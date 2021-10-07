Israel opens its pavilion with big bash at Dubai's Expo 2020

ISABEL DEBRE
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.

The pavilion's arch — chock-full of flashy videos promoting Israel's windmills, high-tech advances and historic sights — came to life as night fell. Zany Hebrew music played and patriotic balloons floated — all within eyesight of the Palestinian pavilion nearby.

The Palestinian pavilion has not officially opened its doors at Expo 2020, and employees have reported struggling to get handicrafts out of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

There was a noticeable presence of close protection officers wearing dark suits and ear pieces at the Israeli party. Security shepherded reporters through X-ray body scanners into a separate room, a level of security unseen at other pavilion visited by The Associated Press.

“I am delighted to invite all of you to come and visit my country,” Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov told the crowd of revelers after cutting the ribbon.

Israeli officials, in Dubai to cement ties after the two countries inked a long-awaited visa waiver agreement this week, traipsed through the mirrored pavilion, their reflections unfolding around them. Emiratis in traditional floor-length white dress gazed at panoramic views of Jerusalem's Old City gliding across vertical screens as a pop rendition of Shalom Aleichem played. Jewish attendees wore skullcaps emblazoned with the tourist logo of the UAE.

“It's not only (about) pavilions and visitors' centers,” Noam Katz, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said of the Israeli presence at Dubai's Expo. “It's power gathering.”

Ahead of the Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's trip to Washington next week, Katz said Israel is increasingly alarmed about Iran's nuclear advances in the wake of the now-tattered nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

“We are talking with everyone about our own concerns," Katz said. “Israel will defend itself as needed, but we think it should be a combined effort with the international community to deal with the problems and the threats that Iran is posing.”

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, and that its recent escalations are meant as leverage to bring the U.S. back to the deal. Former President Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018 and imposed tighter economic sanctions on Iran.

Amir Halevi, the Israeli Tourism Ministry's director-general, said he expects an influx of Israeli tourists to visit Expo in the coming months as virus-induced travel restrictions ease.

Both officials said they have not entered the Palestinian Authority's towering stone structure across the street, but that they would consider a visit.

“We wish them big success,” Halevi said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amid turmoil, Afghanistan pavilion arrives at Dubai's Expo

    When Afghanistan's president was killed in a communist coup in 1978 and the country plunged into violent chaos, Mohammed Omer Rahimy bundled up his family’s treasures and fled to Vienna. For the 62-year-old Rahimy, it was a mad rush to Dubai’s Expo 2020. The historic fair had opened after a year's delay over the coronavirus pandemic, but Afghanistan was nowhere to be found on the fairgrounds, weeks after the Taliban took over the country with lightning speed.

  • U.S. plans for East Jerusalem consulate roil Israel

    Plans to re-open an American consulate in East Jerusalem serving Palestinians have prompted pushback from the Israeli government.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden says it wants to reopen the consulate to repair relations with the Palestinians, after it was closed by then-President Donald Trump.But right-wing Israeli lawmaker Nir Barkat has proposed a bill that would outlaw the planned reopening, which he said would undermine Israel's claim to Jerusalem."And we must do everything we can to maintain the unity of the city of Jerusalem. Such a move impedes and can actually damage - strategically damage - the relationship between Israel and the United States."Barkat was mayor of Jerusalem when Trump broke with decades of U.S. policy and moved the American embassy there from Tel Aviv."The move exhilarated Israel's right wing government but provoked violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops. A year later, the U.S. shuttered the East Jerusalem consulate, prompting Palestinian negotiator Saeb to say this: "This is a day of infamy for American diplomacy."Israel's new unity government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also opposes the reopening of the consulate, potentially boosting the chances of passage for Barkat's legislation."never did we give anybody consent to open up a diplomatic mission for Palestinians in the city of Jerusalem."U.S. officials have been largely reticent on the issue, saying only that the reopening process remains in effect.Asked whether precedent existed in U.S. diplomacy for opening a mission over objections of a host country, the State Department's Office of the Historian declined comment.

  • Greek parliament approves defence pact with France

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Greek lawmakers ratified on Thursday a new defence agreement between Greece and France that will allow them to come to each other's aid in the event of an external threat, but which has stirred further tensions with Turkey. The strategic military and defence cooperation pact between the two NATO allies was clinched last month and includes an order for three French frigates worth about 3 billion euros. Athens had already ordered some 24 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets this year.

  • Michelangelo's David covered up at Dubai Expo

    Is Michelangelo’s David being covered up?Location: Dubai, UAEA 3-D replica of the statue is on display at the Dubai ExpoBut only the head and neck of the statue are visibleThe legs and genitals are visible at a lower level reserved for select guestsItalian media are calling it an act of self-censorshipBut organizers deny deliberately trying to cover it up(SOUNDBITE) (English) COMMISSIONER OF ITALIAN PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 DUBAI, PAOLO GLISENTI, SAYING:"We have planned to position David's statue the way it is now many many months ago, and we took the David statue here to our pavilion at the end of April in the middle of Ramadan by the way in the presence of many high officials of the Emirati and Italian government and nobody ever questioned. Nobody from the Emirati side or from our side, no one ever thought about making any change in our original plan, which is what you see now."

  • Biden’s plans to cool Trump’s trade war with China

    The Trump tariffs remain, but Biden's trade experts are signaling a thaw--fi China plays along.

  • Downtown Mpls. Shootout Ends In Crash, Killing Innocent Woman

    Police say a shootout between two cars on the streets of downtown Minneapolis ended in a crash that killed an innocent woman.

  • Young people almost twice as likely as over-70s to report long Covid

    Younger people are almost twice as likely as over-70s to report symptoms of long Covid, new figures show.

  • Biden quietly puts pressure on Israel over West Bank settlements

    The Biden administration has been privately pressuring the Israeli government to show restraint ahead of a key decision on settlement building in the West Bank, Israeli and U.S. officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Both sides want to keep this from becoming a point of tension between President Biden, who considers the settlements a threat to the two-state solution, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who leads a pro-settler party and is under political pressure on the issue.Get market news worth

  • Another unemployment nightmare: Struggling Floridians hit with overpayment notices

    The state’s Department of Economic Opportunity is trying to claw back possibly billions of dollars in non-fraudulent unemployment claims distributed during the first 18 months of the pandemic. Thousands of Floridians have received stern letters warning them that they face being sent to collections if they don’t reimburse the state.

  • Officials advise Michigan town to use bottled water due to lead concerns

    Activist groups say lead in the city's drinking water has been a "persistent, widespread, and severe public health crisis."

  • Exclusive-U.S. electronics firm struck deal to transport and hire Uyghur workers

    U.S. remote-control maker Universal Electronics Inc told Reuters it struck a deal with authorities in Xinjiang to transport hundreds of Uyghur workers to its plant in the southern Chinese city of Qinzhou, the first confirmed instance of an American company participating in a transfer program described by some rights groups as forced labor. The Nasdaq-listed firm, which has sold its equipment and software to Sony, Samsung, LG, Microsoft and other tech and broadcast companies, has employed at least 400 Uyghur workers from the far-western region of Xinjiang as part of an ongoing worker-transfer agreement, according to the company and local officials in Qinzhou and Xinjiang, government notices and local state media.

  • Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed ordered phones of ex-wife and lawyers to be hacked, UK court says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the phones of his ex-wife and her lawyers to be hacked as part of a "sustained campaign of intimidation and threat" during the custody battle over their children, England's High Court has ruled. Mohammed used the sophisticated "Pegasus" software, developed by Israeli firm NSO for states to counter national security risks, to hack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/youve-been-hacked-how-dubai-rulers-eavesdropping-was-uncovered-2021-10-06 the phones of Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, and some of those closely connected to her, according to the rulings. "The findings represent a total abuse of trust, and indeed an abuse of power to a significant extent," Judge Andrew McFarlane, President of the Family Division in England and Wales, said in his ruling.

  • 76ers inquired about Malcolm Brogdon

    Jordan Schultz: In addition to Caris LeVert, sources say the #Sixers have also inquired about Malcolm Brodgon - citing his high-level two-way game and capacity to play both guard positions as a plus alongside Joel Embiid. One more note: The #Pacers ...

  • Cuba's famed Varadero beach getting ready for tourists again

    Little by little, vacationers are returning to one of the Caribbean’s most iconic beaches, which has been a nearly abandoned strip of glittering sand and turquoise seas for more than a year. Varadero, the surfside star of Cuba’s crucial tourism industry, is slowly getting ready for Cuba’s planned Nov. 15 formal reopening to global visitors. Medical personnel scan hotel visitors for signs of fever.

  • UK Court: Dubai leader hacked ex-wife's phone

    The ruler of Dubai used an Israeli cyber-weapon to spy on the phones of his ex-wife and her lawyers.That's according to England's high court, as part of a bitter custody battle between 72-year-old Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and his former spouse, 47-year-old Princess Haya bint al-Hussein.Reporting restrictions were lifted on Wednesday after a year of hearings.Sheikh Mohammed used the sophisticated "Pegasus" software, developed by Israeli firm NSO, as part of what the court described as a "sustained campaign of intimidation and threat."NSO says Pegasus was designed to help nations monitor security threats. Privacy rights groups say it has been used by authoritarian government to spy on civilians, journalists, and political dissidents.The latest rulings come 19 months after the court concluded that Mohammed had abducted two of his daughters, mistreated them and held them against their will.In a judgment released on Wednesday, McFarlane ruled that the children should live with their mother.The sheikh had denied the allegations of hacking and his lawyers had argued other countries in the Middle East could have been to blame.

  • Fox News and OAN Were Deeper in the Bag for Trump Than Anyone Realized

    Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and former presidential surrogate Rudy Giuliani admitted that some of the biggest hitters in right-wing TV were essentially state-run media

  • Rashida Tlaib admits she only wore mask at event because GOP 'tracker' was nearby

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib was caught on camera admitting she was only wearing a mask because a "Republican tracker" was following her.

  • Werner under pressure to maintain goal-scoring run for Germany

    Germany can edge closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup by beating Romania in Hamburg on Friday with Chelsea striker Timo Werner under pressure to maintain his goal-scoring run for the national team.

  • Manchin urges Senate leaders to 'engage' on debt

    Sen. Joe Manchin implored his chamber's two leaders, Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, to "engage" on the debt limit to steer the country away from a catastrophic default. (Oct. 6)

  • India heritage helps rookie Theegala find US PGA success

    Sahith Theegala credits his India heritage and his hard-working parents with helping him find success as a rookie on the US PGA Tour.