'That's nice and all' to 'You are siding with oppression': PM Trudeau's unapologetic pro-Israel stance draws flurry of reactions from Canadians

As Canadian landmarks were lit up in Israeli colours and flags on Parliament Hill flown at half-mast as a display of solidarity in the wake of the deadly Hamas terror attacks against Israel, some social media users are reacting with mixed opinions.

Monday saw Israel enter it's third day of conflict with Gaza in what is now being declared as a full-blown war, with hundreds of Israeli and Palestinians dead, and thousands more injured.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was quick to publicly condemn the surprise attack by the Hamas, posted on social media on Sunday that the Peace Tower in Ottawa would be lit up blue and white, and flags at the Peace Tower, Prime Minister's Office, and across Parliament Hill would be lowered.

"Canada stands with Israel," the prime minister's statement reads.

Sunday evening, the City of Vancouver also announced that they would be decking the city hall in Israeli colours as a show of solidarity.

Tonight, City Hall will light up in blue and white in support of Israel. pic.twitter.com/Aadd3VqttB — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) October 9, 2023

Prime minister's unwavering Israel support draws mixed reactions

Reaction from Canadian social media users to Trudeau's response to the attacks range from supportive to calls for more support for the Palestinian community.

As Thanksgiving Day sees flights grounded in Tel Aviv and the Canadian embassy shuttered, many are calling for more efforts to help Canadians on the ground in Israel.

Thats nice and all, but we need to help get these people to safety wherever that may be (any safe country) . Personally as a flight attendant I'd volunteer my time to fly into these places to get these innocent people out of Israel and to a safe zone. — Victoria Searle Rangers (@vafsearle) October 9, 2023

Others point to the performative appearance of lighting of landmarks, and saying more should be done to bring peace to the region.

Literally, the least you can do. Seems standard for this regime. Doing nothing. — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) October 9, 2023

Lighting the Peace Tower and lowering flags to support Israel is a nice gesture, but peace is the best way to solve conflicts. — SHIVANI VERMA (@ShivaniV2901) October 9, 2023

These social media users raise the point on how innocent blood is being shed on both sides as the conflict wages on.

That's nice and all, but maybe Canada should also stand with the innocent lives being lost on both sides of the conflict. True peace means solidarity for everyone involved. #PeaceForAll — SocialNinja24 (@SocialNinja24) October 9, 2023

Lighting the Peace Tower and lowering flags to support Israel is a nice gesture, but peace is the best way to solve conflicts. — tiguy (@tiguytiguy49044) October 8, 2023

Others pondered if Canada would show support for lives of Palestinians lost during the long-standing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

What about the people from the Gaza Strip excluding Hamas? Are you going to honour their lives that were cut short? Are you going to light the peace tower green, black, red and white as well?

I have questions. — Watching The Life Of Donda (@WatchingTLOD) October 9, 2023

Some social media users say the lighting of landmarks in Israeli colours only continues to uphold and legitimize apartheid.

You are siding with oppression and this just signals that you don't know history. You are upholding and legitimizing apartheid. — justinne ramirez ⭐️ she/her/siya (@katarungann) October 9, 2023

Never honoured the Palestinian who have died everyday for decades. I had respect for you, “Had”. Shame on you! — Maham Amjad (@MahamAmjadd93) October 9, 2023

Others just offered up a simple thanks for taking a strong stance on an act of terror.

Thank you, Prime Minister. — Moshe Appel משה (@MoAppel) October 9, 2023