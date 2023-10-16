Israel-Palestine latest news: Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hours

Palestinians escape after Israeli airstrikes on their homes in Gaza City - Anadolu

Thousands of patients could die as dangerously low fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals are expected to run out in 24 hours, the UN has warned.

Gaza’s sole power plant shut down after Israel sealed off the 25-mile long territory following Hamas’s attack, with hospitals packed with wounded people now short on fuel and basic supplies.

“Fuel reserves at all hospitals across Gaza are expected to last for about additional 24 hours,” the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) said in its latest update on Sunday.

“The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk.”

An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is set to reopen to evacuate civilians and transport aid, but a time is yet to be confirmed.

It comes as Israel prepares to launch a brutal ground invasion to “demolish” Hamas.

03:24 AM BST

Gaza border crossing set to reopen

An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is expected to reopen amid diplomatic efforts to get aid into the Hamas-controlled strip.

Hundreds of metric tons of aid from several countries have been held up in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula for days pending a deal for its safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.

“Rafah will be reopened. We’re putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.

Mr Blinken did not give a specific time for the crossing to reopen. Veteran US diplomat David Satterfield, appointed on Sunday as a special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, will arrive in Egypt on Monday to work out the details.

03:20 AM BST

Key questions from Joe Biden's 60 Minutes interview

Question: Do you believe that Hamas must be eliminated entirely?

Mr Biden: Yes, I do. But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state.

Question: There are about 2 million people in Gaza...about half of them are children. Are you asking Israel to establish a humanitarian corridor?

Mr Biden: Yes, our team is talking to them about that and whether there could be a safe zone. We’re also talking to Egyptians, whether there is an outlet to get these children and women out.

Question: Are the wars in Israel and Ukraine more than the United States can take on at the same time?

Mr Biden: No. We’re the United States of America for God’s sake, the most powerful nation in the history – not in the world, in the history of the world. The history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defence.

03:19 AM BST

Israel reoccupying Gaza would be 'big mistake', says Biden

Mr Biden warned Israel against reoccupying Gaza in his first major public remarks on restraining America’s ally.

“I think it’d be a big mistake,” the US president said on 60 Minutes.

“Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don’t represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again.”

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 and while Mr Biden supports the destruction of Hamas, his administration remains committed to a “two-state” solution.

03:17 AM BST

Biden: 'Israel will avoid killing innocent civilians'

Joe Biden said he did not think it would be necessary for American troops to be deployed to the Middle East but that the US would provide Israel with “everything they need”.

The US President also said he was “confident” Israel would act under the rules of war.

“Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust,” Mr Biden said in an interview on 60 Minutes.

“I think Israel has to respond. They have to go after Hamas. Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They’re hiding behind the civilians.”

Mr Biden said he would like to see a humanitarian corridor in Gaza, adding: “The Israelis are gonna do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians.”

03:06 AM BST

Welcome to today's live blog

We will be bringing you latest on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Medics in Gaza are warning that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people run desperately low on fuel and basic supplies.

Palestinians are struggling to find food, water and safety as Israel prepares to launch a ground offensive.

