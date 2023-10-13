Israel orders 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate from northern Gaza as ground assault looms

Palestinians with their belongings flee to safer areas in Gaza City - Mahmud Hams/AFP

Israel has given 1.1 million Palestinians living in northern Gaza 24 hours to leave as Israel amassed tanks near the border ahead of its expected ground assault aimed at destroying Hamas.

On Friday morning the Israeli military said it planned to “operate significantly” within Gaza City “in the coming days”.

“Now is a time for war,” Yoav Gallant, the Israeli Defence Minister, said on Thursday as warplanes continued pounding Gaza in retaliation for the weekend attacks by Hamas terrorists that killed more than 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians.

The Israeli military said Palestinian civilians would only be able to return when another announcement was made.

Palestinians have been given a warning to evacuate to the south of Gaza - Mahmud Hams/AFP

“Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields,” the military said in a statement.

“Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians.”

A Hamas official said the Gaza relocation warning was “fake propaganda” and urged citizens not to fall for it.

Hamas called on Palestinians to rise up in protest at Israel’s bombardment on Friday, urging Palestinians to march to East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and clash with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.

More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in retaliatory attacks since the Hamas incursion on Saturday.

The UN urged Israel to rescind the order, saying it would be “impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences”.

A UN spokesman said he was told by Israel that the evacuation needed to take place within 24 hours, though Israel has not commented on this.

The United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) said it had relocated its central operations centre and international staff to Gaza’s south.

A ground invasion of Gaza poses a serious risk due to the number of Israelis held hostage by Hamas.

