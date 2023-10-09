'That's nice and all' to 'You are siding with oppression': PM Trudeau's unapologetic pro-Israel stance draws flurry of reactions from Canadians

Canadian landmarks were lit up in solidarity for Israel on Sunday as the country lashes back at an unprecedented terror attack

Corné van Hoepen
·Contributor, Yahoo News Canada
Updated ·3 min read
2
Canadian landmarks lit up to show support for Israel (@norlowsky/Twitter)

As Canadian landmarks were lit up in Israeli colours and flags on Parliament Hill flown at half-mast as a display of solidarity in the wake of the deadly Hamas terror attacks against Israel, some social media users are reacting with mixed opinions.

Monday saw Israel enter it's third day of conflict with Gaza in what is now being declared as a full-blown war, with hundreds of Israeli and Palestinians dead, and thousands more injured.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was quick to publicly condemn the surprise attack by the Hamas, posted on social media on Sunday that the Peace Tower in Ottawa would be lit up blue and white, and flags at the Peace Tower, Prime Minister's Office, and across Parliament Hill would be lowered.

"Canada stands with Israel," the prime minister's statement reads.

Sunday evening, the City of Vancouver also announced that they would be decking the city hall in Israeli colours as a show of solidarity.

Prime minister's unwavering Israel support draws mixed reactions

Reaction from Canadian social media users to Trudeau's response to the attacks range from supportive to calls for more support for the Palestinian community.

As Thanksgiving Day sees flights grounded in Tel Aviv and the Canadian embassy shuttered, many are calling for more efforts to help Canadians on the ground in Israel.

Others point to the performative appearance of lighting of landmarks, and saying more should be done to bring peace to the region.

These social media users raise the point on how innocent blood is being shed on both sides as the conflict wages on.

Others pondered if Canada would show support for lives of Palestinians lost during the long-standing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Some social media users say the lighting of landmarks in Israeli colours only continues to uphold and legitimize apartheid.

Others just offered up a simple thanks for taking a strong stance on an act of terror.

Recommended Stories