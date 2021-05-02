Israel observes day of mourning after 45 people, including British student, die in festival stampede

James Rothwell
·2 min read
Israel observes a day of mourning after dozens were crushed to death at a religious festival
Israel observes a day of mourning after dozens were crushed to death at a religious festival

Israel on Sunday held a national day of mourning for the 45 lives lost in a stampede at a religious festival in Upper Galilee, which included a 24-year-old British student.

Moshe Bergman, originally from Manchester, had travelled to Israel to study at a yeshiva in Jerusalem but died in the crush in Mount Meron in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was buried at midnight in Jerusalem, according to a funeral notice published by Israeli media, though his family was not in attendance as they live overseas.

However a crowd of mourners, including many who did not know him personally, attended his levayah, a Jewish ceremony.

The Israeli government cancelled its cabinet meeting on Sunday as a mark of respect, while the blue and white national flag was flown at half mast across the country.

Concerts and other public events were postponed, while schools in Jerusalem said they would spend the day studying the disaster.

The 45 victims of the tragedy were laid to rest before sundown on Friday and then after sundown on Saturday, in accordance with Jewish custom.

According to the Israeli foreign ministry, six of the victims were US citizens and two were Canadian citizens.

Among the victims are a dozen children and teenagers, including a nine-year-old boy. Several families lost more than one relative to the stampede, which also killed a father of 11 children.

The stampede occurred at the Lag B’Omer religious festival in the hillstop village of Mount Meron. The ceremony is held in honour of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second century sage and mystic.

It is understood that a group of worshippers slipped on a staircase leading to a narrow walkway, where dozens were crushed to death and around 150 people were injured.

Around 100,000 ultra-orthodox Jews gathered at the festival, which also features the ceremonial lighting of bonfires.

Ultra-orthodox community members at the scene said a police barrier had exacerbated the situation as it stopped people from escaping the crush.

Israeli police have launched an investigation into the cause of the stampede and whether it could have been avoided, and a government inquest may follow.

On Sunday, former Israeli police chief Assaf Hefetz called for the Mount Meron festival to be halted for up to five years as the authorities drew up plans to improve safety measures.

Over the past thirteen years, three official reports had warned of the risks of overcrowding at the venue. But despite this, the event went ahead on Thursday evening without crowd size restrictions.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Asks For 'SNL' Sketch Ideas On Twitter, Including 'Woke' James Bond And 'Irony Man'

    Elon Musk has gone to Twitter seeking sketch ideas for his upcoming appearance on "Saturday Night Live." Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Musk will host "SNL" on May 8. Musk will join musical guest Miley Cyrus, who will make her sixth appearance on the show. "Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" Musk tweeted on Saturday. He went on to tweet a few of his own ideas he'd like to see, such as "Irony Man," a character who "defeats villains using the power of irony;" "Baby Shark & Shark Tank," who "merge to form Baby Shark Tank;" and "Woke James Bond." Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021 A Twitter user suggested "The Dogefather," a mix of Dogecoin and "The Godfather." "Definitely," Musk replied. Musk could be featured in skits and parodies that look at electric vehicles, landing on the Moon or even the meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) that Musk likes to promote on Twitter. The Twitter account for the snack brand Slim Jim, also a social media promoter of Dogecoin, suggested "Something that can be immortalized as a series of perfect response gifs." Something that can be immortalized as a series of perfect response gifs — Slim Jim 🚀 (@SlimJim) May 1, 2021 "SNL," which airs on Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC channel, airs outside of the trading hours for Tesla shares. Depending on how Musk's appearance is received or what is said about Tesla, shares could see a reaction on Monday, May 10, when the market resumes. Dogecoin could be affected as well. Learn more: How to Buy Dogecoin See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVodafone And Google To Jointly Develop Cloud Data Services9 Takeaways From Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholder Meeting© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Josh Duggar's Sister Jinger 'Disturbed' To Hear Of Child Porn Charges

    Jinger Vuolo and her husband said they fully support the investigation into her eldest brother.

  • Growing outrage, questions after deadly stampede during Israeli religious festival

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared Sunday a day of mourning in Israel following a stampede at a religious festival that killed at least 45 people. But there is growing anger over the way security was handled at the festival and safety warnings for large crowds stretching back years which appear to have been ignored. Ian Lee reports.

  • Spectacular Collision on Smoke-Filled Highway Captured by Dashcam Footage

    Police dashcam footage in Western Australia captured a spectacular collision between two large haulage vehicles on April 29, when one drove into the back of the other, sending the trailer of the first flying skywards.Police said the incident happened on the Albany Highway in Williams, approximately 160 kilometers south-southeast of the state capital, Perth. Smoke crossing the road had obscured visibility.“Please drive to the conditions and prepare to stop,” police said, adding that on this occasion, there were no serious injuries. Credit: Williams Police via Storyful

  • Black candidate challenges political status quo in Spain

    Two young Senegalese men met on a Europe-bound migrant boat in 2006, a year that saw a record influx of Africans to Spain's Canary Islands. Since then, one died of a heart attack running away from Spanish police and the other is running in a polarized election Tuesday for a seat in Madrid's regional assembly. Serigne Mbaye not only wants to fight what he considers to be “structural racism” against African migrants but also to defy a history of underrepresentation of the Black community and other people of color in Spanish politics.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sued the Biden administration because it wont let her hold a July 4 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore

    Last year, former President Donald Trump spoke at the July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore. This year, the US government refused to issue a permit.

  • Afghanistan's government is in 'slow motion collapse.' What happens when the U.S. leaves?

    In a country where transitions of power have often been violent, there is little to reassure Afghans that a peaceful settlement is on the horizon.

  • "We have never, ever seen anything like this": Largest HBCU reports record-shattering donations

    Some of America's historically Black colleges have seen major upticks in donations, following a year that has been hallmarked by a reckoning on race after the murder of George Floyd, NPR reports. Driving the news: North Carolina A&T State University, the country's largest HBCU, has raised $88 million since last summer — nearly six times what it fundraises annually, per NPR. "There has not been a year like that ever in our history," N.C. A&T associate vice chancellor Todd Simmons told the outlet. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Nor has there been a year like that in the history of nearly any other public HBCU in America."The president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which supports and represents HBCU's said they've had "a record-breaking year" in terms of donations as they started to pick up last year in the wake of Floyd's killing: "We have never, ever seen anything like this for HBCUs."The colleges have also received federal help from congress' COVID-19 relief laws, in addition to seeing a boom in donations. The American Rescue Plan passed in March gave some $3 billion to HBCUs, tribal colleges and minority-serving schools.Flashback: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin announced last year a $120 million donation to the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College — the largest recorded individual gift to support scholarships.Why it matters: HBCU's have small endowments compared with other institutions, with none valued at $1 billion in 2019. They also generally saw a drop in enrollment amid the pandemic.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • If You Had Bought Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Earned 43% Returns

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual...

  • 8-year-old boy and dad killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

    An eight-year-old boy and his dad have died after a crash in Fresno County Saturday night.

  • Israel ignored warnings of overcrowding at site of deadly religious stampede

    Israeli police and ministers could face a government inquest as it emerged that officials had repeatedly warned of the risks of overcrowding at Mount Meron, where a stampede killed 45 people and injured dozens on Friday night. Over the past thirteen years, three reports were published in Israel which identified the annual religious festival as a public health risk, raising questions as to whether police failed to ensure the venue was safe. A report by Israel’s state comptroller in 2008 said there had been a “systemic failure” to protect the Mount Meron site and worshippers, while a subsequent report in 2011 said it was not safe for mass gatherings. “The existing situation should not be allowed to continue, including the neglected structure where [certain] groups do as they wish, to the abandonment of a site of great importance, both nationally and religiously,” the report said, according to the Times of Israel. And in 2016 a police report said that the "writing was on the wall" in terms of the overcrowding risks at the annual Mount Meron festival, which was attended by 100,000 ultra-orthodox Jews this year. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the disaster was “one of the worst to befall the State of Israel.” Israeli police have launched an internal investigation into security measures at the festival, which may be followed by a state inquiry, according to Israeli media reports.

  • Exxon CEO on Fighting Climate Change and Criticism From Activist Investors

    Darren Woods spoke with Barron’s about the company's plans for carbon capture and complaints about his compensation.

  • Crew Dragon capsule comes home in rare pre-dawn splashdown

    The Crew Dragon's return closes out a record four-flight campaign to replace the space station's seven-member crew.

  • Dad and 7-year-old drown after he jumps in pool to rescue her, Maryland police say

    A 17-year-old who went in the pool after them is in critical condition, officials say.

  • Right at home? Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field hitting woes are team’s biggest issue.

    The offense entered Saturday last in baseball in average, on-base percentage and OPS this season in home games.

  • 40 Photos Celebrating the Timeless Style of John F. Kennedy

    Although his political career defines his legacy, John F. Kennedy's classic and sophisticated style has long been overlooked. From his days in the Navy to his time in the Oval Office, here are the greatest examples of JFK's timeless sense of style. When you're engaged to a woman like Jacqueline Bouvier you wear whatever the hell you want, wherever the hell you want, WASP tennis etiquette be damned.

  • Trump appears on Mar-a-Lago bandstand to complain about election and reveal he is moving to New Jersey resort

    Former president insinuates that similar recounts could occur in other states he lost

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Gunman kills two at Wisconsin casino after finding his intended target wasn’t there, police say

    Shooter appeared to have ‘a form of relationship that had to do with employment’ at the complex

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.