the cost of bringing supplies online is less than or equal to the expected revenue. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at about $66 a barrel on Thursday.“Contract renegotiations, ongoing efficiency gains and process improvements have allowed the oil industry to slash the cost to drill and complete a well,” according to the report.Production LagsThis year’s surge in oil prices should mean the number of rigs will continue to climb from its historic lows, particularly as closely held operators take advantage of higher revenues.But even if drilling expands at a much more aggressive pace than companies are promising, it will be a long time before U.S. shale production reaches its peak again, according to a projection by ShaleProfile Analytics. If the rig count doubled by the end of the year and then holds flat, it would take until the end of 2022 before the industry regains the production it lost during the pandemic, the projection shows.The model assumes no changes in well productivity or in the number of drilled but uncompleted wells.Merger WaveA year of consolidation in the shale industry put a lid on production. Companies including Concho Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc., which once drilled aggressively, have been acquired by larger rivals. Producers are turning their attention inward and focusing on returning capital to shareholders rather than getting more oil out of the ground.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'

    In a highly unusual breach of security last month at the air base that operates the Air Force One presidential aircraft, an apparently aimless intruder went undetected for several hours and walked on and off an airplane on the flight line before his quirky headgear gave him away. An airman in the operations office at Joint Base Andrews, located in Maryland just outside Washington, saw the man on the flight line and became suspicious, partly because of the headgear, and called security. Officials said he never got close to Air Force One.

  • I want year-round outdoor living — dry summers and no snow — on $4,000 a month. Where should I retire?

    I’m a single 54-year-old female looking to retire in the next 10 years, but looking to move to my future retirement spot during the next two years. My monthly retirement budget will be around $3,500-$4,000. Moving to your retirement spot well in advance of actually retiring sounds like a dream, especially if, as I hope, you’ll be able to telecommute to your current job.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Africa proves rocky terrain for Russian and Chinese vaccines

    Russia and China are racing to plug the COVID-19 vaccine gap in Africa, hoping to cement their influence on a continent where many countries have yet to administer a single shot. But, so far, vaccine donations from Beijing and Moscow have been small, the commercial deals they offer are costly, and some African governments are wary about a lack of data. As rich countries ramp up their inoculation drives, Africa, without the resources to pre-order Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, is being left behind.

  • The city of Suzhou highlights Islam’s long history in China

    The labyrinth of alleys and lanes in the old city of Suzhou hides a secret: historical fragments of the long history of Islam in China. Regular stories in the international press highlighting the treatment of Muslims in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region tend to obscure the fact that Islam was once highly regarded by Chinese emperors. From written records and imperial edicts engraved on steles (standing stone slabs monuments) it is clear that these Islamic communities enjoyed the favor of the emperors—especially during the Tang (618-907 AD), Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1912) dynasties.

  • India Wants to Copy American Vaccines. Biden Shouldn’t Fall For It.

    India's petition to suspend Covid-19 vaccine patents would set a dangerous precedent, writes Howard Dean.

  • A Whole New Dimension to Andrew Cuomo’s Disgrace

    Andrew Cuomo’s fall from media sainthood has entered its sexual-harassment phase. The last couple of weeks, there’s been a new accuser or allegation every several days. Let’s review the six accusers: One: Cuomo’s former aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of “pervasive harassment” of women, in both touching — including kissing her on the lips without warning — and sexual comments. Two: Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health-policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, said Cuomo “asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.” Three: Anna Ruch had never met Cuomo when she encountered him at a wedding reception, and the governor “put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back. . . . When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks, and asked if he could kiss her.” Four: Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide to Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo regularly asked her and other female staffers about their dating lives, touched them and commented about their physical appearance. She described an event where he “hugged her, kissed her on both cheeks and then wrapped his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist.” Five: Karen Hinton, who was Cuomo’s press aide when he was secretary of housing and urban development in 2000, said he “summoned her to his dimly lit hotel room and embraced her after a work event. . . . She says she pulled away from Cuomo, but he pulled her back toward his body, holding her before she backed away and left the room.” Six: An unidentified member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff told her supervisors that she had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter, and that Cuomo groped her, according to the Albany Times Union. Needless to say, if the rules Democrats applied to Brett Kavanaugh were still operative — a mere accusation, if even vaguely plausible, and sometimes not even that, is enough to sink someone — Cuomo would be gone yesterday. His accusers, without any apparent coordination, several of them his own former aides rather than political enemies, are describing a consistent pattern of behavior that doesn’t require any wild leaps of faith to believe. What’s more, in the case of Anna Ruch, we have an actual photo of the behavior — and Ruch’s facial expression makes clear that she is not welcoming Cuomo’s hands on each side of her face. Andrew Cuomo is an impulsive, temperamental, sometimes-raging, often-bullying egomaniac prone to spectacular failures of self-awareness, and it’s notable that no one who knows the governor is exclaiming, “Talking to female underlings about their sex lives and pressuring them for a relationship? That just doesn’t sound like the Andrew Cuomo I know!” Some of Cuomo’s denials have been carefully couched, or he’s claimed that his attempts at friendly banter or, incredibly enough, mentorship have been misunderstood. By his own standards, too, he should also be gone yesterday — he was eager to get in front of the “me too” parade when it was politically convenient, and he even changed New York’s law to make the standard for harassment lower in a way that might come back to bite him now. That said, everyone accused of a crime or inappropriate behavior is entitled to some due process, and the allegations against the governor should indeed be investigated by an independent third party. (A genuinely independent third-party investigator, not one appointed by the governor’s office, as he initially suggested.) State attorney general Letitia James has now appointed to conduct that investigation two well-regarded lawyers — a former federal prosecutor who, as acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, oversaw some of the Justice Department’s previous investigation of the Cuomo administration, in which some top officials were convicted on corruption charges (although the governor himself was not charged); and an employment-law expert with extensive experience representing plaintiffs in sexual-harassment cases. In addition, the sixth complainant’s groping allegation has now been referred to the Albany Police Department for a potential criminal investigation, though it is unclear whether the unidentified former staffer will seek to press charges. No one has to await the end of an investigation, though, to conclude that Cuomo catastrophically mishandled the COVID crisis, tried to cover up his failure, lied about when and why he covered it up, and on top of all that, probably can’t be trusted alone in a room with younger female government workers. That he may well remain governor of New York and is likely better than some of the alternatives — including his bumbling left-wing nemesis, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is calling on him to resign — is a stinging indictment of the state he has so ill-served.

  • Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies in South Africa aged 72

    The king, one of South Africa's most influential traditional leaders, had ruled since 1971.

  • French head to Israel for season-opening Champions Trophy

    The French Champions Trophy, the traditional curtain-raiser to the football season in the country, will be played this year in Israel, it was announced on Thursday.

  • Tanzania minister slams 'nonsense' rumours over missing president

    Tanzania's minister for legal affairs on Thursday threatened those spreading "nonsense" rumours over the health of President John Magufuli with jail, without offering details of the leader's whereabouts.

  • Turkey detains 13 for 'insulting' Erdogan on Women's Day

    Turkish police have detained 13 people who participated in a Women’s Day march for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, officials and news reports said Thursday. Thousands of protesters had walked along a street in central Istanbul on Monday to denounce violence against women in Turkey, where more than 400 women were killed last year. The Cumhuriyet newspaper and other media said the suspects were detained for questioning over slogans deemed to be insulting to Erdogan.

  • Nothing’s Off the Table: Gina McCarthy Has Big Plans for the Climate Fight

    The former EPA head is now Biden’s domestic climate czar, on a mission to harness the federal government’s might to stop climate change

  • Family discusses COVID's devastating toll on loved ones

    A New Jersey family lost five loved ones in the first weeks of the pandemic. They are speaking out for the first time. Nikki Battiste has their story.

  • Italy reports 332 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 22,409 new cases

    Italy reported 332 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 376 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 22,409 from 19,749 the day before. Some 361,040 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 345,336, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 100,811 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

  • Nigeria student kidnapping near Kaduna army base

    Residents who heard gunfire overnight thought it was a military exercise at the site in Kaduna state.

  • Japanese Comedian Dresses Up as Batman Villain to Run for Governor

    A Japanese politician is pulling different stunts, including dressing up as a Batman villain, to attract attention to his electoral campaign. Yuusuke Kawai, who is running for governor of Chiba Prefecture, recently appeared on TV wearing makeup that appears to be a recreation of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, reports Kotaku. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, he shared that he is going “for laughs” in his televised political speech as it wouldn’t make the news if he talked about his “true self.”