Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Sunday that it could halt Israeli airlines' flights to Dubai in the next few days due to a dispute over security arrangements, but is looking at rerouting them to Abu Dhabi instead.

An Israeli official said current security arrangements for three Israeli airlines that fly into Dubai International Airport - El Al, Israir and Arkia - were due to expire on Tuesday, leaving negotiators 48 hours to find a solution.

Direct flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates began after the two countries' formalised ties in 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have since visited the Gulf state.

Israeli airlines are under the authority of Israel's Shin Bet security service, which said it had encountered differences with its Dubai counterparts that could halt flights, but did not elaborate on what those differences were.

"Should the Israeli carriers' flights on this line indeed be halted, the possibility of transferring the Israeli flights to Abu Dhabi is being examined," Shin Bet said in a statement.

The Dubai government's media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Emirati state carrier flydubai would be likely to benefit if Israeli carriers stop flying to Dubai as it operates direct flights to Tel Aviv.

Spokespeople for El Al and Israir said their flights to Dubai were on schedule, for now. Arkia had no immediate comment.

(Writing by Dan Williams, Steve Scheer and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan condemns 'contemptible' timing of China-Russia partnership

    Taiwan on Saturday condemned as "contemptible" the timing of China and Russia's "no limits" partnership at the start of the Winter Olympics, saying the Chinese government was bringing shame to the spirit of the Games. China and Russia, at a meeting of their leaders hours before the Winter Olympics officially opened, backed each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West. Russia voiced its support for China's stance that democratically-governed Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposition to any form of independence for the island.

  • I'm a New Yorker who visited Charleston, South Carolina, for the first time. Here are 5 reasons I already want to go back.

    From trying more restaurants to exploring new neighborhoods and boating, our reporter says there's still so much she wants to do in Charleston.

  • Biden Nominates Stephanie Dawkins Davis To 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals

    As discussions surround a potential Supreme Court appointment, Black women should be elected to all types of offices, but the Biden administration has committed to diversity when it concerns the judicial branch. So far, the Biden administration has nominated 75 judges to federal courts – of the 40 confirmed judges, 80% are women, and 53% are people of color. This includes U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs, who is considered on the shortlist for Justice Stephen Breyer’s Supreme Court s

  • Cuba's 'frozen in time' status reflects impact of longest sanctions regime in modern history

    Sixty years after the U.S. signed into law the embargo against Cuba, Cubans say it has a significant impact on their daily lives.

  • Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong reported 351 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic, further pressuring the government's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy as other major cities opt to live with the virus. Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a news conference she expects cases to rise "exponentially" following the Lunar New Year holiday due to an increase in family and social gatherings and appealed several times for people to stay indoors. "Stay at home, please," Chan said as she again urged people, especially the elderly, to get vaccinated.

  • UN finds North Korea increased missile capabilities: report

    A confidential United Nations report found that North Korea developed its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and gained millions of dollars in revenue from international cyberattacks, according to Reuters, which obtained an excerpt of the report on Saturday.In an annual report submitted to the U.N. Security Council on Friday, independent sanctions monitors detailed the extent of North Korea's weapons development in 2021. While the...

  • Russia eases COVID restrictions as daily cases hit record

    Russia will ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday, the consumer health watchdog announced on Saturday, despite reporting a record daily number of cases as the Omicron variant spreads across the country. According to the latest order from the consumer health watchdog, from Sunday people will no longer need to self-isolate after contacting those infected with COVID-19. In Moscow, schools and nurseries may end isolation requirements for pupils from next week, the capital's coronavirus task force said.

  • 'My Mom Does Not Like It': Inside A Nighttime 82nd Airborne Jump as Troops Wait to Deploy

    There's pride within the 82nd's ranks, serving in the division tasked with being America's shock troops.

  • These 3 Stocks Could 10x Your Money by 2035

    Holding a diverse mix of high-quality stocks could allow your portfolio to flourish in over a decade.

  • Metres to go in effort to free Moroccan boy from well

    Moroccan rescuers say they have only meters to go as they progress in their careful, nerve-racking but increasingly urgent effort to rescue Rayan, a five-year-old boy trapped underground whom they hope to find alive.

  • Analysis: As Mideast wars encroach on UAE, US gets drawn in

    The wars of the wider Middle East that long surrounded the United Arab Emirates now have encroached into daily life in this U.S.-allied nation, threatening to draw America further into a region inflamed by tensions with Iran. Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched missile and drone attacks since January targeting the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms home to oil-rich Abu Dhabi and the skyscrapers and beaches of Dubai. American forces at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, home to some 2,000 U.S. troops, twice have opened fire with their own Patriot missiles to help intercept the air assaults by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

  • Pete Carmichael Jr. declined to interview for Saints head coaching job

    Longtime Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. declined to interview for the team's head coaching job:

  • On the courthouse corner in Worcester, a call for peace, US caution in Ukraine

    The group took to the corner of the courthouse at Main and Myrtle streets in Worcester Saturday in solidarity with a “Global Day of Action” urged by several anti-war organizations.

  • Are aircraft carriers a source of national pride – or a ludicrous waste of money?

    Aircraft carriers have been around since the First World War. If the usual laws of military Darwinism applied, they would be extinct by now, gone the way of the battleship which was eventually just too costly, resource-hungry and vulnerable to survive. But no. The carrier is flourishing. Fourteen navies operate them. The US has 11. They have become as much a national phallic symbol as Dreadnoughts were at the start of the last century – and they attract the same sort of controversy.

  • In opening of Winter Olympics, chances at politicking abound

    For all the talk of a diplomatic boycott, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has managed to attract a globe-spanning roster of presidents, royals and other dignitaries to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. What does, from Beijing’s perspective, is presenting an image that China has emerged as a global power whose authoritarian style of government can go head-to-head with a world dominated by the U.S. and its fellow democracies. “There is a strong authoritarian tilt among the list of leaders attending,” said Andrew Yeo, a politics professor at The Catholic University of America and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

  • Mexican cartels now use IEDs as well as bomb-dropping drones

    In the war raging between drug cartels in western Mexico, gangs have begun using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on roads to disable army vehicles. The self-defense movement in the town of Tepalcatepec, in western Michoacan state, said improvised land mines severely damaged an army armored car late last week. A spokesman for the movement, which is battling the Jalisco cartel, supplied photos showing a disabled army light armored vehicle on a road with damage he said was caused by such a mine.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • Key takeaways from South Carolina's home blowout loss to No. 22 Tennessee takeaways

    What we learned as the South Carolina Gamecocks were ran off its own floor by the Tennessee Volunteers.

  • What do you do with an armadillo in your yard?| ECOVIEWS

    Armadillos are mostly active at night. As they root around in the yard, they leave scooped-out areas a few inches wide and equally deep.

  • Error in article fuels ivermectin misinformation online

    Global news agency Reuters published an article that said a Japanese company found ivermectin to be effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in human trials. The article was corrected to say that trials were non-clinical, meaning they did not test on people, but social media posts are still spreading the article's original incorrect assertion that the drug was proven effective against Covid-19 in human test subjects.The headline of the January 31, 2022 Reuters article originally