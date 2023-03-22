Israel missiles hit arms depot in Syria's Aleppo airport: monitor

9
Lisa Golden
·2 min read

An Israeli missile strike destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iran-backed militias at Syria's Aleppo airport Wednesday, a war monitor said, with authorities saying the strike put the airport out of service.

It was the second such attack in a month on the airport in Syria's second city, which has been a major conduit for relief flights since a February 6 earthquake devastated swathes of northern Syria and neighbouring Turkey.

The pre-dawn strike targeted "the airport compound and a weapons depot belonging to pro-Iranian forces on the airport's perimeter," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights group said.

The Britain-based war monitor said the arms depot was "completely destroyed".

The Syrian defence ministry reported "damage" but did not immediately mention any casualties.

"Around 3:55 am (0055 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack... targeting Aleppo international airport, leading to some material damage," a ministry statement said.

"A number of missiles" were fired from the Mediterranean west of the coastal city of Latakia, it added.

The transport ministry said the strikes caused damage to the runway and to airport equipment, forcing all flights to be redirected to Damascus or to Latakia on the Mediterranean coast.

The Israeli military rarely comments on individual strikes against Syria, but has vowed repeatedly to keep up its air campaign to stop arch foe Iran consolidating its presence.

The Israeli military said Wednesday that "we do not comment on reports in the foreign media", its standard response when questioned about such strikes.

- Quake relief hub -

Previous strikes blamed on Israel have also stopped flights using the airport following damage to the runway.

On March 7, three people were killed in an Israeli strike on the airport that brought air traffic, including relief flights, to a halt. The airport reopened three days later.

More than 80 aid flights have landed in Aleppo with relief supplies following the earthquake, according to the transport ministry.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its neighbour, primarily targeting positions of the Syrian army and its Iranian and Hezbollah allies.

Iran-backed militias have a heavy presence in the Aleppo region after providing key ground support to the army in its recapture of rebel-held districts of the city in 2016.

Israel has attacked Aleppo and Damascus airports several times in recent years.

A strike on Aleppo airport last September put it out of service for several days. That attack targeted a warehouse used by Iran-backed militias, the Observatory said at the time.

Earlier this month, Israeli air strikes targeting a weapons depot in Syria killed an army officer and two pro-Iran fighters, the Observatory said.

Last month, an Israeli air strike killed 15 people in a Damascus district housing state security agencies.

mam-lg-jos/aya/kir

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya arrests 200 in violent protests as opposition calls fresh rallies

    Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday vowed no let-up in his protest campaign against the government, after a day of violent demonstrations that saw more than 200 people arrested.A university student was killed by police fire during Monday's clashes while 31 officers were injured as running battles erupted between police and demonstrators.Protesters had taken to the streets in the capital Nairobi and other parts of Kenya in response to Odinga's call for a day of action against President William Ruto's government over the country's severe cost of living crisis.It was the first major outbreak of political violence in the East African nation since Ruto took office six months ago after narrowly beating Odinga in an election his rival claims was "stolen".Kenyans are battling high prices for basic goods such as food and fuel as well as a plunging currency and a record drought that has left millions hungry.On Monday, police fired tear gas and water cannon against demonstrators -- some of whom were hurling rocks and burning tyres in street battles against officers in full riot gear.- 'We will not relent' -Odinga's own motorcade was also hit by tear gas and sprays of water as police blocked it from heading to downtown Nairobi.He charged in an address on Tuesday that there had been an attempt on his life and that of another opposition politician when their cars were shot at, but the claim could not be independently verified.The political veteran said he was "horrified and disgusted" by the police response and called for officers who acted against the constitution to be held responsible.He also called for further protests to be held on Mondays and Thursdays from next week."We will not relent until this illegitimate regime understands that the people are hurting," the 78-year-old said. "We will push on until the cost of food, fuel, electricity come down."Many Kenyans are angry that they are struggling despite Ruto pledging to work for the ordinary "hustler" during his campaign for the August election.Inflation was running at 9.2 percent in February, while the shilling is trading at record lows of around 130 to the US dollar.Odinga, who has lost five bids for the presidency, continues to claim that Ruto's election win was fraudulent and denounces his government as illegitimate.- 'Violent crime scenes' -Kenya's inspector general of police, Japhet Koome, said in a statement that a total of 238 people were arrested, most of them in Nairobi but also in the western province of Nyanza.He said 31 officers were injured in the capital and Nyanza, an opposition stronghold.Police had also announced Monday that a university student was killed in the western town of Maseno after officers fired live rounds during "skirmishes" with protesters who were "pelting stones".Koome gave no details about any civilians injured.The Independent Policing Oversight Authority said in a statement Tuesday that the police "had largely operated with restraint and within the confines of the law".But it said it had launched investigations into the student's death and an incident in which a man was seriously injured in a Nairobi market, allegedly by police.Police had on Sunday said the demonstrations in Nairobi were banned because a request for authorisation had not been made in time."What the organisers purported to be a peaceful demonstration turned into violent crime scenes," Koome said.Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had on Monday urged organisers to call off the "mayhem and the chaos," saying the protests had cost Kenya about two billion shillings ($15 million) in lost business.str-txw/amu/lcm

  • Vulcan Facility Seizure Adds to Tension Between US, Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- The seizure of a US company’s marine terminal in Mexico has drawn criticism from a US senator and risks sparking more tension between the two nations amid spats over energy and security. Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business in Chin

  • Asian shares advance on back of Wall Street rally

    Asian shares advanced Wednesday after a Wall Street rally led by the banks most beaten down by the industry’s crisis. Investors are awaiting an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, which is expected to temper its efforts to tame inflation given the recent turmoil that has wracked the banking sector. Most economists expect the Fed to announce a relatively modest quarter-point hike in its benchmark rate, its ninth hike since March of last year.

  • Ukraine denies reports about losing 100,000 soldiers KIA

    While reliable figures of Ukraine’s combat losses in the war remain classified, in an interview with Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine on March 20, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov denied recent media reports of Kyiv losing 100,000 troops killed in action.

  • Russia’s missile terror has failed, Ukraine’s intel says

    Russia will continue its missile terror against Ukraine, but the aggressor state's tactics have already suffered a defeat, Andriy Yusov, a Ukrainian Defense Intelligence representative, said on Ukrainian national television on March 20.

  • How realistic is it for Rheinmetall to build a tank plant in Ukraine?

    Company boss Armin Papperger said negotiations with Kyiv are ongoing, with a decision expected later this spring.

  • Putin warns UK it is ramping up war with its 'nuclear component' arms for Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin has accused Britain of escalating the war in Ukraine after it emerged that the UK will send Kyiv depleted uranium shells.

  • Russia to hold UN meeting on Ukraine kids taken to Russia

    Russia plans to hold an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council in early April on what it said is “the real situation” of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, an issue that has gained the spotlight following the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to their abduction. Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a news conference Monday that Russia planned the council meeting long before Friday’s announcement by the ICC.

  • Airline pilots warned about radio interference by Chinese military in South China Sea

    Australian airline Qantas has warned its pilots about radio interference from the Chinese military in the South China Sea and GPS jamming from warships operating near Australia.

  • Two moons of Uranus may have active subsurface oceans

    The Uranus moons Ariel and Miranda may have active oceans blasting plumes of particles into space, a new look at data collected by NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft suggests.

  • In Rare Move, New Mexico Adds Weeks’ Worth of Extra K-12 Class Time

    Lawmakers in New Mexico have moved to increase the amount of time students spend in school each year — a notably rare shift, even as educators around the country scramble to bring about a post-pandemic learning recovery. On Thursday, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 130, which will lift the state’s minimum amount […]

  • How heat pumps have divided Britain

    To heat pump, or not to heat pump? That is the question.

  • Ukraine receives 8 Leopard 2 battle tanks and support vehicles from Norway

    The Norwegian Armed Forces announced the delivery of eight Leopard 2 tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine. Source: This was stated in a message by the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, reports European Pravda The agency published a series of photos showing the delivery of military equipment from Norway to Ukraine.

  • Investment fund links to Atlanta police and ‘Cop City’ project revealed

    Exclusive: Roark Capital and Silver Lake Management showed to have a web of connections to the Atlanta police foundation

  • Chuck Schumer vows to fight the latest GOP attempt to block student-loan forgiveness in Congress 'with everything we have'

    GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx said the GAO "confirmed" Congress' ability to overturn student-debt relief using oversight under the Congressional Review Act.

  • Netanyahu softens judicial overhaul but showdown looms

    STORY: Facing mounting mass protests inside of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he would soften his controversial judicial overhaul plan. But the changes failed to satisfy an opposition that has organized a campaign against the government over the proposed reforms. The plan would give the government more control of the appointment of judges and constrain the Supreme Court's ability to check the legislature or the executive.Critics say the proposed overhaul would undermine the Supreme Court as an independent branch of government and erode the nation's democracy.Netanyahu said that after discussing the crisis in a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, he would postpone most of the proposed changes apart from the planned shakeup in appointing judges, which he wants to see ratified before a parliament recess on April 2.Recent changes to that bill would give opposition lawmakers some say in judicial appointments.The prime minister presented these changes as an olive branch to his rivals. In a statement, Netanyahu said, he was “extending a hand to anyone who genuinely cares about national unity and the desire to reach an agreed accord."Opposition leader Yair Lapid rejected the moves."The moment the change to the Judicial Appointments Committee passes, we will appeal against it at the Supreme Court. The base for the appeal will be simple: If this law passes, Israel stops being a democratic state. We will not allow this to happen. The liberal camp is simply unwilling to live in a non-democratic state. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli patriots will continue to take to the streets, we will continue to fight here at the Knesset, we will not allow this to happen."Netanyahu says the changes will balance the branches of government. The Black Flags activist group says demonstrations that have already shaken the country and reached into its normally apolitical military would be intensified. It accused Netanyahu of attempting "to put the protest to sleep with pretty words."Netanyahu also faced censure from his government coalition as at least one lawmaker called his changes “capitulation”.

  • Priest who collaborated with Russian troops detained at Ukrainian border

    Ukrainian border guards have detained a priest who made his church available for Russian troops during the occupation of Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said in a message on its website on March 21.

  • Ukrainian soldiers near finish of Patriot missile training

    Several large, 12-wheeled military vehicles carrying mobile missile launchers rumbled across the southwest Oklahoma prairie on Tuesday as part of a training exercise at the Fort Sill Army Post. U.S. military officials invited journalists from across the country and Europe, including The Associated Press, to watch the soldiers train. The Patriot missile system, which hasn't yet been deployed in Ukraine, is particularly useful for defending population centers and critical infrastructure, said Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, Fort Sill's commanding general.

  • Apple's Delaying Products, Avoiding AI in Desperate Bid to Avoid Layoffs

    Apple does not want to resort to layoffs, unlike many other major tech companies, which have been downsizing since around the turn of 2023. The tech giant is so desperate to not become another Google, Microsoft, or Meta (which thought 11,000 Meta staff layoffs were so nice that it did it twice) that it has put a hold on some major product releases, like a planned Homepod with in-built screen to allocate more resources to other projects. Any hopes of ChatGPT-like Apple AI powering your smart home

  • TV's LGBTQ Representation Is Down, and Mass Cancellations Aren't Helping

    GLAAD’s “Where We Are on TV” study this year found a 6% decrease in the number of LGBTQ characters across broadcast, cable and streaming — and the cancellation/ending of shows surely isn’t helping matters. Ahead of the latest study’s measurement period, the cancellation of Batwoman, Charmed, DC’s Legend of Tomorrow, 4400, Legacies and Naomi (on […]