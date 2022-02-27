Israel offers to mediate, broker ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Naftali Bennett
    Prime Minister of Israel
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call Sunday he would offer an attempt to mediate and broker a ceasefire between Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kremlin said.

Why it matters: The call came two days after Zelensky called Bennett and asked him for a mediation following Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Zelensky's request was published first on Israel's public broadcaster "Kan."

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Bennett is the only Western leader who has spoken to Putin in recent days. Israel maintains good relations with both Ukraine and Russia.

Driving the news: The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin and Bennett discussed the situation in Ukraine during their phone call, which was initiated by the Israeli side.

  • Putin noted that the Russian delegation is in the Belarusian city of Gomel and is ready for negotiations with representatives of Kyiv. Zelensky rejected the offer to hold talks in Belarus saying it was not neutral territory.

  • ""Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku — we proposed all that to the Russian side. Any other city would work for us, too, in a country from whose territory rockets are not being fired," Zelensky said.

  • According to the Kremlin, Bennet said that he would offer Israel's intermediary services in order to suspend hostilities. Putin and Bennett agreed to maintain contact.

An Israeli official said Bennett told Putin he is concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the possibility the fighting will escalate and lead to grave humanitarian damage.

  • The official said Putin told Bennett he is ready for negotiations. “In this context the Prime Minister said that Israel is ready to help in any way it will be asked and at any moment to try and bring the parties closer together to end the crisis”, the official said.

The official added that Bennett proposed to mediate because of Israel’s relationship with both sides could allow

Flashback: Last October in a meeting in Sochi Bennett proposed to Putin holding a Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem. Putin at the time wasn't at all enthusiastic and harshly criticized Zelensky.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine lodges case against Russia at world court - Zelensky

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Ukraine has filed a suit against Russia at the highest U.N. court in The Hague for disputes between states, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, citing erroneous allegations of genocide against Kyiv. It was unclear on precisely what grounds the case was being brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). A court official could not immediately be reached for comment.

  • The SWIFT ban is one of several restrictive financial measures targeting Russia — here are others announced at the same time

    The European Commission is ramping up financial sanctions against Russia to ensure that the war against Ukraine is a "strategic failure for Putin."

  • 'SNL' pays solemn tribute to Ukrainian people as chorus sings 'Prayer for Ukraine' in cold open

    "SNL" began the show with a Ukrainian chorus solemnly singing "Prayer for Ukraine" in front of candles that spelled out the capital city of Kyiv.

  • Zelenskiy asks Israel to mediate with Russia, Ukraine envoy says

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday to mediate in the conflict with Russia, the Ukrainian envoy to Israel said, adding that it was latest in a string of so-far fruitless requests from Kyiv. "We have been talking to the Israelis for at least the last year about a possible intermediary role for Israel," Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Reuters. "Our leadership believes that Israel is the only democratic state that has excellent relations with both countries."

  • West Cuts Some Russian Banks from Swift, Sanctions Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Western nations agreed to unleash new sanctions to further isolate Russia’s economy and financial system after initial penalties failed to persuade President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks from Swift, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadChin

  • Zelensky urges "citizens of the world" to join fight against Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement Sunday calling on all "citizens of the world" to join the fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, New Voice of Ukraine reported.Why it matters: Zelensky's appeal comes on the fourth day of Russia's invasion, following a night of heavy fighting in Kyiv and Kharkiv.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At least 368,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since the start of the invasion. What

  • Trump again praised 'smart' Putin amid Ukraine invasion and said the US had become a 'stupid country'

    Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin and criticized Joe Biden and NATO in his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

  • Chelsea ‘praying for peace’ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    The Blues reacted to the conflict by releasing a short statement on their website

  • Stocks set for a painful week as conflict intensifies; bonds to gain

    World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and as fighting intensified for a fourth day. U.S. stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets across the world. "Nobody likes uncertainty, investors certainly dislike uncertainty and we are looking at a pretty protracted conflict," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP.

  • Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city as assault continues in Kyiv

    Ukrainian troops were holding off a massive assault from Russia's military in Kyiv on Sunday, as streetfighting erupted in Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city on the fourth day of the unprovoked invasion.The latest: Putin said Sunday that "aggressive statements" made by Western countries have led him to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty," marking the second time he has alluded to Russia's nuclear arsenal.Stay on

  • Ukrainian Official Describes Teaching Kids 'Turtle Game' To Prepare For Attacks

    “The most complicated thing is to explain to children what’s going on," Kira Rudyk said.

  • Putin puts forces on nuke alert, Zelenskyy agrees to meet in Belarus

    What we know about the Russian attack on Ukraine so far.

  • Live updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Follow for the latest Tweets on the situation in Ukraine.

  • NATO rushing to resupply Ukraine by land; no-fly zone all but ruled out

    The new overland option is something that “we’re prepared to do for weeks, for months, whatever it takes,” one diplomat from a NATO country told POLITICO.

  • Western allies agree to expel some Russian banks from SWIFT payments system

    The European Union, U.S. and other Western nations on Saturday announced they would cut off a "certain number of Russian banks" from the SWIFT international payments system, and impose restrictions on Russia’s Central Bank.Why it matters: The measures will effectively cut Russia out of the world's most important financial messaging system and undermine the Kremlin's ability to use its central bank reserves to blunt the impact of other sanctions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Kremlin website goes down as Russian TV channels ‘hacked to play Ukrainian songs’

    Hacking collective Anonymous announced it was ‘at war with Russia’ hours before the outage

  • Russia central bank urges calm amid cash run fears

    The Bank of Russia says it has enough liquidity to 'function smoothly' despite new sanctions.

  • Clyburn slams Trump, others praising Putin: 'Domestic enemies'

    Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) had some choice words this week for Americans lionizing Russian President Vladimir Putin amid war in Ukraine, characterizing them as "domestic enemies" who'd prefer to live in a corrupt, Putin-esque autocracy than a constitutional democracy. Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, singled out former President Trump, as well as conservative media pundits, who have showered praise on Putin in recent days even as he's...

  • Taiwan says chip companies complying with Russia export controls

    Taiwan's semiconductor companies are complying with government export controls to Russia, put in place as part of sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine, the Economy Ministry said on Sunday. Taiwan, which announced it was joining international sanctions against Russia on Friday, is a major chip manufacturer, home to the world's largest contract chip maker and Asia's most valuable listed company, TSMC.

  • Zelensky: Ukraine to meet with Russia for peace talks

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that a Ukrainian delegation would meet with a Russian delegation "without preconditions." The latest: Zelensky said on Telegram following a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the two groups would meet on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Lukashenko has taken responsibility f