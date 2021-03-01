Israel looking to buy 36 million booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets the 4,000,000 person vaccinated in Israel
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is looking to buy 36 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, three times the number it has already bought, in case booster shots are needed later in the year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Netanyahu has made Israel's world-leading COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, and what he has highlighted as his personal role in securing sufficient doses, a showcase of his campaign in the March 23 national election.

Scientists have raised the probability of regular boosts to deal with coronavirus variants. Netanyahu, with an eye on the ballot box, retweeted on Monday a comment from a senior official of his Likud party urging voters to turn to the prime minister's "proven leadership" to ensure "millions" of future doses.

"We are working on bringing a further 36 million vaccines for the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said in public remarks. "The vaccines we have, no one knows how long they last...We need to prepare for the worst scenario. The worst scenario is that we have to vaccinate every half year."

That would mean as many as 36 million doses in the coming year, if all 9 million Israelis require two doses every six months, he said.

"The entire world will compete for those vaccines ...I am again determined to bring Israel to the top of the list."

More than half the Israeli population has received a single dose of the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine, and about 3.4 million of them have received two shots.

On Sunday, Israel approved plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians with Israeli work permits, a step which a rights group said did not go far enough to safeguard Palestinians in occupied territory. The Palestinians have received relatively few doses to date and lag far behind Israel.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural against urban America

    Rita Fentress was worried she might get lost as she traveled down the unfamiliar forested, one-lane road in rural Tennessee in search of a coronavirus vaccine. Then the trees cleared and the Hickman County Agricultural Pavilion appeared. The 74-year-old woman wasn’t eligible to be vaccinated in Nashville, where she lives, because there were so many health care workers to vaccinate there.

  • Third shot on the market: Johnson & Johnson begins one-dose vaccine distribution

    The FDA has authorized the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot, making it the third vaccine cleared to prevent the disease in the U.S. On Sunday, a CDC advisory panel recommended the vaccine for people age 18 and over, paving the way for inoculations as early as this week. Errol Barnett is in Louisville, Kentucky, where doses are being rolled out Monday morning.

  • FDA Emergency Nod for J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Heats Up Competition

    J&J's (JNJ) single shot COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA emergency use authorization. U.S. CDC Advisory Committee also recommends J&J's vaccine.

  • Sports court lifts Iran judo suspension over Israel policy

    Iran’s suspension from international judo events for refusing to let its athletes fight Israeli opponents was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday. The case was prompted by former world champion Saeid Mollaei leaving the Iranian team in 2019, claiming he was ordered to lose matches and withdraw from competitions to avoid facing Israelis. CAS said its judges hearing the Iranian judo federation's appeal decided the International Judo Federation overstepped its own authority with such a severe ban, which was imposed in October 2019.

  • Abu Dhabi’s De Facto Ruler Cements Control Over Oil Firm Adnoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, has cemented his control over the emirate’s state energy company by becoming chairman of a newly-established board of directors.The crown prince also appointed one of his sons, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, as chairman of a smaller six-member executive board at Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., according to tweets on Sunday from the emirate’s media office.Adnoc pumps almost all the oil and gas in the United Arab Emirates, the third-biggest crude producer in OPEC.“This formalizes the crown prince’s role as the head of Adnoc, which had been the case for several years,” said Robin Mills, founder and head of Dubai-based consultancy Qamar Energy. “It provides an important role for his son.”Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer, has been given the additional title of managing director and will sit on both boards.The decision comes after Abu Dhabi in December merged the Supreme Petroleum Council, which used to set the government’s energy policy, with a new Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs. Most of the Adnoc board members were on the SPC.The creation of the 11-member wider board was made at the behest of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed, president of the UAE and the crown prince’s brother. The crown prince has largely run the country -- a federation of seven emirates including Abu Dhabi, the capital -- since 2014, when Sheikh Khalifa had a stroke.Other members of the executive board include Khaldoon Al Mubarak, head of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., and Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE’s energy minister.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship

    Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday his "initial assessment" was that Iran was responsible for an explosion on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman. The ship, a vehicle-carrier named MV Helios Ray, suffered an explosion between Thursday and Friday morning. A U.S. defence official in Washington said the blast left holes above the waterline in both sides of the hull.

  • President Biden Should Expand on the Abraham Accords, Not Abandon Them

    As President Biden begins his engagement with our closest allies and partners in the Middle East, there is an opportunity to build on the momentum of the Abraham Accords to advance U.S. interests and leverage the emerging bonds among our closest regional partners. American leadership was a necessary (though by itself insufficient) condition to the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will remain essential to building cooperative relationships between Israel and other formerly hostile powers. Biden should expand on this inheritance from the Trump administration, not try to move beyond it. The alignment of our regional partners and allies in both the economic and security domains will ensure that the legacy of the Accords incentivizes other states to normalize relations with Israel and forge new economic and security partnerships to meet the myriad challenges posed not only by Iran, but also by the malign influence of China and Russia. Following the announcement of diplomatic normalization between Israel and the UAE in August of last year, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco quickly followed suit. What motivated this move? Certainly, the threat from violent extremism and Iran animated the members, but so too did the promise of cooperation and recovery from the pandemic’s impact on their economies. How can the U.S. capitalize on this momentum to persuade other countries to join and expand the Accords? The first step is to establish trust. This begins with cooperation on security threats that preoccupy the region’s leaders. In addition to restating joint commitments to counter violent extremism, we should ensure close collaboration to address the regional threat from Iran and its surrogates. The State Department can rapidly affirm the interagency review that approved of arms sales providing our regional partners with the tools required to combat shared threats, recognizing that both Russia and China would be happy to fill the void without restrictions. Next, we should expand scale. Discussions should be advanced incrementally and can include the commencement of international flights, the opening of commercial offices, and reducing trade restrictions. It can also include establishing representation for the Accords’ members not already in the Gulf Cooperation Council to provide a multilateral forum for collaboration. Recognizing the steps taken by Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 warrants their inclusion and a corresponding review of our security cooperation to ensure we remain their preferred partner. We must also expand scope. The initial focus on economic, cultural, and social issues was intentional, but was always to meant to expand and address the complex security issues faced by its members, including the regional threats from Iran, violent extremism, and Chinese and Russian malign influence. In this context, the foundational work to establish a regional security architecture to share the burdens and make effective use of the region’s capabilities warrants consideration. This would increase interoperability, expand compliance with international law through integration of forces and the principles to which they adhere, and reduce the commitment of U.S. resources. Perhaps most important, it would serve to constrain and reverse the concerted efforts of China and Russia to expand their influence over a region that has the potential to afford them both clients for strategic-weapon sales and the corresponding relationships that undermine our interests. Finally, the U.S. should lead efforts to institutionalize. Moving beyond the current cluster of bilateral or trilateral arrangements, the U.S. should help establish a secretariat among the Accords’ members (including Egypt and Jordan) to accelerate developments, provide a forum to expand membership, and organize these activities under a single umbrella. Conducting bilateral discussions can be complicated but can be pursued more effectively in some instances within a multilateral forum. The U.S. can consider appointing a special envoy to elevate the profile of the secretariat and signal its importance to existing and future members. This mechanism should continue to align strategic investment tools such as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Export-Import Bank (EXIM), which both played critical roles in securing and implementing the Accords. Without U.S. leadership, the historic agreements would not have been concluded; absent sustained investment, they will fail to achieve their potential. This would constrain the region’s economic recovery from the pandemic, undermine any negotiation with Iran, erode support for counterterrorism cooperation, open a door to Russian and Chinese malign influence, compromise regional stability, discourage essential cooperation, and provide an opportunity for ISIS’s and al-Qaeda’s resurgence. Naturally, the inverse holds if we seize the opportunity that the region’s historic transformation offers. We could build upon it to enhance regional stability, security, and trade and the opportunity of a U.S.-led regional security architecture built to safeguard an economic foundation that will endure, reducing our costs while constraining our adversaries. The Abraham Accords constitute the beginning of a regional evolution requiring American leadership to ensure its growth and development. The alignment of our regional partners and allies in both the economic and security domains constrains Iran, but equally important, it limits the malign influence of China and Russia, both of which oppose us and neither of which recognizes Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge (the principle that Israel must have more and better weapons than its neighbors). They will also continue to manufacture and exploit fissures among the U.S. and its regional partners if we fail to seize this historic opportunity in the region to advance America’s interests with significantly fewer resources and more capable partners, integrated like never before. Though he’s unlikely to admit it, Biden received something of a gift from the Trump administration with the Accords. What comes next is up to him.

  • How to remove the Ford Bronco's grille

    It's neither as difficult nor time consuming as you might think.

  • Gal Gadot Wears Tiffany & Co to Present at the Golden Globes

    Gal Gadot nods to her fictional counterpart, Diana Prince, who wore Tiffany & Co. in Wonder Woman 1984.

  • Exclusive: Mexico's president expected to ask Biden to share U.S. vaccines, say sources

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected to ask President Joe Biden to consider sharing part of the U.S. coronavirus vaccine supply with its poorer southern neighbor when the two leaders hold a virtual summit on Monday, U.S. and Mexican officials said. Biden is open to discussing the matter as part of a broader regional effort to cooperate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but will maintain as his “number one priority” the need to first vaccinate as many Americans as possible, a White House official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Lopez Obrador has been one of the most vocal leaders in the developing world pressing the richest countries to improve poorer nations’ access to the vaccines.

  • Big Short’s Michael Burry Is Betting On These 11 Stocks

    In this article, we examined Big Short’s Michael Burry bets on 11 stocks amid his warning over the stock market collapse ahead. Click to skip ahead and see Michael Burry’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Scion Asset Management chief Michael Burry, who is famous for his billion-dollar bet on the US housing crash in 2008, warned […]

  • Here's why Jason Sudeikis accepted his Golden Globe in that tie-dye hoodie

    Jason Sudeikis, who won a Golden Globe for his role in "Ted Lasso," lit up the internet with buzz about his acceptance speech and casual appearance.

  • Minneapolis on edge ahead of George Floyd murder trial

    The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd is set to begin in just one week, and tension is palpable in many parts of the city.What's happening: Barbed-wire fences, concrete barriers and plywood are fortifying city buildings and private towers downtown, as officials prepare for the possibility of large crowds and civil unrest.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers will be on hand to help with security.Businesses are grappling with whether to board up or stay open.Protesters are vowing to show up downtown to demand justice and more police accountability.And organizers at 38th and Chicago are planning to create "space for grief, love and community-building" at the site of George Floyd's killing.What you're saying: "Way more on edge than normal." "Anxious about civil unrest." "Very concerned that police/security presence will escalate the situation again." "Scared that justice won’t be served, but determined and ready to stand with my neighbors and raise my voice."What's next: City staff will hold another briefing at 10 a.m. Monday to go over plans ahead of the March 8 start of jury selection. Watch here.The Minnesota Court of Appeals, meanwhile, will hear oral arguments in the prosecution's request to reinstate third-degree murder charges ahead of the trial.What you can do: Cassie Sawyer, a Twin Cities therapist who specializes in race-based trauma, has seen an influx in clients since May.She recommends leaning on community, especially "people you feel safe with and that you trust," moving your body through walking, dancing or art, and tapping into spirituality or ancestral wisdom.Sawyer's practice, Root to Crown Healing & Wellness, offers reduced rates to Black, Indigenous and people of color clients who suffer financial hardship.Go deeper: Torey's dispatch from downtown in Axios Today.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh transferred to second hospital in ambulance

    The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to another hospital by ambulance where he will undergo tests for an pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was taken from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital at 11.15am on Monday morning. Buckingham Palace said doctors would continue to treat him for an infection but would also "undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition". "The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," it said. In 2011, the Duke received treatment for a blocked coronary artery after suffering chest pains. A "minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting" was performed, which was said to have given him a new lease of life. The Duke was carefully shielded as he left the private King Edward VII hospital in Central London. Large umbrellas were used as a protective screen as he was transferred into a waiting ambulance (below).

  • Countries urge drug companies to share vaccine know-how

    In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. The factories are all still awaiting responses.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • The Queen accepted several horses from the ruler of Dubai after he was accused of kidnapping his daughter

    Sheikh Mohammed's daughter, Princess Latifa, says she was beaten on her father's orders and imprisoned after a failed escape attempt.

  • The Senate filibuster has a racist past and present. End it so America can move forward.

    The filibuster hurts all of us, not just the Black community. Anyone who needs real change or help loses out to the Republican obsession with power.

  • European Commission raises hopes of coronavirus vaccine passports to ease travel for work and tourism

    European Union plans for a coronavirus vaccine passport could be opened up to British tourists and other non-EU holidaymakers, Brussels said on Monday.. Ursula von der Leyen said the EU-wide “Digital Green Pass” would be proposed this month and that it could be a first step towards a virus passport for travel from outside the bloc. "The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans‘ lives. The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the EU or abroad - for work or tourism,” the European Commission president said. The chief spokesman for the European Commission said the process would be done "step by step". “We work on a European solution now, this is where we start and then anything else would need to come after,” he said. "We’re of the view that in collaboration with the World Health Organisation there should be a way to scale this up globally." The UK said it was looking into the idea. “The Department for Transport will work and speak to countries across the world in terms of how they may look to introduce passports," the Prime Minister’s spokesman said in London. The Green Pass will include information such as whether the carrier has ever had coronavirus, been tested or vaccinated and is aimed at “facilitating safe free movement in the European Union.” The legislation will be put forward on March 17. Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said that work should be speeded up to save the summer season and enable safe travel from the UK. “It is important to have the tools ready to start mobility and make Europe a safe travel destination again as soon as the virus incidence data allows for this,” Ms Maroto said at a meeting of EU tourism ministers in Lisbon.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, moves hospital for heart tests

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was transferred to a different hospital in central London on Monday to have tests for a pre-existing heart condition and receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to London's private King Edward VII hospital two weeks ago for treatment for an unspecified infection that is not related to COVID-19. On Monday, Buckingham Palace said he had been moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital, which is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, for further treatment and observation.