Israel may have already achieved COVID-19 herd immunity, experts say

Peter Weber
·1 min read

About 56 percent of Israel's 9.2 million citizens are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 15 percent have recovered from the disease, putting Israel squarely in herd immunity territory, Israeli public health experts tell the news and travel site Israel21c. Herd immunity, or the point at which enough people in a population have developed antibodies to a disease that non-immune people are protected, is estimated to kick in at about 65 percent to 70 percent with COVID-19, explained Dr. Eyal Leshem at Israel's Sheba Medical Center, the country's largest hospital.

"We're seeing a decline in the number of cases now despite the return to mass gatherings and schools following the third lockdown, because most of the people the infected person will meet are immune by now," Leshem said. Israel has an aggressive, very successful immunization program, but children aren't yet vaccinated and neither are all adults, so it isn't out of the woods entirely.

Currently, Israel is closed to most non-citizens, and when tourism resumes, "Israel is expected to be a very safe place for travelers because of our lower risk of transmission," Leshem told Israel21c. As long as travelers are fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus, tourism will have "a reasonable risk-benefit balance" for Israel, too, but "there are no magic tricks here," he added. "If unvaccinated people travel without full quarantine and testing, we will increase the risk of reintroducing the disease to Israel."

  • Brazil confirms first case of South African variant, makes room for soaring COVID-19 deaths

    Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the world's worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for burials. Sao Paulo, the country's biggest city, on Wednesday said it would begin opening some 600 new graves per day, well beyond the record of 426 burials in a day on March 30. The detection of the South African variant adds to concerns that a brutal COVID-19 wave battering Brazil may keep breaking grim records for weeks to come.

  • Asia's rising coronavirus cases a worry as vaccine doubts cloud campaigns

    India, South Korea and Thailand faced mounting coronavirus infections on Thursday, undermining cautious hopes that Asia might be emerging from the worst of the pandemic as worries about safety threatened to delay vaccination drives. India reported a record 126,789 new cases, the third day this week tallies have surged to more than 100,000, catching by surprise authorities who have blamed crowding and a reluctance to wear masks as shops and offices reopen. More infectious variants of the virus may have played a role in India's surge, some epidemiologists say, with hundreds of cases found of variants first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

  • Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

    It’s hard to tell since they weren’t directly compared in studies. “Luckily, all these vaccines look like they’re protecting us from severe disease,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, citing study results for five vaccines used around the world and a sixth that’s still in review.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel raise an eyebrow at Matt Gaetz asking Trump for a blanket pardon

    Americans are getting vaccinated — and professionally groomed, finally — but COVID-19 isn't done with us yet, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "The U.K. variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S., making it the most sickening British import since Piers Morgan." "Speaking of awful things about to go away," Colbert said, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) "is currently under investigation for violating federal sex-trafficking laws for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. ... Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, but sources say that just before the previous president left office, Gaetz asked for a blanket pardon" for "any illegal activity he's ever done — like innocent people do." Thanks to his close relationship with Trump, Gaetz "had reason to believe he might get that pardon," but White House lawyers reportedly shot down the request as a bad precedent, he said. "Do you know how shady you have to be for No. 45's lawyers to go, 'No that's a bad look'?" He turned that into a Rudy Giuliani joke. But Gaetz isn't a total pariah — he's a featured speaker at a pro-Trump women's group conference, Colbert said. "You could say that's putting the fox in the hen house, but Gaetz would rather hang out with the eggs." The Late Show had some other ideas for mismatched speakers. Gaetz asking Trump for a pardon, "that's not suspicious," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. "You know you haven't done anything wrong when you check in with the president to ask for a pardon in case you happen to get accused of a sex crime somewhere down the line." Trump "weighed in on the story with a two-sentence statement" insisting Gaetz never asked him for a pardon, he said, but that's after his advisers reportedly "talked him out of a full-throated defense of Gaetz. Which is sad, because Matt Gaetz really was the son Donald Trump never had, even though he had a couple." "Aides say that Trump is focused on getting friendly Republicans elected in the 2022 midterms, and if Republicans can take the House, Trump loyalists have said that they would push to install Trump as the new speaker of the House," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. "Yeah, because that's what Trump's good at, speaking." You can watch him imagine how aides would try to sell that idea to Trump below. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • An HIV Vaccine Based On The Moderna COVID Vaccine Is Getting Promising Results

    A new HIV vaccine, based on the Moderna COVID-19 inoculation, has shown a 97% antibody response rate in Phase I clinical trials. Currently, HIV affects more than 38 million people globally. If approved, this vaccine could become the first stage of a multi-step strategy to combat HIV and other viral diseases. The vaccine successfully stimulated the production of rare immune cells needed to generate antibodies against HIV, which causes AIDS and interferes with the body’s ability to fight infections, reported non-profit organizations IAVI and Scripps Research. “This study demonstrates proof of principle for a new vaccine concept for HIV, a concept that could be applied to other pathogens, as well,” said William Schief, a professor and immunologist at Scripps Research and executive director of vaccine design at IAVI’s Neutralizing Antibody Center (NAC). The vaccine is meant to act as an immune primer that triggers the activation of cells via a process called “germline-targeting,” according to The European Pharmaceutical Review. Its purpose is to act as the first step in a vaccine regimen that would elicit the production of a variety of broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs). Stimulating this type of response has reportedly been pursued in HIV research for decades because it targets a structural aspect of the virus that does not vary much from strain to strain. The surface of HIV cells has proteins called spikes. The vaccine works to disable them from entering human cells. While a 97% response rate is exceptionally positive, it is important to note that this is representative of an initial study of 48 adult volunteers who enrolled in the trial. Phase I testing marks the first time a vaccine is tested on a small group of adults in order to evaluate its safety and measure immune responses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the next step, Phase II, would be to expand the clinical study and give the vaccine to people similar to those for whom the new vaccine is intended. By Phase III, the vaccine is given to thousands of people to test efficacy and safety before being submitted for a rigorous approval and licensing process. Often, vaccines undergo a Phase IV in which the vaccine would go through a formal, ongoing study even after it’s been approved. “As a next step, IAVI and Scripps Research are partnering with the biotechnology company Modern to develop and test an mRNA-based vaccine that harnesses the approach to produce the same beneficial immune cells,” the organizations said in a joint statement. “Using mRNA technology could significantly accelerate the pace of HIV vaccine development.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What Happens If You Get COVID Between Vaccines?The Biggest Dating App Flex Is Being Vaccinated9 Common Vaccine Myths, Debunked

  • African Union drops plans to buy COVID vaccines from India's SSI, pivots to J&J

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The African Union has dropped plans to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India for African nations and is exploring options with Johnson & Johnson, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. The institute will still supply the AstraZeneca vaccine to Africa through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, John Nkengasong told reporters, but the African Union would seek additional supplies from Johnson & Johnson.

  • Coronavirus: 'We are seeing so many younger patients'

    The U.S. is in a unique situation: The country’s vaccine rollout has gone significantly better than expected and yet, COVID-19 cases are still going up in various parts of the country as coronavirus fatigue sets in yet again.

  • Polk County deaths jumped almost 20% in 2020 thanks to COVID

    Data: Polk County Medical Examiner; Chart: Axios VisualsPolk County’s deaths increased almost 20% last year, up 706 from 2019, according to a report presented to supervisors Wednesday by Polk County medical examiner Joshua Akers.Statewide deaths were up by almost 5,000, or just over 16%, according to a separate preliminary report released last week.Why it matters: It's a sobering reminder of the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the importance of vaccines and maintaining precautions like wearing a mask.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: COVID-19 has been the underlying cause of death for at least 5,192 Iowans and a contributing factor in at least 644 others, according to Wednesday’s state data.At least 528 Polk County deaths are attributed to the disease.The big picture: Our numbers are reflective of national mortality stats, which saw the death rate jump by 15.9% between 2019 and 2020.COVID was responsible for about 1 in 10 deaths.It was the third-leading overall cause of death — behind heart disease and cancer. It was also the leading cause of death among Hispanics, highlighting the pandemic's disproportionate impact on populations of color.The bottom line: "A 20% increase is a big deal. I hope people use this as a reminder about what is at stake and to, at minimum, mask up," Polk County supervisor Matt McCoy told Axios.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Women under 60 at far greater risk of rare clotting after AstraZeneca shot: German official

    Instances of rare clotting in women aged under 60 who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine were 20 times higher than would normally be expected, Christian Bogdan, a member of Germany's vaccine committee, said on Wednesday. His comments came as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Britain's medical regulator acknowledged a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine to rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts. Most cases have been reported in women and, although very rare, their higher prevalence in a particular population group over a defined timeframe represented a "very clear risk signal", Bogdan told an online briefing.

  • Walgreens to switch second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to CDC's recommended timing

    Walgreens will shorten the window between the first dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine and the second from four weeks to the CDC's recommended three.

  • Jeff Bezos says Amazon supports a corporate-tax hike, arguing that Biden's infrastructure plan will require 'concessions from all sides'

    Bezos released a statement touting Biden's plan as "a bold investment in American infrastructure."

  • ‘Modern Family’ star Jesse Tyler Ferguson lists California estate for $7M. Take a look

    The “1928 Spanish Colonial” owned by Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita was featured in Architectural Digest in 2018.

  • CDC says now-dominant variant poses risk even with nearly 20% of U.S. fully vaccinated

    The U.S. COVID-19 vaccine push continued to gain ground on Wednesday with 19% of the population now fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though experts remain concerned about stubbornly high case numbers that continue to rise.

  • Americans Are Being Warned Not to Travel to Canada Even If They're Vaccinated

    “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," reads the website.

  • The Daily Show's Trevor Noah explains 'vaccine passports,' explores why Fox News hates them so much

    "As more and more people get vaccinated, it's going to get safer for all sorts of places to open up again," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "But the question is, how will businesses know which of their customers have actually been vaccinated?" One idea is gaining traction and making talking heads explode. "Yes, welcome to the world of 'vaccine passports,' which I think are a great and simple way to show that you're immune from corona," Noah said. "I mean, I've just been going around yelling that I've been shot, and you'd think people would relax knowing that I've been vaccinated, but they always seem to freak out. People are weird." Vaccine passports "can help give businesses peace of mind," Noah said. "American businesses want to know that the customers legally carrying assault rifles into their store aren't going to sneeze on anyone." Carrying around proof of vaccination "may sound like a novel idea, but it's really nothing new," he added. "People already have to prove that they've been vaccinated for a ton of reasons," but "just like most things in America, vaccine passports aren't without controversy. In fact, Republican governors in Texas and Florida have already banned businesses in their state from requiring one. And the very idea of vaccine passports has Fox News so freaked out, they've started standing up for the undocumented." Noah showed some Fox News clips and tried to inject some calming humor. "First of all, this is not 'the end of human liberty in the West' — that happened in 2001, when they shut down Napster," he joked. "And look, they can say that this is Nazi Germany, but nobody's forcing you to get a vaccine passport. Like, if you don't want one, don't get one. You'll just have to pay a coyote to sneak you into Dunkin Donuts." "Just because Fox News is being dramatic doesn't mean that there aren't some legitimate concerns around a vaccine passport — especially if that passport ends up being a smartphone app," Noah noted. "Not everybody has a smartphone ... but paper vaccine passports could have all kinds of issues, too. They can be forged, they can get lost, a girl could trick you into writing your phone number on it, and now she's vaccinated." Watch his suggested solutions below. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • Politics latest news: Moderna vaccine could be reserved for young people, JCVI member suggests amid review of AstraZeneca jab

    SNP open to voting for Covid passports in England Halt AstraZeneca jab for younger people, says adviser Philip Johnston: We may never be permitted to return to normal Coronavirus latest news: Follow updates in our live blog Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The new Moderna vaccine could be reserved for young people amid fears over the risk of blood clots from the AstraZeneca jab, a member of the Government's vaccination advisory board has said. The Moderna jab is the third to be approved in the UK, after the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, and begins its rollout in Wales today. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it was possible doses of the Moderna jab could be reserved for young people, if the UK's medicines regulator decides to pause the rollout of the AstraZeneca version in that age group. Asked if different vaccines could end up being reserved for certain groups as more vaccines come on stream, owing to fears over blood clots in younger people, he told BBC Breakfast: "That's certainly possible. We are seeing another vaccine coming in (Moderna), and further vaccines are approaching licensure, and I know that the UK has made contracts for quite a wide range of different vaccines. "As time goes forward we will have much more flexibility about who can be offered what." Paul Scully, a business minister, said the Moderna jab could be offered to patients in England within "a few days". The MHRA is still considering what to do about reports of blood clots in a very small number of people who have had the AstraZeneca jab. Dr Maggie Wearmouth, who also sits on the JCVI, has recommended that the rollout is paused in young people until more is known about possible side effects. Mr Scully said the AstraZeneca vaccine was "safe". Follow the latest updates below.

  • Former Aide Describes Cuomo Groping Incident: ‘Wasn’t Just a Hug’

    The woman who accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of groping described the incident in an interview with the Times Union published on Wednesday. The woman’s identity was not disclosed by the paper, although she is known by employees at the state’s executive mansion. The incident allegedly occurred in November 2020, after Cuomo asked her to come to his office to fix a problem with his cell phone. When she reached the office, the woman said Cuomo began to hug and touch her in a sexual manner. “That wasn’t just a hug,” she told the Times Union. “He went for it and I kind of like was, ‘Oh, the door is right there’….I was mortified that a woman who works here is going to come in and see.” When the woman protested that the governor’s action would get them both in trouble, he allegedly responded “I don’t care” and slammed the office door shut. “He came right back and he pulled me close and all I remember is seeing his hand, his big hand. I remember looking down like, ‘Holy sh**,'” the woman said, alleging that the governor groped her breast under her shirt but above her bra. “I was just so confused and so taken aback by it….He never said anything, which was odd.” The woman said she had no choice but to return to work, for fear of losing her career: “If I told someone, I’m done. And who do you tell?” The woman continues to come to work at the state Capitol, despite receiving fewer assignments and what she describes as an occasional “dirty look” from other employees. Nine women have come forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, detailing alleged incidents of unwanted touching kissing. Two of the incidents were photographed, with Cuomo grabbing and kissing the face of a resident of Greece, N.Y., and grabbing the face of a guest at the wedding of former aide Gareth Rhodes. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized if he “acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable.” Investigators appointed by Attorney General Letitia James are conducting a probe of the allegations. The governor is also facing investigations over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes. An analysis by the Empire Center found that Cuomo’s March 25, 2020, executive order requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients may have caused between several hundred to over 1,000 additional deaths.

  • Donors must show negative COVID test results to attend Republican National Committee spring retreat

    In order to attend the Republican National Committee's spring donor retreat in Florida this week, which will include remarks from former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, guests must first "take a COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen test and receive a negative result," The Washington Examiner reports. An email sent to wealthy contributors invited to the event states that even those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must get tested and submit negative test results to the RNC in order to receive their credentials, the Examiner reports. "If you or members in your party fail to fulfill this requirement, you will be denied entry to the 2021 RNC Spring Retreat," the email said. A Republican National Committee official confirmed the email's authenticity. This is a sharp contrast with Republicans who are publicly speaking out against the idea of a "vaccine passport," which offers verified proof of vaccination. People with that kind of document would likely be able to travel without quarantining and go to concerts and other large events. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) prohibited state government agencies from issuing any "standardized documentation for the purpose of certifying an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status to a third party," and on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed his own executive order banning any government-mandated vaccine passports. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • How a Designer Rescued This Home From Bad 1980s Design

    The first step in updating this contemporary Long Island house? Letting go.