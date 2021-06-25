Israel offers aid to Florida, local communities after Surfside condo collapse

Marie-Rose Sheinerman
·1 min read

Israel’s consul general in Miami said he offered immediate aid to Surfside after the Champlain Towers condo collapsed on Thursday.

Maor Elbaz Starinsky, the newly appointed consul general, said he received phone calls from Israel’s ministers of foreign affairs and diaspora instructing Starinsky to offer “any possible help” to the communities impacted by the collapse.

“We bought medications, a couple thousand dollars worth of medications for Hatzalah,” Starinsky said, referring to the South Florida branch of the Jewish-led volunteer emergency services group that has aided first responders.

‘This is a gut-wrenching scene.’ How to help victims of the Surfside condo collapse

Starinsky also said he extended offers to Florida and Miami officials to fly in a team of forensics and search-and-rescue experts from Israel to Miami.

“Unfortunately we do have experience with these kind of disasters in Israel,” Starinsky said. “Just a few weeks ago, we had thousands of rockets shelled on our country and missiles hit buildings.”

Starinsky said that staff in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office were still assessing the situation and had not responded to his offer.

Meanwhile, United Hatzalah of Israel, Israel’s largest all-volunteer EMS organization, working in conjunction with El Al Airlines, said in a press release that it has begun preparations to send a team from its Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit to provide psychological support and stabilization to the families and neighbors of those affected by the collapse of the building.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tyler Herro, Heat assistants help out at scene of deadly South Florida condo collapse

    Rescuers expect a rising death toll with 99 people missing after a 12-story residence partially collapsed near Miami.

  • Israel delays entry for vaccinated tourists as delta variant spreads

    Israel is postponing the date individual tourists can enter to Aug. 1 amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases. Authorized tour groups are still allowed.

  • ‘This is a tragic day.’ Surfside condo collapses near Miami Beach. We need answers | Editorial

    Security-camera video of the partial collapse at the Champlain Towers South Condo from a neighboring high rise early Thursday is both chilling and revealing.

  • Close to a Hundred People Unaccounted for After Condo Collapses in Surfside, Florida

    At least 99 people were still unaccounted for more than twelve hours after the partial collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, Florida, early on June 24.Search and rescue operations were ongoing on Thursday, and firefighters were seen working in the parking garage of the Champlain Towers complex, where they sought to find victims.This footage, taken on June 24, shows the site of the collapse as filmed from the nearby beach. Credit: @sunrisegirl12 via Storyful

  • Miami Authorities Report 99 People 'Unaccounted For' After Surfside Condo Collapse

    Authorities in the Miami area said that 99 people remained unaccounted for hours after a condominium building in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed.At least three people were confirmed dead, according to local reports. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said that 53 people were accounted for, but 99 remained “unaccounted for” as of Thursday afternoon. Officials cautioned that they were still working to determine precise numbers.As Ramirez spoke, search and rescue teams were still working at the site, looking for survivors who possibly remained trapped in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo. According to authorities, the building that collapsed overnight housed around 55 units.This footage, taken on Thursday in Surfside, shows dust filling the air near the site of the condo complex. Credit: Eduardo Abavicius via Storyful

  • Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

    Footage shared on Twitter by Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 radio host, shows a section of the building crumbling amid a plume of ash and debris.

  • Afghan president visits D.C. amid growing fears of Taliban takeover

    As Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was making his way to Washington to meet with President Biden, the Wall Street Journal revealed that the U.S. intelligence community believes his government may be toppled within six months of America's withdrawal.Why it matters: As the Taliban gains territory and the U.S. pulls its remaining forces out, hopes of a potential peace deal in Afghanistan are giving way to fears of a rapid Taliban capture of Kabul.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • Gordon Ramsay Had A Priceless Reaction To A TikToker Who Dressed Up As Him

    He was not here for it! 😂

  • Kansas City police officer ‘violently’ threw man to ground in wrongful arrest, lawsuit says

    The man claims an officer placed a knee on his neck after he was handcuffed and taken to the ground.

  • Mexico to talk to Walmart about allowing older workers back to stores

    The Mexican government will speak to Walmart about its apparent decision not to allow older people to return as grocery packers, after they were removed to protect them from the coronavirus, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday. Some 35,000 Mexicans, most between 60 and 74 years old, packed groceries at Walmart's stores and other chains in Mexico through a government-backed volunteer program, earning just tips, before the pandemic. The program, already criticized by labor activists, was suspended https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-mexico-elderly-idUSKBN2171IC by Walmart de Mexico in March 2020 amid concerns about the workers' vulnerability to coronavirus.

  • Deadly condo collapse in Florida: News on the Move

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the biggest news stories of the day.&nbsp;

  • Everyone Is At Home Watching These 10 Shows & Movies On Netflix Right Now

    In light of the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, people are still being advised to practice social distancing and stay home if they can to help "flatten the curve." But between the pandemic and the ongoing sociopolitical unrest, the need for self care and rest is at an all-time high.Netflix is here to help.The streaming platforms houses thousands of television shows and films that span every genre — including a helpful selection of anti-racist content to teach you about why we're fig

  • Here’s Why a Former Cop and Republican Won Big in AOC’s District

    Michael M. Santiago/Getty“Social media does not pick a candidate,” NYC mayoral frontrunner Eric Adams said Tuesday night during what sounded like a victory speech in all but name. “People on Social Security pick a candidate.”Adams isn’t lying. The poorest Black and brown boroughs of New York came out and voted for the ex-cop, former Republican and multiple property owner who once said, “I am real estate” and who’d been slammed by diverse progressives warning that his calls for an increased polic

  • NYC installs first curbside electric vehicle charging port

    The Department of Transportation is hoping by October to have 100 charging ports for public use. Another 20 ports will serve the city's fleet of electric vehicles.

  • Hong Kong regulator fines Deutsche Bank unit over incorrect statements

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's markets watchdog on Thursday fined a Deutsche Bank unit HK$2.45 million ($315,522) for issuing incorrect statements to its prime brokerage clients for 12 years and delaying reporting its failure to the regulator. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that Deutsche Securities Asia Limited had issued the incorrect periodic statements between 2006 and October 2018, due to a design defect of its front office system. "We are pleased to put this matter, which was remediated three years ago, fully behind us," said a Hong Kong based Deutsche Bank spokeswoman.

  • One of World’s Busiest Ports Is Back to Business After Covid Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Yantian International Container Terminals, which handles cargo at one of the world’s busiest container ports, will restore normal operations after a Covid-19 outbreak caused a month of disruptions that snarled global supply chains and led to a surge in shipping rates.All berths at the port of Yantian, part the Port of Shenzhen in southern China, will be fully operational on Thursday as the virus situation is now under control, Yantian International said in a statement. The company

  • Delta Variant Is Surging From Colorado to Israel: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden headed to North Carolina to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated as the delta coronavirus variant spreads across the world. In the U.S., Colorado officials blamed the variant, first detected in India, for an outbreak in the western part of the state.The leaders of Germany and France criticized Greece and other tourism-dependent nations for freely accepting visitors who got Chinese and Russian vaccines, giving them access to travel across European Union na

  • Biden extends evictions moratorium one month

    The Biden administration has extended its eviction moratorium and unveiled new measures meant to prevent foreclosures.

  • 'It Was Like an Earthquake': Man Describes Moment of Miami Condo Collapse

    Emergency crews responded to a condominium building collapse in Surfside, near Miami, Florida, on June 24. The collapse left at least one person dead and at least 10 injured, with more casualties expected, according to news reports.Jorge L Soto came out onto the street in the wake of the collapse. He came across one man who described what happened as “like an earthquake.”The building was 12 stories high and contained more than 130 units. About half of the units collapsed, officials said during a press conference. Credit: Jorge L Soto via Storyful

  • Videos show tragic aftermath of condo collapse near Miami. ‘Like a bomb went off’

    Here are some of the harrowing images following the collapse.