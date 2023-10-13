Israel orders Gaza City evacuated

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Israeli military early Friday ordered citizens of northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern half of the Palestinian enclave, in preparations for a potential ground invasion.

The order was given at the start of the seventh day of Israel's war with Hamas, which began in retaliation against the militant group's attack on Saturday, during which border kibbutz communities were besieged and upwards of 100 hostages were kidnapped.

Israeli was taken be surprise by the multi-pronged land, air and sea attack, and Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "crush and eliminate" Hamas.

Since then, Israeli warplanes have incessantly bombed the strip of land that Hamas has essentially controlled in southern Israel since 2007.

The bombing has displaced tens of thousands daily, with the United Nations' humanitarian office reporting late Thursday that more than 423,000 have been unhomed in Gaza by the war.

Now, 1.1 million in Gaza City, the most populous region of the strip, were being ordered to move south of the Gaza River.

"Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City in tunnels under houses in Gaza City, and inside many buildings are innocent civilians. Residents of Gaza moved south for your personal safety and the safety of your families, distance yourself from the Hamas terrorists who use you as a human shield. The IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City in the coming days, and wishes to avoid harming civilians," the IDF said in the statement.

"This evacuation is for your personal safety."

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus described the evacuation order in an early morning update on the war as a "humanitarian step the IDF is taking to minimize civilian causalities."

The message was transmitted in Arabic to those of the city and informed them they will be permitted to return at a later date by the IDF.

This is a developing story.