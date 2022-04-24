Israel lifts indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases drop

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has lifted an indoor mask mandate in place for nearly a year as the country’s new cases of coronavirus continue to drop.

The end of the masking requirement took effect Saturday night. Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, elderly care facilities and on international flights.

Israel has seen new cases of COVID-19 drop since the peak of the latest wave of infections in January. Serious cases of coronavirus have plummeted from a high of over 1,200 during the omicron variant outbreak to around 200.

Since the start of the pandemic two years ago, Israel has recorded over 4 million cases of coronavirus and at least 10,658 deaths — over one-fifth of them since January, according to the Health Ministry.

Over 72% of the country's 9.4 million people have at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and nearly half have received three shots.

Israel closed its borders in November after the emergence of the novel omicron variant of the virus, but in the months since has reopened the country to foreign visitors and lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU announces new actions to conserve energy, reduce reliance on Russian fuel

    The European Union (EU) on Thursday released a series of steps and actions citizens can take to reduce energy usage as part of an effort to support to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the European Commission, a branch of the EU, outlined several steps for the average citizen,…

  • LEADING OFF: White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez injured again

    The Chicago White Sox likely will have an update on Eloy Jiménez after the slugging outfielder hurt his right hamstring during Saturday's 9-2 loss at Minnesota. This time, Jiménez was injured when he stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. Jiménez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg.

  • Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

    France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe’s future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. The centrist Macron is asking voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency troubled by protests, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

  • Bangladeshis protest Sweden far-right unrest, Al-Aqsa clash

    Thousands of members of an Islamist group rallied in Bangladesh’s capital on Friday to protest recent violence in Sweden involving an anti-Muslim far-right group and fresh clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque. Protesters from the conservative Islami Andolon Bangladesh group, which supports the introduction of Islamic law in the Muslim-majority secular country, carried banners and placards reading “Sweden Police, Shame, Shame!” and “Stop Brutality in Aqsa Mosque."

  • Watch: Yankees fans throw water, beer at Myles Straw, Oscar Mercado on field

    The ninth inning turned ugly in New York, as emotions flared in the outfield. Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado were pelted with trash as the game ended.

  • Gold prices end lower, post weekly loss of over 2%

    Gold futures end lower on Friday to log a weekly loss, pressured by the potential for a more aggressive interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve to combat rising inflation.

  • Top 10 Gainers Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks gaining on Friday. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to the Top 5 Gainers Today. The US markets are in the red today following hawkish comments by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighting a possible 50 basis […]

  • At a Jewish burial near Kyiv, a Ukrainian rabbi condemns Putin's claim of 'denazification'

    He was a quiet man who attended temple regularly, Rabbi Moshe Azman told NBC News last week as he stood next to Zoreslav Zamojskij’s coffin. “I don’t

  • Former champion Michael Stich: Wimbledon will be 'devalued' by player ban

    The former Wimbledon champion Michael Stich says that this year’s championships will be devalued by the controversial ban of Russians and Belarusians, and has called on the next generation of players to make their voices heard over the issue.

  • Algae farming and an ocean ‘antacid’ among top ideas to fight pollution in Elon Musk’s XPRIZE Earth Day contest

    On Earth Day, the latest round of big-money winners are named in the Elon Musk-backed XPRIZE competition that focuses on grabbing CO2 right out of the air.

  • China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

    China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. China is one of the biggest investors in wind and solar, but jittery leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth plunged last year and shortages caused blackouts and factory shutdowns.

  • Mitch Kupchak, Hornets release statement regarding Borrego’s dismissal

    Kupchak says the team will start their search for a new head coach immediately.

  • GM gets dozens of SUVs across Ukraine border to help move people

    GM responded to Ukraine government plea by delivering dozens of big SUVs to the country amid the war. The trucks will move people out of harm's way.

  • Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

    The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol. St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in Kyiv was ringed by hundreds of worshipers with baskets to be blessed. An older woman bent slowly made her way through the crowd and stands of flickering candles.

  • Slovenians vote in tight race between populists, liberals

    Slovenians are casting ballots Sunday in a parliamentary election that is expected to be a tight race between the ruling right-wing populist party of Prime Minister Janez Jansa and opposition green-liberals in the politically divided European Union nation. The ruling conservative Slovenian Democratic Party and newly formed Freedom Movement have led polls ahead of the vote. Surveys, however, have suggested that there will be no clear winner in the election and that a coalition government will have to be formed after the vote, made up of at least three or four parties.

  • Time Might Not Exist at All, Some Scientists Say

    In the battle of the standard model vs. the quantum model of physics, time is the real loser.

  • Oregon quarterback Bo Nix reacts to first game inside of Autzen Stadium

    "I wasn't expecting that many people for a spring game." QB Bo Nix was impressed with his first Autzen experience and left with glowing reviews.

  • A wolf-colonized island gives new insights into predator and prey relationships

    Sarah Hoy spends winter in a small cabin on a remote, snow-covered island colonized by wolves.

  • Housing: Will rising mortgage rates end the boom?

    The latest numbers show an increase in interest rates

  • Kim Jong-un sends rare praise to outgoing South Korean President Moon in 'letters of friendship' exchange

    North Korean state media outlet KCNA reported there was an "expression of their deep trust" between the two leaders which came in the form of an exchange of letters this week. Moon's office confirmed that he exchanged "letters of friendship" with the North Korean leader. Kim responded to Moon’s letter on Thursday, noting that he “appreciated the pains and effort taken by Moon Jae-in for the great cause of the nation until the last days of his term of office."