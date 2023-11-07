Israel open to 'little pauses' for Gaza aid but no cease-fire, Netanyahu says: Live updates

Israel remains steadfastly opposed to a cease-fire in Gaza until the more than 240 hostages held by Hamas are released, but short pauses to allow the flow of humanitarian aid are possible, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says.

Netanyahu, in an interview Monday on ABC News "World News Tonight," said a cease-fire would hinder efforts to free the hostages and delay the war's conclusion.

"There'll be no cease-fire, general cease-fire, in Gaza without the release of our hostages," Netanyahu said. "As far as tactical little pauses, an hour here, an hour there. We've had them before, I suppose, will check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages to leave."

The Israeli military has been battering Gaza since Hamas militants crashed across the border Oct. 7, conducting a violent rampage that left 1,300 Israelis dead before fleeing back to Gaza with the hostages. The Israeli death toll has since risen to more than 1,400, the government says. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says more than 10,000 Palestinians have perished.

Developments:

∎ Netanyahu is denying Hebrew media claims that he suggested the pro-democracy movement's calls for military reservists to refuse service could have encouraged Hamas to launch the attack. "Hamas started a war against us because it wants to kill us all and not because of any argument within us," Netanyahu said on social media.

∎ U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Jerusalem. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Cohen told Lew the "unequivocal American solidarity and support moves many in Israel and strengthens us in the fight."

∎ An Israeli fighter jet killed the commander of Hamas’ Deir al-Balah Battalion, Wael Asefa, who was responsible for sending Hamas “Nukhba” terrorists into Israeli territory on Oct. 7, the military said.

Moment of silence, other memorials mark one month of war

Flags flying at half staff and a moment of silence across Israel marked one month since the war began. Other memorials, focusing on the hostages being held by Hamas, included candles being lit at Jerusalem’s Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design and the release of yellow balloons at a ceremony at Bar Ilan University, the Times of Israel reported.

A one-month recap of the war released by the Israeli military provided an upbeat assessment of its progress, saying Israeli forces "continue to operate within Gaza every day, eliminating Hamas’ chain of command, and clearing Gaza of Hamas entirely. We will continue fighting until we restore security to the State of Israel."

Yaser Betar, 50, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was visiting family in Gaza City when the Israeli offensive against Hamas began, trapping him in his native city. For 27 days, he bathed with seawater, hunted for fresh drinking water and moved from home to home, trying to flee the territory as explosives rained down around him. More than 7,000 miles away in Texas, his family followed every newscast and social media post from Gaza, bracing for the one that would announce his death. Even Betar began doubting his chances of ever seeing them again. Last week he got out of Gaza, and on Saturday he was reunited with his family in Denton, 40 miles northwest of Dallas.

“I was expecting to die at any moment,” Betar said told USA TODAY. “When you hear those airstrikes, you think the next one is coming to you.” Read his story here.

− Rick Jervis and Cybele Mayes-Osterman

Jewish-American Michael Freund, a columnist with The Jerusalem Post and former deputy communications director for Benjamin Netanyahu, has five sons serving in the Israeli military. The Israeli military, Israeli Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry and Prime Minister's Office each told USA TODAY they are not tracking how many dual citizens and Americans are serving in Israel. But Freund said the attacks ignited a collective sense of urgency to unite against an enemy bent on Israel's destruction.

"It's been a very difficult time," Freund told USA TODAY. "But I am very proud of them for doing their duty to protect Israel, the land and the country and the people."

