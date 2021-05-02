Israel observes day of mourning after 45 people, including British student, die in festival stampede

Israel observes a day of mourning after dozens were crushed to death at a religious festival

Israel on Sunday held a national day of mourning for the 45 lives lost in a stampede at a religious festival in Upper Galilee, which included a 24-year-old British student.

Moshe Bergman, originally from Manchester, had travelled to Israel to study at a yeshiva in Jerusalem but died in the crush in Mount Meron in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was buried at midnight in Jerusalem, according to a funeral notice published by Israeli media, though his family was not in attendance as they live overseas.

However a crowd of mourners, including many who did not know him personally, attended his levayah, a Jewish ceremony.

The Israeli government cancelled its cabinet meeting on Sunday as a mark of respect, while the blue and white national flag was flown at half mast across the country.

Concerts and other public events were postponed, while schools in Jerusalem said they would spend the day studying the disaster.

The 45 victims of the tragedy were laid to rest before sundown on Friday and then after sundown on Saturday, in accordance with Jewish custom.

According to the Israeli foreign ministry, six of the victims were US citizens and two were Canadian citizens.

Among the victims are a dozen children and teenagers, including a nine-year-old boy. Several families lost more than one relative to the stampede, which also killed a father of 11 children.

The stampede occurred at the Lag B’Omer religious festival in the hillstop village of Mount Meron. The ceremony is held in honour of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second century sage and mystic.

It is understood that a group of worshippers slipped on a staircase leading to a narrow walkway, where dozens were crushed to death and around 150 people were injured.

Around 100,000 ultra-orthodox Jews gathered at the festival, which also features the ceremonial lighting of bonfires.

Ultra-orthodox community members at the scene said a police barrier had exacerbated the situation as it stopped people from escaping the crush.

Israeli police have launched an investigation into the cause of the stampede and whether it could have been avoided, and a government inquest may follow.

On Sunday, former Israeli police chief Assaf Hefetz called for the Mount Meron festival to be halted for up to five years as the authorities drew up plans to improve safety measures.

Over the past thirteen years, three official reports had warned of the risks of overcrowding at the venue. But despite this, the event went ahead on Thursday evening without crowd size restrictions.