Israel and Lebanon reach historic deal over disputed maritime border

Israel and Lebanon say they’ve come to an agreement on disputed territory in the Mediterranean Sea. While the historic deal paves the way for oil and gas extraction, the agreement could face a difficult path through the Israeli Parliament. Timour Azhair, deputy bureau chief for Lebanon, Syria & Jordan at Reuters, joins CBS News to discuss how the deal came to be.

