Israel-Palestine latest news: Egypt allows aid into Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza to allow a convoy of around 20 humanitarian aid trucks through, US President Joe Biden has said.

“He agreed to... let up to 20 trucks through to begin with,” Mr Biden said after calling Mr Sisi from Air Force One while returning from Israel.

The shipment would likely not cross until Friday, as the road at the crossing needed repairs, Mr Biden said.

The first 20 trucks will be a test of a system for distributing aid without allowing Hamas to benefit, the US president said.

“If Hamas confiscates it or doesn’t let it get through or just confiscates it, then it’s going to end, because we’re not going to be sending any humanitarian aid to Hamas if they’re going to be confiscating it. That’s the commitment that I’ve made,” Mr Biden said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the decision was approved after a request from Mr Biden. It said Israel “will not thwart” deliveries of food, water or medicine from Egypt, as long as they are limited to civilians in the south of the Gaza Strip and don’t go to Hamas militants.

06:57 AM BST

Russia sends 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Russia on Thursday sent 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip to be transported from Egypt, Moscow’s emergency situations ministry said.

“A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish in Egypt. The Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be sent to the Gaza Strip,” deputy minister Ilya Denisov said in a statement.

Mr Denisov said the aid comprised “wheat, sugar, rice and pasta”.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately-needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza after face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt.

06:40 AM BST

Pictured: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the world

Demonstrators rally in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Fireworks explode near a police vehicle at a rally in Berlin - ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP

Thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran - Iranian Presidency / Avalon

06:29 AM BST

Xi says China will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt’s prime minister on Thursday that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring “more stability” to the Middle East, state media reported, as the Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.

“China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt... and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world,” Mr Xi told Mostafa Madbouli at a meeting in Beijing.

“China and Egypt are good friends who share the same goals and trust each other, and good partners who work hand-in-hand for development and common prosperity”, Mr Xi said.

“At present, the international and regional situation is undergoing profound and complex changes, and the world is experiencing rapid changes not seen for a century,” the Chinese leader added.

Beijing was also willing to work with Cairo to “jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries”, he said.

06:25 AM BST

Russia's Lavrov warns of serious risk of regional Middle East conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursdaysaid there was serious risk that the Gaza conflict will become regional, and Russia is in contact with Turkey over the matter.

Mr Lavrov also said attempts to blame Russia’s ally Iran for the Gaza crisis were provocations.

06:20 AM BST

Hamas militants likely used North Korean weapons in attack on Israel

Hamas terrorists likely fired North Korean weapons during their assault on Israel on October 7, a video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang’s denials that it sells arms to the militant group.

The video was analysed by two experts on North Korean arms and indicates that Hamas used the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon typically used against armoured vehicles.

The F-7 has been documented in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, said N.R. Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert from Armament Research Services.

“North Korea has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and North Korean arms have previously been documented amongst interdicted supplies,” Mr Jenzen-Jones said.

Hamas has published images of their training that show fighters with a weapon with a rocket-propelled grenade featuring a distinctive red stripe across its warhead, and other design elements matching the F-7, said Matt Schroeder, a senior researcher with Small Arms Survey who wrote a guide to Pyongyang’s light weapons.

“It is not a surprise to see North Korean weapons with Hamas,” Mr Schroeder said.

F-7 warheads with their distinctive red stripe on display in Israel - Alon Bernstein/AP

06:15 AM BST

Egypt, Israel and US strike deal to allow aid into Gaza

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately-needed humanitarian aid to enter war-torn Gaza, where one million people have fled their homes amid withering Israeli air strikes.

After face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt, Mr Biden said a convoy of 20 trucks would be allowed to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza from Friday.

It would be the first international relief to enter Gaza since October 7, when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched shock raids into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing about 200 hostages.

Israel fears that aid deliveries could be used as cover to bring in weapons, or could be diverted into the hands of Hamas - which governs the enclave.

“If Hamas confiscates it or doesn’t let it get through or just confiscates it, then it’s going to end, because we’re not going to be sending any humanitarian aid to Hamas if they’re going to be confiscating it. That’s the commitment that I’ve made,” Mr Biden said.

06:13 AM BST

'Don’t repeat our mistakes after 9/11'

Joe Biden concluded his visit to Israel yesterday with a warning for the country not to make the same mistakes in its war on Hamas as the US did after the September 11 attacks.

Joe Biden speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One - Evan Vucci/AP

06:09 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s liveblog.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates from the war between Israel and Hamas.

