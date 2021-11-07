Israel: No room for US mission for Palestinians in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a news conference at the Government Press Office in, Jerusalem, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIA GOLDENBERG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rejected the promised reopening of the main U.S. diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in Jerusalem, saying there was no room in the contested city for such an office.

The Trump administration shuttered the U.S. Jerusalem consulate, an office that for years served as the de facto embassy to the Palestinians. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to reopen it, a move that Israel says would challenge its sovereignty over the city. The reopening could help mend U.S. ties with the Palestinians ruptured under Trump.

Asked about the consulate at a press conference, Bennett late Saturday repeated Israel's position on Jerusalem.

“There's no room for another American consulate in Jerusalem,” he said. “Jerusalem is the capital of one state and that's the state of Israel.” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid suggested the consulate could instead be opened in the Palestinian administrative center in Ramallah, West Bank. The Palestinians would reject the idea because it would undermine their claims to Jerusalem.

Israel views Jerusalem as its eternal, undivided capital. The Palestinians seek the eastern part of the city, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed, as capital of their hoped-for state.

The consulate is emerging as another test between Bennett's government and the Biden administration, which has moved to restore traditional U.S. foreign policy toward Israel and the Palestinians after the Trump White House largely sided with Israel on issues related to the conflict.

Trump had downgraded the consulate's operations and placed them under his ambassador to Israel when he moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city in 2018. The embassy move infuriated the Palestinians and led them to sever most ties with the Trump administration.

Blinken has not provided a firm date for the reopening and U.S. officials have implied that Israeli resistance to the move could act as a hindrance.

Palestinian official Wassel abu Yussef said Bennett's rejection entrenched Israel's “policy of occupation” and that it presented a challenge to the Biden administration to follow through on its promise.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel suggests U.S open consulate for Palestinians in West Bank, not Jerusalem

    Israel stepped up its public opposition on Saturday to a plan by President Joe Biden's administration to reopen a U.S. consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, suggesting such a mission should be in the occupied West Bank. Under former President Donald Trump, Washington delighted Israelis and outraged Palestinians by closing the Jerusalem consulate and placing its staff within the U.S. Embassy to Israel that was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018.

  • Sierra Leone explosion: Scores dead after Freetown oil tanker collision

    The accident happened after the tanker collided with another vehicle in the nation's capital, Freetown.

  • A modern book burning: LGBTQ-themed books removed from North KC, Liberty schools

    The content of “Fun Home” or “All Boys Aren’t Blue” is nowhere near as extreme as what teenagers see on the internet. | Editorial

  • AP PHOTOS: 'If they die, we all die': Drought kills in Kenya

    The withered carcasses of livestock are reminders that drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Glasgow, pastoralists watch their beloved animals suffer from lack of water and food. Yusuf Abdullahi says he has lost 40 goats.

  • Peloton, Uber, and Airbnb Earnings All Tell Investors the Same Thing

    What to watch in October’s jobs report, White House sets Jan. 4 vaccination deadline for workers, Biden’s $1.85 trillion bill seen as unlikely to add to deficit, and other news to start your day.

  • UK to ditch £15bn EU deal if Brussels goes hostile

    Britain is working on plans to withdraw from three major EU research programmes, which would see Brussels denied up to £15 billion funding.

  • The Congressional Black Caucus helped pass Biden’s infrastructure bill

    The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) reigned victorious following the House passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” […] The post The Congressional Black Caucus helped pass Biden’s infrastructure bill appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Macron's ex-bodyguard handed jail sentence over May Day assaults

    PARIS (Reuters) -A former security adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron was sentenced on Friday to three years in jail, two of them suspended, over charges including roughing up May Day protesters in 2018, media reported. The May Day scandal was an embarrassment for Macron, who is expected to run again in elections next year. The court said Alexandre Benalla, who was also found guilty of illegally using diplomatic passports and illegally carrying a weapon, acted with "a feeling of impunity and omnipotence", a franceinfo reporter present in the courthouse said on Twitter https://twitter.com/SophieNeumayer/status/1456618055828660236.

  • It’s Crystal Clear Why Microsoft Is No.1 Again

    Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock once again represents the world’s most valuable company, ahead of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com Some charge it’s also the most overvalued one. It’s not. At its current price of $336, Microsoft has a market cap of $2.5 trillion. More important, investors are paying 37.5x earnings for MSFT stock and taking a once-generous dividend that now yields 0.74%. In conventional terms, that’s overvalued.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice

  • Comeback magic: Takeaways from UNC’s remarkable rally to knock off unbeaten Wake Forest

    Riding a remarkable second-half rally, UNC toppled No. 10 Wake Forest, sending supporters pouring from the stands in field-rushing celebration

  • Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones

    Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told The Associated Press that seven of al-Kadhimi's security guards were injured in the attack with two armed drones which occurred in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone area.

  • Airline staffers won't have to be vaccinated before the holiday travel season - but tension and uncertainty remain in wake of extended vaccine deadline

    Employment lawyers told Insider that airlines may jeopardize future government contracts if they don't comply with the extended vaccination deadline.

  • White House Communications Team Walks Back Biden Comments on Settlement Payments to Migrant Families

    The Departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services have been deliberating issuing payments to migrants.

  • Floyd Mayweather No. 6 among highest-paid athletes ever: report

    Floyd Mayweather is No. 6 among the highest-paid athletes of all time, according to a report.

  • US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020

    A Muslims Giving Back volunteer delivers warm food to a homeless man in New York City in April 2020. P Photo/Wong Maye-EMuslim Americans gave more to charity in 2020 than non-Muslims, we found in a new study. They are also more likely to volunteer, we learned. Only 1.1% of all Americans are Muslim, and their average income is lower than non-Muslims’. But as we explained in our Muslim American Giving 2021 report, their donations encompassed 1.4% of all giving from individuals. U.S. Muslims, a hig

  • Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

    President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances, people who had their children taken from them under the Trump administration's family separation policy, meant to deter families from crossing into the U.S. illegally, should be remunerated.

  • Israeli foreign minister distances government from blacklisted NSO Group

    Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday distanced the government from the NSO Group, a firm blacklisted this week by the United States over alleged misuse of its phone hacking spyware. An investigation by 17 media organisations published in July said NSO's Pegasus software had targeted smartphones of journalists, rights activists and government officials in several countries. The company sends its products abroad under licences from Israel's Defence Ministry, which has launched its own probe of the company's practices after the alleged software misuse emerged.

  • K9 helps police seize about $400K in suspected fentanyl near Kentucky interstate

    Police also captured 2.2 pounds of cocaine during the routine traffic stop.

  • Iran claims big boost in uranium enrichment ahead of new nuke talks

    Tehran says it has 25 kilos of uranium enriched to 60% purity, the latest effort to boost its negotiating power as hope fades for a revived nuclear agreement.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial screens 600 jurors for bias against 'wealthy'

    A federal court in New York has begun screening 600 prospective jurors for Ghislaine Maxwell’s upcoming sex-trafficking trial, in order to weed out those with a dislike for the “wealthy” and other biases.