Israel must control Gaza's Egypt border: Netanyahu

STORY: Rescue workers dug through rubble in central Gaza on Saturday to look for survivors and bodies, as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country’s war with Hamas was “at its height” – and vowed to retake control of the enclave’s border with Egypt.

At a news conference in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said the southern buffer zone, known as the Philadelphi Corridor, “must be in our hands.”

“It must be shut. It is clear that any other arrangement would not ensure the demilitarization that we seek," he said.

Netanyahu did not give more details.

But such a move by Israel would be a de facto reversal of its 2005 withdrawal from Gaza and place the enclave under exclusive Israeli control.

The southern border is Gaza's only one not under Israel's direct control and the only way aid can currently enter the enclave.

Netanyahu's comments came as Israeli forces pressed ahead with an offensive that the prime minister said again will last "for many more months."

Footage released by the Palestine Red Crescent Society was said to show its workers rescuing injured residents at the Nuseirat refugee camp on Saturday.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the video’s location or date.

Another Palestinian journalist, along with several members of his family, were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit his home in the camp on Friday, according to health officials and fellow journalists.

Palestinian authorities said on Saturday at least 165 people were killed over 24 hours.

Almost all Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been forced from their homes by Israel's 12-week assault, triggered after Hamas’ bloody rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Worries are growing that the conflict could spread across the region, potentially involving Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Netanyahu on Saturday added a rare threat to attack Iran directly, over the exchanges of fire across Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, which are taking place almost daily now.

Without elaborating, he said:

"If Hezbollah expands the warfare, it will suffer blows that it has not dreamed of - and so too Iran."