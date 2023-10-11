Israel-Palestine latest news: Hamas accuses Biden of 'covering up Israel's criminality and terrorism'

A strike by Israel on the port of Gaza City - AFP

Hamas accused Joe Biden of attempting to “cover up the criminality and terrorism of the Zionist government” against the Palestinian people after he condemned the attacks on Israel as “sheer evil” in an emotional speech on Tuesday.

In a statement, Hamas slammed Mr Biden’s remarks as “inflammatory” and said they “coincided with the continuation and escalation of the barbaric Zionist aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the rest of our occupied territories”.

Hamas also accused Mr Biden of not referring to the “massacres committed by the Zionist forces against our people in cold blood and in full view of the world”.

In an address from the White House, a visibly upset Mr Biden described what he called as “stomach-turning” reports of “parents butchered”, “babies being killed”, “entire families slain” and “women raped, assaulted and paraded as trophies”.

It comes as Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year-old conflict with the Palestinians, destroying whole districts despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit without warning.

The death toll from Hamas’s attacks has risen to 1,200 and is expected to continue to rise.

01:27 AM BST

Around the world: Supporters of Israel attend rallies and vigils

People pray and light candles during a vigil organised by the Lisbon Jewish Community for Israeli victims of the Hamas attack in Lisbon, Portugal - Corbis News

Thousands attend a 'New York Stands With Israel' vigil and rally - Getty Images

01:09 AM BST

Watch: Biden condemns Hamas's attacks as 'sheer evil'

12:42 AM BST

First Australian dies in Hamas attack

A 66-year-old Sydney-born woman is the first known Australian to die in the Hamas attack on Israel, Australia’s government said on Wednesday.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said Galit Carbone was killed on Saturday at the Be’eri kibbutz near Gaza.

Ms O’Neil told the Seven Network that Carbone’s death was a “senseless act of violence ... and the Australian government condemns it in the strongest possible terms.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is leading government efforts to help an estimated 10,000 Australians in Israel who want to leave.

12:38 AM BST

Canada to send evacuation aircraft

Canada plans to operate evacuation flights for Canadians stranded in Israel after major airlines cancelled flights in the wake of Hamas’s attacks.

Some 35,000 Canadian citizens live in Israel and nearly 90,000 Canadians travel to the country every year, according to the Canadian foreign ministry.

About 1,000 Canadians in Israel are looking to leave after Hamas’s assault on Saturday, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said.

At least two Canadians have been confirmed dead in the attack - 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi and 33-year-old Alexandre Look.

Canada will send military aircraft to Tel Aviv “in the coming days” for citizens and permanent residents as well as their spouses and children, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

My message to Canadians in Israel, West Bank and Gaza: pic.twitter.com/lbUxpVr66i — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) October 10, 2023

12:34 AM BST

Israel has destroyed parts of Gaza as it takes revenge for the worst Hamas assaults in the 75-year-old history of its conflict with the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Hamas militants holding Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage have threatened to execute a captive for each home in Gaza hit, but as night fell on Tuesday there was no indication they had done so.

A ground offensive now looks inevitable.

