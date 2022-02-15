Israel to offer AstraZeneca's Evusheld to immunocompromised people

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York, United States
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will start offering AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail Evusheld, which is used to prevent COVID-19, to people with compromised immune systems who did not get a sufficient antibody boost from vaccines.

Evusheld has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has proven to be 83% effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

It is not a treatment for those already sick or a prevention for those already exposed to the virus, it said.

Evusheld will be made available for people 12 and older who weigh more than 40 kg (88 lb), according to a Health Ministry statement.

It said Evusheld will "be given regardless of past recovery from COVID-19 or receiving previous coronavirus vaccine doses, provided that two weeks have passed since getting the vaccine."

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli leader makes historic visit to Bahrain

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett became the first state leader of Israel to make an official visit Bahrain on Monday.Bennett landed in Bahrain's capital city of Manama, marking the most significant visit since the two countries established relations roughly a year-and-a-half ago.Israel officially established diplomatic relations with Bahrain in 2020, when former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed an agreement with the island nation,...

  • Singapore air show subdued 2 years into pandemic

    Singapore’s biennial air show opened Tuesday on a smaller scale than before the pandemic, even as the aviation sector gears up for a recovery two years after coronavirus outbreaks nearly paralyzed air travel. The three-day air show began Tuesday. Experts say the aviation market is poised for recovery, with defense spending on the rise and commercial aviation picking up despite the latest wave of omicron-driven infections.

  • Deadly Champagne Laced With Drugs Strikes Down 8 at Valentine’s Party

    Charles Platiau/ReutersOne dinner patron has died and seven remain hospitalized after drinking Champagne laced with Ecstasy at a Valentine’s weekend dinner at an Italian restaurant in Weiden, Germany.Police have opened a negligent-homicide investigation into the death after finding more than 1,000 times the normal dosage of the drug in the Champagne. The content was so high it had turned the champagne purple, German media report.Local media reports suggest the diners were celebrating an early Va

  • Top 10 Superfoods of 2022, According to More Than 1,100 Registered Dietitians

    Plus recipes so you can add these superfoods to your diet.

  • See How Three Surgeries Disfigured This Botched Patient's Face

    New Botched patient David underwent three separate lower eyelid surgeries only to be left disfigured. Watch a sneak peek of Feb. 15's new episode to see Dr. Paul Nassif's shocked reaction.

  • Chris Crouch was anti-vaccine. Now his pregnant wife had COVID, and he faced a terrible choice.

    KINGWOOD, Texas - Chris Crouch had had low expectations for online dating. He was a police officer in his 30s, almost a year out from a painful divorce and, he said, the women he had met had been "playing games" in ways that left him dispirited. Then he met her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Diana Garcia Martinez was 24 and a busy single mom whose sister had set up her profile without her knowing. She was intelligent

  • The #1 Snack to Eat When You're Sick, According to a Dietitian

    This hydrating and nutritious snack is a great option when you’re feeling under the weather.

  • UCHealth doctor explains how (and when) to best use at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

    From when to take an at-home test to making the best decision based on your results, a UCHealth doctor explains what you need to know about rapid tests.

  • To become the doctor she wants to be, Raleigh native is going to med school in Cuba

    There are other Americans at the medical school in Cuba, but a young woman from Southeast Raleigh will be the first from North Carolina.

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Legs Are Beyond Sculpted As She Rocks A Sheer Dress On IG

    Kate Beckinsale's legs are beyond sculpted as she poses in her home's laundry room in a new IG photo. Strength training and yoga keep the star in killer shape.

  • Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge

    Daily coronavirus cases in Hong Kong have increased by about 20 times over the past two weeks, overwhelming the city's hospitals and forcing its government to change its response strategy, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Hong Kong's government said Sunday that it would roll back its policy of hospitalizing all people who test positive for the virus and would instead prioritize hospital beds for children, older people and other individuals with serious infections, according to the New York Times.

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.

  • How strong is your immunity against Omicron?

    For months, scientists, public health officials, politicians and the general public have debated whether prior coronavirus infection — touted as "natural immunity" — offers protection against COVID-19 that is comparable to vaccines. The answer to that debate is complicated, but studies show the best way to protect yourself against the Omicron variant is to get vaccinated and then boosted. An infection on top of that, while not desirable, offers even more protection.

  • Are you on a blood thinner? If so, here are things you need to know

    Blood thinners reduce the body’s ability to form clots, although they don’t really change the viscosity of blood.

  • ‘The only logical choice’: anti-vaxxers who changed their minds on Covid vaccines

    Nearly one-third of US parents are opposed to vaccinating their kids against Covid – so one-time vaccine skeptics are helping families find evidence-based answers ‘They may not change their mind overnight, but by taking your time, you’re ensuring that they could change their minds.’ Photograph: Michele Tantussi/Reuters Alexis Danielsen sat down and rolled up her sleeve. When the shot went into her arm, one thought flooded her mind: “Finally!” It was May 2021, and she was receiving her first Covi

  • Posts misleadingly claim 'formalin in ice cubes causes cancer in Thailand'

    Social media posts claim Thailand has the "highest number of cancer patients in the world" because the kingdom's citizens use ice cubes that contain the chemical formalin, and they consume chlorinated water. But Thai health experts rubbished the claim, saying there was no evidence that formalin was being added to ice cubes, or that the controlled amount of chlorine used to disinfect tap water can cause cancer. Thailand also does not have the highest number of cancer patients in the world, accord

  • Why do people get diarrhea?

    No matter its cause, diarrhea is uncomfortable. Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Moment via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people get diarrhea? – A.A.A., age 10, Philadelphia The digestive system breaks down everything you eat and drink to absorb nutrients and make the energy your body needs. Whatever solids can’t be broken down and used get excreted as poop. Poop co

  • Don’t listen to management posing as bedside nurses. WA hospitals need safe staffing law

    There’s not a shortage of healthcare workers. There’s a shortage of healthcare workers willing to work under these conditions. | Op-ed

  • 'Don't ever give up': Pensacola federal judge Roger Vinson fights terminal cancer

    Oncologists told the judge he would never survive the summer. But Vinson still drives himself every week to the downtown Pensacola courthouse.

  • Opinion: Support Iowa legislation to put an end to non-medical switching

    Retired pharmacist and former lawmaker: Non-medical switching is all about insurance companies saving money.